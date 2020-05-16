FREE PODCAST 5/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-17-15) WWE Payback Post-show w/Parks & Caldwell talking Seth vs. Orton vs. Reigns vs. Ambrose, Cena vs. Rusev, Bray vs. Ryback, Cody as Stardust, more with live callers (125 min)

News Ticker

May 16, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 17, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast, the WWE Payback Post-show with Greg Parks & James Caldwell hosting. They discuss Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns vs. Dean Ambrose, John Cena vs. Rusev, Bray Wyatt vs. Ryback, Cody as Stardust, and more with live callers and emails.

