WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 22, 2024
Where: Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,714 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,251.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh
- Awesome Truth vs. DIY – World Tag Team Championship match
- New Women’s World Champion will be crowned
- Gunther to return to Raw
