VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #601 (May 6, 2000): Cover Story on David Arquette winning WCW Title, Keller’s End Notes examining Vince Russo’s controversial decision and flippant comments about title belts, Coverage of WWF Backlash, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #601 cover-dated May, 2000: This issue features a cover story on David Arquette winning the WCW Title and how it did not spark a ratings increase the following Monday on Nitro, plus Wade Keller’s “End Notes” examining Vince Russo’s controversial decision and his flippant comments about title belts, and then readers sound off on the subject in “Letters to the Torch”… Also, in-depth coverage of WWF Backlash featuring The Rock vs. Triple H, Chris Benoit vs. Chris Jericho, and Kurt Angle vs. Big Show including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax with Poll Results… WCW Newswire covered backstage booking logistical troubles… WWF Newswire covered Tazz’s injury and Chris Kreski’s early impressions as a head WWF writer… ECW Newswire covered the incident where ten policemen entered an ECW locker room looking for Jason… Reports on Raw, Nitro, Thunder, and other TV shows… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #601

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE