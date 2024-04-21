FREE PODCAST 4/21 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns moved in Superstar Shake-up, overview of changes, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (4-17-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, who also hosts the “Wrestling Night in America” podcast in the PWTorch Dailycast line-up. They discussed Roman Reigns being moved to Smackdown in the Superstar Shake-up and the ramifications for him, possible opponents, and whether it’s good or bad for Kofi and whether it’s good or bad for him in terms of getting cheered and booed. Also, a look at the other Superstar Shake-up roster changes, how the face-heel depth chart balanced out on both brands for the men and women, plus tag teams. They talked with an on-site correspondent from Montreal who compares attending Raw and Smackdown back-to-back. They closed with a Mailbag segment hitting on a number of other topics.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO