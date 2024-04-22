VIP AUDIO 4/21 – AEW Dynasty PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Ospreay vs. Danielson, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve, Okada vs. Pac, Bucks vs. FTR, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Revolution PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. The review show start to finish including the pre-show matches all the way through the main event which included Will Ospreay vs. Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland, Kazukchika Okada vs. Pac, The Young Bucks vs. FTR in a ladder match, Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO