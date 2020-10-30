10/30 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Bryan vs. Jey and Owens vs. Ziggler in Survivor Series qualifying matches, Jey Uso faces consequences of HIAC loss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 30, 2020

ORLANDO, FLA. AT AMWAY ARENA (“THUNDERDOME”)

AIRED ON FS1 NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcers: Greg Hamilton

[HOUR ONE]

-They went to a wide shot of the ThunderDome. Cole called ThunderDome “critically acclaimed.”

-They opened with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman walked to the ring. Jey was waiting in the ring. Cole noted he remains Universal Champion. Cole said it was an incredibly emotional Hell in a Cell event for Reigns and his family. He said Reigns “dominated to remain Universal Champion.” (I wouldn’t say Reigns “dominated.”) Cole said Jey is “expected to fall in line” tonight. Then it appeared a ringside photographer fell down. They cut to a video package on the Reigns-Uso saga. They put dramatic music behind Reigns crying before he choked out Jimmy Uso and then Jey subsequently quit.

As Heyman began to speak, Jey yanked the mic away and said he didn’t beat him. He was emotionally distraught and said Roman’s not that type of person. Reigns said he can feel any way he wants to feel, but he made him quit just like he said he would. “Take the oath,” he said. “Accept the membership and fall inline.” Jey said, “That’s a snake move, just like when we were kids, one-upping us. I cannot get down with you. I do not respect you. This title’s got you trippin’. You used the only person in the world I’d say ‘I quit’ for. You knew exactly what you were doing.” Reigns smiled and said calmly, “Of course I did.” He told Paul that Jey still doesn’t understand. He said those are the things he has to do to have the title belt. He said he doesn’t understand the burden of being the Face of WWE. He said the consequences are real. He said his dad and uncle – the highest of the chiefs to the youngest in the family all back him. He said if he doesn’t fall in line, his ass is out of the family. He said he would be livid if he doesn’t fall in line.

Reigns walked up to Jey and said he’s sure he wants to bash in his skull, “but what are you going to do?” Jey cried and said he hates him. Reigns said he’s sure he hates him right now, but he also loves him and always has. He said he’d ask him for the last time that by the end of the night, he will fall in line or else. He rubbed the back of Jey’s head as Jey sobbed. Reigns walked out.

-Cole called it gut-wrenching and said you can understand why Jey hates Roman. He said now Jey has to turn his attention to a major match-up as he battled Daniel Bryan for a spot on Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. Graves said up next is Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens. [c]

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/Robert Roode) – Qualifier for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series

KO made his entrance first. Then Ziggler with Roode. When Cole said this is a battle of former World Champions, Graves said they have both been to the pinnacle and have been staring up at it ever since. Owens blocked a Zig Zag a couple minutes in, but then Ziggler side-stepped a charging KO and threw him to the floor. Roode knocked KO down and threw him back into the ring. The ref threw Roode to the back. Roode threw a fit and claimed he was just helping. [c]

Ziggler lifted his knees on a top rope senton by KO for a near fall. Ziggler set up a superkick, but KO caught him instead as he charged. He then went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb, but Ziggler countered with a Fameasser for a near fall. They went into a rapid-fire series of near falls. KO came out of it with a stunner for the win.

WINNER: Owens in 11:00 to advance to Survivor Series. [c]

-Natalya told Adam Pearce she should pick the entire women’s team. Billie Kaye presented him his headshot and resume. Natalya said her career speaks for itself, so she doesn’t need a resume. When Natalya said she deserves it more than anybody, Bianca Belair entered the picture and said she’s ready to be the EST of Team Smackdown. Natalya said nobody knows what that means. Natalya said she’s the BOAT. Belair said that’s not as cute as she thinks. Natalya explained it means Best Of All Time. Pearce suggested none of that is going to ger anyone on the squad, but he hooked them against each other with the winner being on the team.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s really something when two people on a screen overact more than Natalya, but Belair and Kaye did. Belair was actually about as groan-inducing as it gets with her facial expressions and strange dancing off to the side. If they’re playing to seven year old girls, it’s probably the right tone. If not, it’s way way off and embarrassing. Dial it down.)

-Graves had a sitdown interview with Lars Sullivan. Lars asked why he didn’t call him The Freak. Graves asked if he’d prefer to be called that. Lars asked if Graves is ostracized from society like he is. Graves said he just means he can’t do the physical feats he’s capable of. Lars said he’ll play along and accepted that answer. Lars said at age 9 or 10 was the first time he was called a freak. He said two brothers were singing “Freak show, freak show, everyone look at the freak show!”

