SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Former ROH World Champion and current trend-setter Matt Taven joins Ryan and Tyler to discuss his return and his time away from wrestling this year. The guys also discuss the semifinal matches of the Pure Tournament and preview the big final next week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO