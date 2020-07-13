HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 7/13: Alt Perspective coverage including final Extreme Rules hype, Orton vs. R-Truth, Owens vs. Rollins, women’s tag team championship match, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 13, 2020

LIVE AND WITH NXT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the standard Monday Night Raw intro video. When the video ended, the announce team welcomed the audience to the program. After, they hyped Extreme Rules and tonight’s show including the women’s tag team title match between Sasha Banks and Bayley and the Kabuki Warriors, Randy Orton vs. R-Truth, and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins. When the intro ended, MVP was introduced and was standing in the middle of the ring with his new United States Championship belt. MVP spoke and said that big things were popping inside the lounge and that he and his guest were better than the audience. From there, MVP raved about his guest and said that that man helped Drew McIntyre when he was out of the company. MVP then introduced Dolph Ziggler and called him the nicest guy he’s ever known.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Where’s Bobby Lashley? Interesting and something to watch moving forward.

Ziggler walked out and as he did, the announce team plugged his match with Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. They talked about he hadn’t announced his stipulation for the match yet and then played highlights from last week that detailed the exchange between Drew and Heath Slater. When the recap ended, Dolph told MVP that he had a nice lounge and that the United States Championship belt look great. Ziggler said that when he wins the title on Sunday, he might have some changes to his new belt. MVP spoke and said he respected Dolph for not revealing the stipulation for the match. Ziggler responded and said that he knows what makes Drew tick and that he can get in his head and get him to be the old Drew that got fired. Ziggler said he brought Drew back and that Drew never thanked him for it. Dolph said that without him, Drew would be nothing more than an unemployed loser looking for a handout. Hearing this, MVP said thank you to Ziggler on Drew’s behalf. Ziggler thanked him and said it was easy to thank someone when it was due. Ziggler said Drew would lose the WWE Title at Extreme Rules. At that point, Drew McIntyre walked out with a smile on his face.

Heydorn’s Analysis: No yelling from Ziggler. On a curve, that makes this a passable Dolph promo at the very least. Joking aside, A to B material from the heel in a final hype segment. Dolph was arrogant and entitled. That created an environment for heat and shined Drew up perfectly for his appearance. Nothing complicated, but it worked to that end.

Once Drew got down to the ring he asked for a microphone and spoke. He told MVP that he wouldn’t tear up his set or Claymore him. He said he was out there only for Dolph. Drew said he did soul searching after last week and came to the conclusion that Ziggler uses people. He said he was Dolph’s hired gun and that he did all the dirty work for him. Drew called Ziggler a talented performer, but then told him to shut up as Ziggler tried to interrupt. Drew said that he would hurt and torture him at Extreme Rules and make him rue the day that he invited Drew McIntyre to come to Raw. He said he would maim and hurt him before saying he couldn’t wait until Sunday and that he wanted some action right away. He then punched Ziggler and walked away smiling.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Drew is delivering his go-home promos in a way WWE wished Roman Reigns could have. He’s clear, direct, and intimidating in talking about how he’s going to win. It builds a sense of credibility and trust with the crowd as Drew isn’t talking above his head and in a realm where he can’t deliver. Add to it that its with his voice and authentic personality and it all makes for great work. Well done.

-Backstage, Charly Caruso interviewed Angel Garza, Andrade, and Zelina Vega backstage. Vega spoke first and said she didn’t understand why Caruso was pushing a narrative about her team not being on the same page. She said that all Charly needs to do is look at the facts which are that her team has won lately. Vega then started to rip on Charly, but Garza and Andrade told her to back off. Garza then spoke and said that he could beat the Viking Raiders. Andrade said that if he and Garza could stay on the same page, they could become tag team champions. Viking Raiders then came into the shot and said that for over a year they have been the most dominant team on Raw. They said that they have dishonored them with their actions and cheating. They then said they would run through them later in the night. From there, the shot turned to Charly who said she was distracted by Ivar. Ivar then took the rose Garza was holding and gave it to her. She smiled as they walked away and the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Caruso being distracted by these guys is such a miscast. She portrays the credible newsperson well and instead she’s asked to participate in this nonsense. Plus, later in the show, she’ll try to be serious again and contradict her entire persona. In addition, for better or worse, Garza’s gimmick thus far is rooted in his charisma and good looks. Caruso ignoring him for Ivar really hurts that presentation for him. Not sure this segment helped anyone involved.

(1) ANGEL GARZA & ANDRADE w/Zelina Vega vs. THE VIKING RAIDERS – Tag Team Elimination Match

Early in the match, Garza connected with a superkick to gain momentum. Because of it, Andrade was able to connect with his Hammerlock DDT on Erick to get the 1,2,3 pin.

Erick Eliminated.

After the pinfall, Vega cheered on her team as the show went to commercial break. (c)