He shook his head at the memory and got emotional. He said no one helped him and he didn’t know what to do, so he cried. He said he was just hoping they would show some kindness and stop. He said they didn’t stop. When they saw him cry, he said they laughed at him – the kids and teachers. He said about 20 minutes later, the laughing stopped, but screaming continued for hours, “and I wasn’t allowed back at school after that.” Graves asked what he hopes to accomplish in WWE. Lars said a lifetime of pain and humiliation of anyone who gets in his way “and make this entire world my personl playground.” He said he wants to make the world his personal hell on Earth.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Good performance from Lars. You can see why the side of the ledger Vince McMahon looks at when he has decided to stick with Lars through some injuries and scandals. He has some range and a maturity to his performance and presence.)

-Belair made her ring entrance. [c]

-They went to a video package on last week’s Seth Rollins, Murphy, Mysterio family incident.

-Aalyah told Murphy backstage that her mom just wants her to be happy, but her brother and father won’t talk to her about him. Murphy said he’s not the person he once was. He said he’s going to go out there and publicly apologize in front of the world. She asked if he really wants to do that. Murphy said he needs to. They held hands.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR vs. BILLIE KAYE vs. NATALYA – Triple Threat for a spot on Team Smackdown

Belair showed off some athleticism early including a handspring moonsault on Kaye. Natalya broke up the cover. Natalya had Belair in a Sharpshooter. Kaye joined in and torqued on Belair’s neck. Natalya let go and grabbed Kaye by her hair. Kaye threwNatalya into Belair, then kicked Belair in the head for a two count. Kaye covered Natalya for two, then Belair for two then Natalya again for two. Kaye made a lot of screeching noises in frustration. Natalya caught a frustrated Kaye in a sharpshooter mid-ring. -Belair returned to the ring to break it up. Belair gave Belair her K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 4:00.

-A Carmella video aired. She said there’s a difference between who the world wants you to be and who you really are. She said she is the woman who calls the shots and give the orders and does whatever it takes to get ahead. She said no matter what, she will always win. She said next week on Smackdown, the entire world will know why she is untouchable. She sipped champaign.

-Murphy made his way to the ring to his entrance theme. Aalyah walked along side him with her hand holding his arm. [c]

-They circled a breast cancer survivor on a ThunderDome screen as Cole talked about the Susan G. Komen charity.

[HOUR TWO]

-Murphy said he has to get something off his chest. He said he has done terrible things, but as a man he needs to apologize to Rey and Dominic face-to-face. He asked them to come to the ring. He begged them so he can apologize to them. Aalyah had second-thoughts about this, but Murphy said he has to. Instead, Seth Rollins came out to his music. Murphy said he will always accept Murphy for who he is and forgive him for what he has done. He said he embraces their relationship. “I would marry you right now if that’s what you wanted,” Seth said. He said he accepts Murphy and he also accepts Aalyah. Seth told Aalyah his brother is a coward and is jealous of all the attention she’s getting. Dominik attacked Seth. Murphy yanked Dominik off of Seth and then punched Seth. Seth rolled out of the ring. Dominik shoved and punched Murphy. Murphy pummeled Dominik. Rey ran out and went after Murphy. Dominik set up Murphy for a 619, but as Rey did it, Aalyah got in his way. She said that’s enough. Rey angrily asked, “What are you doing?” Aalyah told Rey, “I love him.” Rey, exasperated, asked her to repeat it. She did. He and Dominik left the ring. Aalyah and Murphy hugged. Rey asked “one last time” for her to join them. Instead, she and Murphy kissed.

(Keller’s Analysis: The soap opera continues. Everyone is playing their roles well here. Aalyah seemed like a potential weak link here, but her acting has been solid too. I don’t really know where this lands, but I remain intrigued.)

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Daniel Bryan backstage. He said whoever wins, it’ll be best for Team Smackdown at Survivor Series. Cole hyped Jey vs. Bryan was up next.

-The Street Profits made their ring entrance. Cole said, “The Street Profits are a lot of fun.” (Oh, thanks, I was wondering about that, Michael.) [c]

-Ford and Dawkins talked about facing New Day at Survivor Series. Ford said, “We are taking the torch, because we are the best of the best.” (Hey!)

