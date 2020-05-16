News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/15 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Intercontinental Title Tournament begins, Bryan vs. Gulak, Corbin vs. Elias, plus Otis & Braun vs. Miz & Morrison, Sonya gives fiery promo, Charlotte confronts Bayley, more (27 min)

May 16, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the start of the Intercontinental Title Tournament, Otis & Braun Strowman vs. Miz & Morrison, Sonya Deville and Daniel Bryan deliver standout promos, Dana Brooke gets a quick win, Charlotte confronts Bayley to set up big match next week, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019