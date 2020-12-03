Viewership and ratings for AEW “Winter is Coming” special episode of Dynamite, how NXT did in comparison, key perspective and metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite drew 913,000 live and same-night viewers for the Dec. 2 episode on TNT headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against Kenny Omega. That was up 203,000 over the prior week and well above the ten-week rolling average heading into the week of 787,000. It was AEW’s biggest viewership number up against AEW since Jan. 8.

AEW pulled from NXT’s viewership, as NXT dropped from 712,000 last week to 658,000 this week, although the rolling ten-week average was 684,000, so most of the AEW viewership increase did not come at the expense of NXT.

In the 18-49 demographic, AEW drew a 0.42 rating compared to NXT’s 0.16, a nearly three-to-one advantage. In the male 18-34 demo, AEW drew a 0.29 compared to AEW’s paltry 0.04, a more than seven-to-one advantage.

One year ago this week, AEW drew 851,000. One year ago NXT drew 845,000.