WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, April 22, 2024

Where: Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,714 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,251.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh

Awesome Truth vs. DIY – World Tag Team Championship match

New Women’s World Champion will be crowned

Gunther to return to Raw

