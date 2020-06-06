NXT TAKEOVER “IN YOUR HOUSE” PRIMER 5/7: Full line-up and analysis including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream, Charlotte vs. Shirai vs. Ripley, Balor vs. Priest, Gargano vs. Keith Lee, Kross vs. Gargano

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TAKEOVER: IN YOUR HOUSE

JUNE 7, 2020

AIRS ON WWE NETWORK

The iconic WWE PPV that started 25 years ago is back but this time under the NXT brand as TakeOver: In Your House takes place tonight on the WWE Network. The big matches will feature Adam Cole defending the NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream. My favourite Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Title against Johnny Gargano. Damian Priest takes on Finn Balor. Tommaso Ciampa looks for revenge as he takes on Karrion Kross. It’s sure to be an amazing night of pro wrestling so let’s take a look at my preview and predictions for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzales vs. Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox

NXT TAKEOVER: IN YOUR HOUSE MATCH CARD PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream – Backlot Brawl

The Velveteen Dream will get one more chance at the NXT Championship but this time he must defeat Adam Cole in a Backlot Brawl. Dream scored a visual fall over Cole after hitting the Purple Rainmaker but due to the outside interference by Dexter Lumis and the Undisputed Era, Dreams chance at the NXT Title slipped away. Cole who planned a championship celebration for his one year title reign didn’t happen as Dream got involved in the Undisputed Era’s plans. Cole will once again defend his NXT Title against but if Dream doesn’t win he can’t challenge for the title as long as Cole is champion. The question is will Cole’s impressive title reign continue or will it be dream over for the Undisputed Era?

(Amin’s Analysis: I like having a cinematic match on the show and the Backlot Brawl is a good way to culminate the feud between Cole and Dream. It will be interesting to see how this match is shot. After watching Prime Target, the feeling is Dream will be the one to beat Cole. However, I don’t feel the timing is right for Cole to lose the NXT Title as the Undisputed Era have been the workhorse on the show.)

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

My favourite Io Shirai will face Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship. The match was announced after Charlotte got herself involved in the match between Shirai and Ripley. After winning a Ladder Match, Shirai challenged for the NXT Women’s Title and looked to have things in control but was stopped after Charlotte attacked her with a kendo stick which led to a disqualification win for Shirai. After losing the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, Ripley made her return and attacked Charlotte in the post-match. Shirai didn’t take kindly to Ripley involved as the two argued and brawled backstage. Which led to their match which ended in a DQ. What will happen when Shirai, Charlotte and Ripley clash at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The bigger question is will we finally get our moment and see Io Shirai win and become the new NXT Women’s Champion at Takeover: In Your House?

(Amin’s Analysis: I would like to see this match main event TakeOver: In Your House as this should be excellent. Charlotte and Ripley are very good wrestlers and both of them have been champions. Now, I’m going to get into my big point. Will Triple H finally give me my moment and me seeing my favorite Io Shirai as NXT Women’s Champion? Yes, I’m biased as Io Shirai is my favourite and the reason why I attended Takeover: Toronto was to see her perform live. Shirai is an amazing wrestler, has been presented as a superstar and would be perfect to lead the NXT Women’s Division as champion. I want to see my favorite Io Shirai win and become the new NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: In Your House.)

Karrion Kross (w/Scarlett) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Karrion Kross didn’t waste time making an immediate impact on NXT ambushing Tommaso Ciampa who was addressing his loss to Johnny Gargano. After returning to NXT, Ciampa praised Kross for going after one the top wrestlers in NXT but heaved a warning for what’s in store at TakeOver: In Your House. Kross sent one final message promising TakeOver will be special but noting Ciampa will feel something he never felt before. Will Ciampa be able to stop Kross in his tracks or will it be Tick Tock for the former NXT Champion?

(Amin’s Analysis: This is the most anticipated match on the show and it should be tremendous. The build up for the match has been excellent as both Ciampa and Kross conveyed their message through promos and not with physical interaction. Kross has been presented as a superstar and is given the fast track to the top of NXT. A strong win for Ciampa can go a long way for Kross in NXT.)

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Out with the Heart and Soul of NXT, and in with the Johnny Gargano way. That’s the message Gargano has been sending out on NXT in recent weeks. We saw a little preview of the Johnny Gargano way as he used his car keys to help him and Candice LeRae pick up a win over Keith Lee and Mia Yim. The bad blood began escalating when Gargano called out Lee during a dinner segment. Lee didn’t take kindly to Gargano as he compared him to the size of his action figure. The question now is will Gargano’s new change of character help him get past Keith Lee and become the new NXT North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

Looks like I found the KEY TO VICTORY this Sunday. 😏🔑 pic.twitter.com/CFCzTAW0WZ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 4, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This match should be excellent as both Gargano and Lee are tremendous wrestlers. Gargano has really clicked since turning heel and to take his character to a new level he should win the NXT North American Title. Lee has been tremendous and I feel he should move onto a bigger prize which is the NXT Championship.)

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Finn Balor’s mystery attacker was revealed in the form of Damian Priest who’s reasoning is for wanting to make his name live forever at the expense of the NXT’s biggest wrestlers. Priest revealed the mystery after he cost Balor a victory over Cameron Grimes. Since returning to NXT, Balor has sent a warning to the locker room that if you go after the Prince you better not miss. The question is will Priest aim for his target at NXT Takeover: In Your House or will Balor make his name live in infamy?

Get ready when two of the most intense competitors in #WWENXT go head-to-head as @FinnBalor battles @ArcherOfInfamy at #NXTTakeOver: IN YOUR HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/15qBxbxtIg — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 29, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: I’ve really liked the build up and Priest reasoning for wanting the match with Balor as he wants to make his name of NXT top wrestlers. This match should be very good and a showcase performance from Priest on NXT’s biggest stage. I would expect Balor to win here and it will be interesting to see if they move him into the NXT title picture against the winner of Cole and Dream?)

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzales vs. Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox

Tension has flared for weeks and it will come to ahead tonight as Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel González will face Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox in a Six-Women Tag Team Match. The issues between these six wrestlers has been escalating since TakeOver: WarGames when Kai turned on NXT. This was followed by Gonzalez joining forces to help Kai pick up a win over Nox in a Steel Cage Match. During that mix, Blackheart intervened to even up the odds. Things really escalated this when everyone got involved during the post-match between LeRae and Yim. The question is which team will pick up the win in this heated rivalry?

(Amin’s Analysis: It’s great to see two women’s matches on a TakeOver card as the NXT Women’s Division is one of the best in all of WWE. This should be a fun match featuring six talented wrestlers. I could see Yim getting her win back after losing to LeRae on NXT this week. But, I would prefer if LeRae wins and this leads to a possible NXT Women’s Championship program with my favorite Io Shirai.)

Overall Thoughts

I’m really looking forward to watching NXT Takeover: In Your House as this should be an excellent pro wrestling show. It will be interesting to see how the show goes without having wrestling fans in attendance with everything going on. But having NXT wrestlers play fans should help the feel of the show. I’m most looking forward to the Triple Threat NXT Women’s Championship Match. Hopefully, Triple H will give us our moment. I want to see my favourite Io Shirai win and become the new NXT Women’s Champion at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

RECOMMENDED: 6/3 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Fantasma vs. Maverick for Cruiserweight Championship, Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, final In Your House hype