FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Justin Credible & Ex-WWE Creative Court Bauer: Ultimate Warrior stories, Extreme Rules line-up, Daniel Bryan’s prospects as champion, TNA’s Eric Young decision (145 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (4-18-2019), Wade Keller interviews former ECW Champion Justin Credible and former MLW promoter and WWE creative team member Court Bauer discussing a wide range of topics including Ultimate Warrior stories, ROH’s new PPV deal, Extreme Rules line-up, Daniel Bryan’s prospects as champion, TNA’s Eric Young decision, looking at WWE’s WM30 PPV figures and Network subscriptions, and more.
