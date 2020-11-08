FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP – Interview with Ex-Killer Bee & High Flyer Jim Brunzell: Fall of AWA, 1980s WWF grind, drugs, WWE contracts, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from Nov. 7, 2015 with “Jumpin'” Jim Brunzell, a longtime standout tag team wrestler in the 1970s and 1980s as part of the AWA High Flyers and the WWF Killer Bees. He discusses Verne Gagne as a boss and promoter, the dynamic with Verne and his business partner Wally Karbo, the rise of Hulk Hogan in the AWA and the birth of Hulkamania, the fall of AWA after Hogan left, the culture shock of the 1980s WWF grind compared to the AWA, observing the rise of drugs and alcohol, steroid abuse, one-sided WWE contracts, why Vince McMahon never fully embraced him and the Killer Bees tag team, today’s wrestling scene, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO