WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER 10/30: Continued Hell in a Cell Fallout, It’s Consequences Time Uce, The Reign of the Boss Begins

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PRIMER

OCTOBER 30, 2020

ORLANDO, FL. AT THE THUNDERDOME IN THE AMWAY CENTER

AIRS ON FOX NETWORK, 8:00 p.m. EDT

BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole and Corey Graves

Top Three Developments from Last Week

Daniel Bryan appeared on the Kevin Owens Show, where Kevin suggested they become a tag team. They teamed up with Smackdown Tag Team Champions the Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) to defeat Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler and Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. By the way, Bryan & Kevin should be Team K-No.

Seth Rollins defeated his former disciple Murphy. After the match he went to hit him with a kendo stick, but Aalyah Mysterio stopped him. Her brother Dominik came out saying this is none of their business but got attacked by Rollins. Rey Mysterio came out, which cleared Rollins out. Rey expressed frustration with Aalyah and argued with Dominik.

Ahead of their “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match, Universal Champion Roman Reigns told Jey Uso if he beats him he must fall in line, or he and his brother and their families are out of the family.

Hell in a Cell Results Pertinent to Smackdown

Roman Romans defeated Jey Uso in an “I Quit” Hell in a Cell match. He got Jey to quit when Jimmy came out and pleaded with Roman to stop what’s been going on, and they still love him. Roman appeared to come around, but then betrayed Jimmy and put him in a choke hold. Jey then said he quit. Roman walked up the ramp to find his father Sika and uncle Afa (WWE Hall of Famers the Wild Samoans), who greeted him and gave him the necklace, which for all intents and purposes acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief.

Raw’s The Miz defeated Otis to take the Money in the Bank contract.

Sasha Banks defeated Bayley in a Hell in a Cell match to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Here was Sasha before and after Hell in a Cell:

Items Advertised by WWE

We continue to move past Hell in a Cell and turn our attention towards Survivor Series. Here we go with all the brand supremacy nonsense. This past Monday on Raw, they announced the champion vs. champion non-title matches. Provided everyone is still champion at the time of Survivor Series, here’s what’s announced so far:

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. If Bobby Lashley brings his sisters I’m out.

Raw Tag Team Champions New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions the Street Profits. They should just make this winner takes all and merge the titles.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns will party like it’s 2014 when he faces WWE Champion Randy Orton.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. This match would feel special if we didn’t see it 20,000 times this summer.

As far as tonight is concerned, we’ll have more Hell in a Cell fallout. WWE does not have their preview up, despite it being seven hours to showtime. The following item was advertised, but then pulled from the website:

Jey Uso faces the consequences of losing to his cousin Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell

WWE has this hype video for the show:

We’ll work with what we have.

Consequences for Jey Uso

I talked earlier about what happened last week between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso regarding the consequences he would face if didn’t fall in line and acknowledge him as the tribal chief. Jimmy Uso, appearing on the tron in a facial covering, told Roman he had his head so far up his tribal chief’s ass he forgot about his family. He said not to ask him, but his brother Jey who came up from behind and attacked Jey. They went at it until Jey hit him with the Uso splash. After Jey left the ring, Roman laid out the consequences I mentioned in the top three developments.

After losing his match to Roman this past Sunday, Jey must face the consequences tonight. Either he falls in line and becomes subservient to Roman, or he’s out of the family. Here was Roman on Twitter and here was Jey last week before Hell in a Cell:

Frank’s Analysis: It will be interesting to see how they move with this. Watching that show Sunday if I didn’t know any better, I’d think this story was over. That said, eventually I see the Usos aligning with Roman. Initially, I get the sense Jey will be a reluctant “servant,” because he doesn’t want himself or his brother and their families to be out of the family.

Next Up for New Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks began her first reign as Smackdown Women’s Champion and sixth overall women’s championship on the main roster this past Sunday when she defeated former best friend Bayley, ending her year+ reign. She did so inside Hell in a Cell and put Bayley in the Bank Statement with her head in a chair. Bayley initially attacked Sasha with a chair, and they’ve done so to each other throughout the buildup to this match. Last week Sasha finally got Bayley to sign the contract for the match by threatening to attack her with her head in a chair.

Earlier in the report I posted exclusive videos of Sasha before and after Hell in a Cell. Tonight, we move forward with her reign and head towards her Survivor Series match with Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. They wrestled numerous times throughout the summer and traded the Raw Women’s Championship. It was Sasha’s fifth time winning a championship and dropping it in her first title defense.

Frank’s Analysis: The story will now be can Sasha hold on to the title. She has never had a successful title defense as I mentioned, so I expect that to be written into the story of her next title defense. I get the sense Sasha and Bailey will have a TLC match, but that’s just under two months away. I could see them doing a rematch on Smackdown as well. I would have Sasha retain the title, since her dropping it in her first defense is getting old.

Other Match Results and Segments from Last Week

They weaved Law & Otis segments throughout the show where Miz was suing Otis for the Money in the Bank contract. Hall of Famer-to be JBL presided and ruled that Otis must defend the briefcase against Miz at Hell in a Cell. Miz won, and now possesses the contract.

Bianca Belair defeated Zelina Vega. She very oddly wore ring gear with the Smackdown logo all over it. Here’s Bianca in a WWE exclusive:

After losing to “The Freak” Lars Sullivan, Shorty G “quit” WWE. Adam Pearce went backstage to talk to him, and he clarified his intentions saying he quits being Shorty G. He was tired of being a punching bag and said he wants to achieve anything he wants, as Chad Gable. (I am ecstatic. By the way I have a question. Is Lars Sullivan a freak? The announcers didn’t make it clear.)

Final Thoughts

I’d have thoughts on the show, but with nothing advertised it’s hard to be specific. At any rate, there are still good stories including Reigns-Jey and what’s next for Sasha Banks and Bayley. I wonder how much of a push Bianca Belair will get given all the hype videos they put out. Of course, we have Survivor Series up next, so get ready for an annoying month of talking about brand supremacy. I did my shopping at the liquor stores yesterday (wearing my mask). There’s a bottle of red with my name on it for tonight. Cheers everyone!

Follow Frank on Twitter @FrankPeteani. Questions and discussion are welcome. Thank you for reading!