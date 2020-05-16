FREE PODCAST 5/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari: IC Tournament, Otis & Braun team, Sonya and Bryan deliver standout promos, live callers & mailbag (111 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss WWE Smackdown including the start of the Intercontinental Title Tournament, Otis & Braun vs. Miz & Morrison, Sonya Deville and Daniel Bryan deliver standout promos, and more with live callers & mailbag. Topics include various off-beat scenarios for Otis cashing in his briefcase, the challenges team sports face compared to pro wrestling when it comes to playing games again, Sonya’s breakout season and her eventual upside, whether Charlotte’s verbal clash with Bayley was a good idea in the aggregate, and more.

