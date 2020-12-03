VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): AEW Dynamite in depth, comparing what Tony Khan said at press scrum leading into Winter is Coming to execution of show, thoughts on Sting debut, main event fallout of Moxley vs. Omega, more (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show features an in-depth discussion about the Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite this week, and comparing the show to what Tony Khan has discussed about the direction of AEW going forward in recent interviews with PWTorch and his press scrum made available to a limited number of media on Dec. 1. Radican and Fann talk in-depth about the formatting of the show and the booking of Miro in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal to begin the show. Next, they discuss Khan mentioning in the media scrum this week that TNT had given them permission to run over time if necessary, if the Moxley vs. Omega match needed more time. The show closes with a look at whether or not the Winter is Coming episode delivered on Khan’s hype for the show, and how Khan has kept his credibility in interviews by delivering on his promises. Download this show now!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO