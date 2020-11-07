11/7 AEW FULL GEAR PPV REPORT: Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Kingston, Cody vs. Darby, Shida vs. Rose, Buck vs. FTR, MJF vs. Jericho, Hardy vs. Guevara

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW FULL GEAR PPV REPORT

NOVEMBER 7, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

PRE-SHOW: “BUY IN”

-Video packages aired on the top matches. About 40 minutes into the show, YouTube indicated 32,000 were watching.

(Keller’s Analysis: They were tremendous, and there is absolutely time to sprinkle shorter version of these – like ranging from 20 seconds to 180 seconds – throughout Dynamite more. This adds such a level of class and polish to the presentation of the wrestlers that pointing camera at the ring as they wrestle 12-16 minutes matches alone can’t. The video package on FTR vs. The Young Bucks painted the Bucks as egomaniac pricks bragging about their drawing power who will superkick staff and crew because “they need their edge back.” I can’t wrap my head around who thought this was a good idea. FTR attacking them seemed more like avenging the inexcusable attacks on Tony Schiavone, Alex Marvez, and AEW crew members than a heel tactic.)

(A) SERENA DEEB vs. ALLYSIN KAY – NWA Women’s Title match



During the match, Excalibur plugged the PPV. Schiavone called it their best PPV line-up yet.

WINNER: Serena Deeb via tapout to retain the NWA Women’s Title.

-After the match, Thunder Rosa showed up on the stage as her music played. She entered the ring to have a staredown with Deeb.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not a fan at all of having two women’s titles in AEW. Either sign the women to fight for the AEW Title or not, but having two titles including one from an outside organization just doesn’t make sense; it diminishes the value of the AEW Women’s Title significantly.)

MAIN PPV CARD

-The announcers introduced and previewed the show.

(1) KENNY OMEGA vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

Don Callis joined the broadcast team for this match. Justin Roberts, the ring announcer, listed a ton of accolades about Omega. Then women came onto the stage with brooms. Ross asked Callis to explain the nickname “The Cleaner.” Excalibur said something about video games that didn’t really explain anything. He mentioned it being something he was called in Japan (Well, ’nuff said! I love it!) Excalibur said Omega has heard the critics and he’s here to shut them up tonight. As Page made his ring entrance, Ross said Page looked like a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs, a little on edge.

Omega offered a handshake mid-ring. Page had some intense words for him and did not accept the handshake. A minute in, Omaga took Page down with a snap rana, so Page rolled to ringside. When Omega ran the ropes, Page met him with a boot to the face and then landed a fallaway slam and a kip up. They took it to ringside where Omega landed a springboard moonsault onto Page at ringside off the barricade. Omega controlled in the ring for a while. He slipped a little on a standing moonsault, then indicated a sore knee afterward. Omega flipped onto Page at ringside. Callis talked about Omega’s history of long, high-pressure matches in Japan and he doesn’t panic. Back in the ring, he hit a top rope dropkick and scored a two count.

A couple minutes later, as they fought on the ramp, Page caught Omega mid-air and powerbombed him. Back in the ring, he landed a pop-up powerbomb for a near fall. Those two bumps cannot be good for Omega’s brain. His head bounced off the ramp and the mat each time. Callis said this is the best he’s ever seen Page look. We got our weather update from Ross, who noted it’s 79 degrees and “perfect.” Omega hit Page with a Tiger Driver ’98 that looked nasty, leading to a near fall. Omega went for a V-Trigger, but Page ducked and hit a spinning forearm. Omega came back with a discus elbow and Snap Dragon. Page fired back with a quick hard lariat. Then a Dead Eye for a very near fall. Page sat down on an Omega crucifix attempt for a near fall. After a few more minutes of exchanges, Omega finished Page with the One-Winged Angel for the three count.

WINNER: Omega in 17:00. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match start to finish. I still have no idea how viewers are being steered to feel about Omega and Page at this point. The match lost something in that regard as the fans who were there, and probably viewers are home, were rooting for moves and drama, but not really a particular outcome, I suspect.)

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. JOHN SILVER

Chucky T and Trent came onto the stage with Cassidy, then returned to the back. Cassidy outmaneuvered and then taunted Silver, frustrating Silver. They stood face-to-face mid-ring where Cassidy threw soft slow kicks to Silver’s legs as the crowd cheered. Cassidy put his hands in his pocket, hit a dropkick, and then casually posed for the hard cam. Silver then hit Cassidy from behind and yanked the pockets off of Cassidy’s jeans. He put them in his mouth and then threw them out of the ring. Silver dominated methodically for a couple minutes. Cassidy caught him charging with a boot to the face and then went for a tornado DDT, but Silver blocked it and turned it into a brainbuster suplex for a two count.

A few minutes later, after some back and forth, Cassidy landed a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Silver came back and got a two count a minute later. Cassidy came back and with Orange Punch for the three count. Chuck and Trent celebrated with Cassidy afterward.

WINNER: Cassidy in 10:00. (**3/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Really credible hard-hitting action, with a good ebb and flow and just enough and not too much of the Orange Cassidy gimmick style weaved into it.)

(3) CODY vs. DARBY ALLIN – TNT Title match

Before the match, a video package recapped the backstory. Darby smashed a windshield of an old beater car on the side of the stage with his skateboard. Ross said Darby is the clear favorite here. Cody came out next, accompanied by Brandi Rhodes, Dustin, Arn Anderson, the Gunn Club, Lee Johnson, and Q.T. Marshall. They began with a staredown. When Cody offered a hand after taking Darby down, Darby rolled back and leaped to his feet. Cody then cartwheeled. After Darby outmaneuvered Cody a little early, Cody had a conference with Arn at ringside. Arn told him to muscle him down. Ross said Cody has to become an in-ring bully to take control of the match. He too Darby down another time and again offered his hand. Darby accepted, then used it as leverage to take Cody down for a two count after a sequence of acrobatics. When Cody retreated to ringside with his back turned, Darby dove through the ropes and tackled him down.

Cody caught Darby on the top rope and lifted and tossed him over the top rope onto the ramp. Cody went on to dominate for several minutes with matwork. Darby teased a comeback, but Cody cut it off with a kick to the jaw. He set up a Crossroads, but Darby escaped and yanked off a turnbuckle pad in the process. He sent Cody into the exposed buckle for a two count. Both were slow to get up. Cody landed a top rope Avalanche Crossroads for a two count. Darby’s arm was under the bottom rope during the cover, but otherwise he was out cold.

Cody showed some frustration as Darby continued to survive. He took off his weight-lifter’s belt. Ross asked what kind of logical sense that makes. Schiavone said he’s letting the heat of the moment get to him. Darby yanked on it and tripped Cody, then scored a quick two count with a jackknife cover. Darby scored a leverage two count, then hit a float over stunner followed by a Coffin Drop for a believable near fall. Darby sat up, emotional at how close he came. Cody was out face-down on the mat. Darby lifted him and threw an elbow to the side of his head. Cody set up a move, but Darby countered and they reversed leverage on each other four times, with Darby getting the three count. Cody sat up in disbelief. Ross said the fans were in shock. Arn looked up in disbelief.

Cody took the TNT Title belt from the ref and walked over to Cody. Arn turned his back to Cody at ringside in disappointment. Darby’s music stopped playing as Cody walked up to him. Darby was emotionally overcome and staggered over to Cody. Cody kneeled and presented him with the belt. Excalibur said, “Look at the new Face of TNT.” (I’ll believe it when the Dynamite logo advertising the show on channel guides switching from Cody to Darby!)

WINNER: Darby in 17:00 to capture the TNT Title. (****)

-Taz walked out, having had enough to Cody congratulating Darby magnanimously. He said he needs a vomit bag. He told Darby to act like he’s been there before, but he never has. He told them to get their “bitch asses” to the back. “You heard me, executive man,” he said. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage attacked Cody and Darby. They attacked Arn, too. They put Darby on hood of the car and then put his arm in the door. Will Hobbs ran out with a chair to stop them from slamming Darby’s arm in the door.

(Keller’s Analysis: Super effective closing minutes of that match, which was really good overall. They played off of cliches and expectations for how match finishes went, and countered them with an effective surprisingly alternative final sequence. The post-match teased a Cody heel turn, too, but played out otherwise, with Taz and his guys setting up what’s next for both Cody and Darby, including presumably a big tag match.)

-Dasha interviewed Q.T. Marshall and Dustin Rhdoes. They focused on Ally. Dustin said there are many successful women who have come through this sport, but she is not one of them. He then asked for a Bunkhouse match against Butcher & Blade.

(Keller’s Analysis: Dustin showed how underutilized he is. Strong, right-to-the-point promo from him there.)

-The announcers hyped that tag match, plus Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix and Tay Conti vs. Red Velvet.

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) – AEW Women’s Title match

Shida took it to Rose early at ringside, including a running knee that sent Rose through the barricade. Vickie Guerrero clipped Shida with a chair from behind on her left knee. Rose then took over. She beat down Shida for several minutes. Shida landed a suplex for a soft two count in a show of impressive strength. Shida went for a running knee, but Rose blocked it. Shida landed a crossbody block and went for another suplex. Rose blocked it and lifted Shida onto her shoulders. She then threw her overhead and slammed her for a two count.Rose’s cover wasn’t firm and intense, so Shida was able to leverage her shoulder up. Schiavone said Vickie was frustrated at ringside that Rose didn’t seem to be taking this as seriously as she should be. Ross said if you can’t take a title match seriously, what can you do.

Rose put Shida belly-first over the top rope, then leaped off the top rope with a flying knee to the back of Shida’s knee. She continued to work over Shida’s leg. When she slowly climbed to the top rope, Shida met her there. She favored her leg. Rose shoved her down. Shida rammed Rose’s head into the top turnbuckle a few times, then gave her a boot to knock her to the ramp. Shida came back and landed a top rope dropkick for a believable near fall.

Shida landed an Avalanche Falcon Arrow for a two count. She lifted Rose’s shoulders at two by her hair. She then smiled as if to say, “I’ve got this.” She was going to go for her running knee, but Vickie tried to trip her up. She botched the trip badly, completing whifing, but Shida stopped and turned around to yell at her. Rose knocked Shida off the ring apron. Vickie wound up a kendo stick, but the ref yanked it away from her. Shida then shoved Rose into Vickie, then threw Rose into the barricade at ringside. She tossed Rose into the ring and gave her a Falcon Arrow for two count. Rose lifted her shoulder. The kickout looked sloppy on both women’s part. Shida landed her running knee for a near fall. Another sloppy awkward kickout. Schiavone said Shida might have pulled up on the cover because her knee was hurting. Shida landed a running knee to the back of Rose, then some kneelifts to Rose’s chin. She then covered her for the three count.

Vickie chewed out Rose after the match with screeching noises. Ross said it was uncomfortable to watch.

WINNER: Shida in 14:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Sloppiness at the end undercut what ended up otherwise being a solid women’s title match.)