7/13 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Orton vs. Truth, Rollins vs. Owens, Bayley & Sasha vs. Kabuki Warriors, Viking Raiders vs. Andrade & Garza

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 13, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-After the “Then, Now, Forever” brand stamp, the Raw opening theme played.

-Phillips introduced the show as the camera showed the audience members with face masks cheering. The announcers previewed the “Grudge Match” theme of scheduled matches.

-MVP Lounge: MVP said his guest is the man who took in Drew McIntyre when he was an unemployed bum. He said Drew is so rude, disrespectful, and ungrateful, he won’t even say thank you to the man who made him. He introduced Dolph Ziggler as “probably the nicest guy that I know.” Ziggler made his full entrance. Phillips narrated last week’s exchange between Drew and Heath Slater, with Slater giving Drew a guilt trip and slapping him, followed by Ziggler attacking Slater after Drew beat Slater, with Drew making a quick save and hugging Slater.

Ziggler told MVP he’s got a nice place, and he’s especially impressed by the new U.S. Title match. Ziggler said when he beats Drew for the WWE Title, he’ll get a belt just like it, but maybe make it spin like “old school.” MVP said his people can talk with his people. MVP said Ziggler knows what makes Drew tick since he made him what he is. He said he admires him for not disclosing the stipulation ahead of time. Ziggler said he knows how to turn him back into the old Drew McIntyre who was fired. “I picked him up from obscurity and taught him everything he knows,” he said. “How many times do you think he has thanked me? Zero-point-zero.” He said he will turn Drew into an unemployed loser looking for a handout. He said without him, Drew wouldn’t have beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He said the lack of gratitude is why Drew will lose the WWE Title to him on Sunday.

Drew’s music played and he walked out with a smile. He apologized for interrupting their mutual ass-kissing session. MVP and Ziggler said he’s classless. Drew said he’s concluded over the last week that Ziggler uses people. He said he did all the dirty work for him. When Ziggler interrupted, Drew told him to shut up. He said he’s going to hurt him, maim him, and torture him. He said he’ll regret the day he picked up the phone and invited him to return to Raw. Drew said he wants some action tonight. He popped Ziggler in the face with a backfist. He made MVP flinch, then left the ring as his music played. He looked at Ziggler in the ring and said, “You’re screwed.”

-Backstage, Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza, Zelina Vega, and Andrade. She asked about the dissension between them. Zelina called it a false narrative. She said they’ve already defeated The Viking Raiders, and they teamed with Randy Orton to topple Big Show, and they have the Street Profits running scared. She said no man can measure up to them. She took a dig at Caruso’s hair and shoes. Andrade and Garza tried to get Zelina back off. Garza pulled out a rose and said he can beat The Viking Raiders. Andrade jumped in and said, “We.” Garza corrected himself. The Viking Raiders approached them and accused them cheating and dirty tactics. Erik said,”Tonight we run through you.” Caruso apologized for being distracted by Ivar. She acted smitten. Ivar took Garza’s rose from him and gave it to Caruso. Garza was confounded that Caruso was paying more attention to Ivar than him.

(Keller’s Analysis: I didn’t see that coming – Caruso also being smitten with Ivar the way the women in the skits with the Street Profits were. Garza’s reaction was great. I also liked the small sleight by Garza that Andrade quickly called him out for. The Raiders are better as babyfaces right now than they were as heels on the main roster.) [c]

(1) ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega) vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS

When Joe made the case that Vega is managing her two men’s egos, Saxton called him gullible. Garza scored a pin on Erik after hammerlock DDT about two minutes in, giving them a two-on-one advantage.

(Keller’s Analysis: One of those super-annoying “unnatural early” pins that mysteriously only would happen in an elimination or two-out-of-three falls match.) [c]

Andrade had Ivar in an armbar after the break. Ivar made a comeback and leaped onto both Andrade and Garza at ringside, driving them both hard into the barricade and the floor. Andrade saved Garza from a cover, then scored a two count with a small package.