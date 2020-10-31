FREE PODCAST 10/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Fann: Reigns gives Jey the ultimatum and Jey responds, KO-Ziggler, Bryan-Jey, Cesaro & Nakamura vs. Street Profits, live callers, emails (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Deep Dive” and the PWTorch East Coast Cast VIP edition. They discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox with callers and emails including Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso the ultimatum and Jey responds, Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Street Profits, and more.