(3) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. CESARO & SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Dawkins and Cesaro started off with a flurry. Ford tagged in and hit a nice high dropkick. Chaos early with all four. Cesaro ate a blockbuster from Ford. Ford then flip-dove early over the top rope onto Nakamura. Cesaro then tossed Ford over the barricade at 2:00. [c]

Dawkins took a beating for a while after the break from Cesaro. He took over against Nakamura and landed a superplex. Ford then landed a high frogsplash for the win. Ford seemed to suffer some sort of injury on impact. He winced in pain, like he might’ve either lost his wind or hurt a rib. He sat up with his belt after the ref checked on him. Cole went bonkers during the replay of Ford’s splash. Graves said Ford might’ve crashed hi own ribs. Ford collapsed to the mat afterward. Dawkins checked on him.

WINNERS: Street Profits in 10:00.

-Backstage, Sami said there is no one more qualified to represent the people of all contintents at Survivor Series. He said WWE hasn’t marketed him as the People’s Champion, but he is the champion of the people. He claimed he was loved and adored in every country. He listed an eclectic seemingly random list of six countries. He said he represents the people of every country on every continent, while Lashley represents the people of one country. “One country which – ha ha ha – let’s not even get into it,” he said.

-Sasha Banks made her way to the ring, all smiles with her newly won Smackdown Title belt. Graves said he’s not often wrong, so he’ll admit when he is. He congratulated her for beating Bayley at Hell in a Cell. [c]

-Cole hyped Talking Smack with Bayley, The Street Profits, and Dominik & Rey as guests. Then the hyped Survivor Series matches announces so far.

-Sasha remained mid-ring as her music faded. She said they say don’t talk the talk unless you can walk the walk. She thanked Bayley for stabbing her in the back because she finally ended an era. She said they were best friends and were supposed to take over the company together. “You were supposed to be my sister,” she said. She said when she hit her with a chair, she realized it wasn’t their friendship that was unstoppable, it was her. She held her newly won title in the air. She said now that Bayley is in her past, at Survivor Series she’ll go one-on-one against Asuka. She said she has no doubt in her mind she’s the best of the best.

Bayley interrupted from the stage. She walked to the ring and said, “Turn off the music, idiots.” She told Sasha that the world knows she can win a title, but she can’t keep it. She bragged about the length of her title reign. She accused Sasha of parading around with her championship. She said she forced her to sign the MITB contract under duress. She said she’s not bitter. She said she’ll do her a favor. She said she can’t beat Asuka without her in her corner, so next week she wants a match against her at Smackdown next week. She told her to enjoy her 13 day title reign while it lasts. Sasha told her to bring all she’s got because back-stabbing bitches never win.

-They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. They plugged the Undertaker theme on WWE Network in the month of November, “30 Days of the Undertaker.” A commercial aired for various Undertaker specials on the Network including Steve Austin’s interview with him.

-Daniel Bryan made his entrance. [c]

(4) DANIEL BRYAN vs. JEY USO – Qualifier for Team Smackdown

Jey took control early. Jey looked intense, but like his mind was elsewhere too. Bryan came back with a barrage of Yes Kicks. Jey rolled to ringside. Suddenly Roman’s music played. They cut to a break. [c]

Reigns and Heyman watched at ringside after the break as Jey and Bryan battled back and forth, including some near falls. The announcers talked about the apparent internal strife going on with Jey. Bryan backdropped Jey to ringside where he was near Reigns. He kicked Bryan as Bryan dove at him. He then leaped off the top rope, but Bryan countered into a LeBell Lock. Jey reached the bottom rope to force a break. Bryan landed a running dropkick in the corner, but then ate a superkick. Jey followed with another superkick, then climbed to the top rope and landed a splash for the win.

WINNER: Uso in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I was leaning toward Bryan winning and Jey splitting away into something else. That feels a like a significant win for Jey.)

-An emotional and conflicted Jey told Reigns, “I’m which you. I’m which you.” He then gave Bryan an extra superkick. Then a top rope splash. “I understand now! I understand now!” he said. “I love you, too, alright.” Reigns pointed at Bryan and told Jey to make him understand. He put Bryan on the announce table at ringside and then leaped off the top rope and splashed him. The table collapsed. “Oh my god, no!” said Cole. He slammed Bryan’s head against the table. Cole said someone has to stop this bludgeoning. Reigns smiled in approval, then turned and left without Jey as Jey continued to beat on Bryan