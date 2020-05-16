5/13 AEW DYNAMITE REPORT: Taylor’s “alt perspective” on Omega & Hardy vs. Santana & Ortiz, Jurassic Express vs. Best Friends, Brodie Lee vs. Daniels, Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

MAY 13, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

REPORT BY MICHAEL TAYLOR, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Dynamite intro video. The camera entered the arena and panned the wrestlers in the audience. Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show. Lance Archer made his ring entrance while beating down an unnamed man from the back. Archer was followed by Jake Roberts and took the microphone.

-Robert said he was asked to apologize for his actions last week. Roberts said, “as soon as she kisses my ass, I’ll apologize”. Roberts said the ring belonged to wrestlers and that a woman is better off at home cooking food and taking care of babies. He called out Cody Rhodes and said time was up. A revving engine could be heard while Roberts was talking. Cody was shown outside the arena in a pickup truck. Cody drove the truck into the arena and brawled with Archer. Cody gave Archer a low blow and punished him with blows. Archer threw Cody over the barricade. In the ring. Archer hit a running boot and tried to lock in the claw. Cody countered and Roberts held Archer back from brawling any further and they retreated to the back. The announcers then ran down the card for the evening

(Taylor’s Analysis: Jake Roberts excels at being a disrespectful, unlikeable heel. Cody showed great intensity and the brawl between him and Archer added fuel to their heated issue.)

-After the show rundown, Ross threw to a video package highlighting the AEW tag division. A narrator threw to various tag matches since AEW’s inception. The narrator talked about the merits of The Best Friends, SCU, and others. He concluded by saying all the tag teams wanted to be the best tag team in AEW. After the video package, Jurassic Express made their ring entrance, followed by \Best Friends.

(Taylor’s Analysis: This was a great way to highlight how AEW has pushed tag team wrestling. The narrator was a nice touch that added class to the video package.)

(1) JURASSIC EXPRESS (w/Marko Stunt) vs. BEST FRIENDS (w/Orange Cassidy)



The bell rang. Jungle Boy and Chuck Taylor started the match by trading wrestling holds. They each hit arm drags before standing and slapping hands. Trent tagged in, as did Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus took control and beat Taylor into the corner. Jungle Boy tagged back but Trent took control with a back-drop piledriver. All four wrestlers entered the ring and chaos ensued. On the outside, Best Friends hit a double suplex on Luchasaurus. Jungle Boy responded by hitting a dive onto Best Friends. The show cut to a commercial break.

-Back from the break, Trent hit a Luchasaurus with a spear. Tags were made on each side. Taylor and Jungle Boy traded strikes before Jungle Boy hit a running lariat. All four wrestlers entered the ring again and brawled. Orange Cassidy stood and motioned that he was going to enter the ring. Ray Pheonix attacked Cassidy from behind. In the ring, Best Friends hit the awful waffle on Jungle Boy for the win. After the bell, Wardlow attacked Marko Stunt at ringside.

WINNERS: Best Friends via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: There was a lot of great action throughout the match. However, the referee did nothing to stop the constant run-ins by both teams. This is an oversight by AEW. They should be better at establishing consistency in the rules.)

-The camera turned to the announcers. They talked about the AEW title belt being stolen from Jon Moxley last week. Moxley was shown entering the building. He shoved the down the cameraman who was filing him. Back in the arena, Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida made their ring entrances.

(2) PENELOPE FORD vs. KRIS STATLANDER vs. BRITT BAKER vs. HIKARU SHIDA

The bell rang, and all four wrestlers brawled in the ring. Statlander and Shida hit a double backbreaker on Baker. Baker stood and attacked Shida and Ford and Statlander brawled outside. From there, Baker hit a sling blade. Statlander attacked Baker form behind. Baker hit a DDT on Statlander. Ford entered the ring and scored a two count on Statlander. Statlander slammed Ford face-first into the mat and scored a two count as the show cut to a commercial break.

The show returned with Shida and Statlander trading strikes in the ring. Baker interrupted and hit a Canadian destroyer on Statlander. Ford hit a cutter on Baker for a two count. Statlander stood and hit a modified slam on Baker for a two count. From there, Shida suplex Statlander into Ford in the corner. Ford quickly stood and hit a missile dropkick on Shida for a two count. Shida hit a modified backbreaker on Ford for the win. Outside the ring, Baker cinched in lockjaw on Statlander and refused to break the hold.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida via pinfall

-A pre-taped interview with Suge D aired. Suge said at first, he was insulted by Jericho calling him “Pineapple Pete” but his life has been pretty sweet ever since he got that nickname. He said tonight there would be no excuses in his match with Jericho. The show cut to a commercial break.

-Back from the break, Proud and Powerful made their ring entrance, followed by Kenny Omega. Proud and Powerful attacked Omega on the ramp before throwing him on the ring. They punished him as Matt Hardy’s music played. Hardy brawled with Santana on the ramp. Hardy entered the ring and attacked Ortiz. The bell rang.

(3) KENNY OMEGA & “BROKEN” MATT HARDY vs. PROUD & POWERFUL

Outside the ring, Santana threw Hardy into the barricade. Omega and Ortiz traded offense in the ring. Santana tagged in and Omega hit a bulldog. Hardy tagged in. From there, Omega and Hardy hit tandem offense on both Santana and Ortiz. Hardy hit the side effect on Santana for a two count. Omega tagged back in and punished Santana in the corner. Santana responded by knocking Omega to the outside. Ortiz attacked Omega on the outside as the show cut to a commercial break.

The show returned with Santana cinching in a Boston crab on Omega. Ortiz tagged in and cinched in a camel clutch. Ortiz broke the hold and taunted Matt Hardy. Omega stood and tried to mount a comeback, but Ortiz poked him in the eye. From there, Santana and Ortiz kept control of the match with several tags. Eventually, Omega hit a snap dragon suplex on Ortiz. Tags were made on both sides. Hardy slammed Santana into the turnbuckle repeatedly before hitting a running lariat. Hardy hit the side effect for a two count. Hardy attempted the twist of fate, but Ortiz knocked him to the outside. All four wrestlers brawled Hardy hit the twist of fate. Ortiz broke up the pinfall attempt. Omega tagged in. Santana and Ortiz hit tandem offense on Omega allowing Santana to score a two count. Omega countered the street sweeper and tagged Hardy. Hardy cinched in the butterfly submission on Ortiz. Sammy Guevara entered the ring with a steel chair. Hardy hit Guevara with a twist of fate. After, Hardy hit a cutter from the top rope for the win. The show cut to a commercial break.

WINNERS: Kenny Omega & Matt Hardy via pinfall

(Taylor’s Analysis: Another good tag match that suffered the same problem of constant run-ins as the referee watched on. AEW should fix this problem immediately if it wants to maintain the prestige of their tag division.)

[HOUR TWO]

-The show returned with Taz interviewing Darby Allin. Taz said Cody beat him with simple wrestling holds. Darby said he was aware of how he lost, and he had a history in amateur wrestling before walking away. The announcers threw to a backstage interview with Hikaru Shida. Nyla Rose attacked Shida with a kendo stick. Back in the arena, MJF made his ring entrance with his opponent already in the ring.

(4) MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. LEE JOHNSON

The bell rang, and MJF quickly took control of the mat. He tainted Johnson and slapped him. On the outside, MJF power bombed Johnson on the ring apron. Back in the ring, MJF cinched in an armbar for the win.

WINNER: MJF via submission

-MJF took the mike and called out Jungle Boy. He said he had ring rust from not wrestling in a while. He said he could use a tune-up match before facing Jungle Boy and Double or Nothing. MJF said that the match would be with Marko Stunt. He taunted Johnson before leaving the ring. The show cut to a commercial break.

-The show returned, and Suge D made his ring entrance, followed by Chris Jericho.

(5) “PINEAPPLE PETE” SUGE D vs. CHRIS JERICHO (w/Inner Circle)

-The bell rang, and the taunted each other. The slapped each other. Suge attacked Jericho and pushed him in the corner. Suge rallied and charged at Jericho, but Jericho countered with the Judas effect for the win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho via pinfall

-After the match, Jericho took the mike. He said the threat of Pineapple Pete had been vanquished. He called out the Elite. He said he did not even know if the Elite was still together. Jericho said the Inner Circle created the Stadium Stampede match and challenged The Elite and Double or Nothing. He did not explain what the match entailed but said he would expect their response tonight. Vanguard 1 entered the ring. Jericho asked Vanguard 1 if The Elite accepted the challenge. Jericho destroyed Vanguard 1 with a baseball bat. Each member of The Inner Circle took the bat and continued to smash the remains of Vanguard 1. Matt Hardy entered the ring and the Inner Circle retreated. Hardy attended Vanguard 1 as the show went to a commercial break.

-Back from the break, the announcers threw to a replay of Brodie Lee staling the AEW title from Jon Moxley on last week’s episode. After, they hyped the card for next week’s episode. Christopher Daniels made his ring entrance and the show cut to a commercial.

-The show returned with Brodie Lee making his ring entrance.

(6) CHRISTOPHER DANIELS vs. BRODIE LEE

The bell rang, and they traded strikes. Lee caught a diving Daniels and hit a power slam. Daniels retreated to the outside and they brawled around ringside. Back in the ring, Lee kept control of the match. Daniels tried to make a comeback, but Lee hit a sidewalk slam as the show cut to a commercial break.

The show returned, and Lee continued to punish Daniels. Eventually, Daniels rallied and hit angel’s wings for a one count. Daniels stood and hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Lee stood and hit a running lariat for the win.

WINNER: Brodie Lee via pinfall

-After the match, Lee celebrated with the stolen AEW title belt. Moxley ran out from the back but was quickly attacked by The Dark Order. Moxley fought them off and Lee retreated to the back. Moxley paced around the ring before taking the mike. He said that Lee’s career might be over before it even started as the show went off the air.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This show did a good job capitalizing on the chaos of last week’s episode. There are several intriguing feuds playing out weekly which makes Dynamite a rewarding, enjoyable watch.

