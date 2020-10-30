VIP AUDIO 10/30 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Career of Gory Guerrero, history and root of supernatural wrestling characters, analysis of Ric Flair wrestling for NWA Championship at Starrcade 1983 (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: A quick look at the career of Gory Guerrero, the history and root of supernatural wrestling characters, can there be another Undertaker type character in the future, analysis of Ric Flair wrestling for the NWA Championship at Starrcade 1983, and much more! To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO