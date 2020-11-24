Raw Rating: Details on hourly viewership, hourly dropoff, Monday Night Football comparison, overall ranking, year ago rating

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Nov. 23 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.31 rating, up from 1.28 last week and the highest rating since Sept. 28 drew 1.32. One year ago drew a 1.52 rating, 1.68 two years ago, 1.97 three years ago, and 2.21 four years ago.

The first hour drew 1.904 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.826 million, and the third hour 1.694 million. That’s a first-to-third hour dropoff of 210,000 viewers, below the fall average of 233,000.

In key demo, Raw drew a 0.72 rating among 18-49 year olds, up from last week’s 0.66 rating. It drew 0.32 among men 18-34, an increase over last week’s 0.27 rating.

The show received a modest viewership boost due to coming the day after Survivor Series. It went up against a Monday Night Football game featuring Tom Brady.

The increase in the demo rating moved Raw into positions 4, 5, and 6 in the top cable rankings on Monday night, behind only NFL programming on ESPN (the game itself, plus pre-game and post-game). The Monday Night Football game drew a total of 12.612 million viewers.

CATCH UP… WWE Raw Rating for Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre match last week, key metrics compared to fall trends, overall ranking