12/2 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza, Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce, Schreiber interviews Cross about Bliss

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 2, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe

REASONS TO WATCH…

Main Event continues with new format

FULL RECAP

(1) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. ANGEL GARZA

Tom explained that Carrillo and Garza are cousins, and have a long history of not getting along. Garza ducked through the ropes early on to avoid confrontation with Carrillo. Carrillo soon leveled Garza with a running shoulder block, then foot-swept Garza to faceplant him to the canvas. Garza landed a front kick, tore off his pants and tossed them at Carrillo. Carrillo was distracted by the flying garment, allowing Garza to land a superkick to Carrillo’s face. Garza followed up with a baseball slide to Carrillo’s head on the apron. Garza stood in the ring while Carrillo paced on the floor, trying to recover. When Carrillo tried to roll into the ring, Garza landed a low-altitude drop kick to the exposed Carrillo, then covered for two. Garza applied a chinlock.

Carrillo battled out effectively, but Garza leveled him with a hard right cross to the chin. Garza hoisted Carrillo onto his shoulder and stretched his arms backward, straining Carrillo’s shoulder sockets. Carrillo soon spun out of the hold and arm dragged Carrillo to the mat, then hit a quick drop kick, smashing Garza into the corner. Both men struggled to their feet as the ref counted. Carrillo launched Garza with a monkey flip, then hit a spinning kick in the middle of the ring. Carrillo dumped Garza onto the mat from a fireman’s carry, then hit a rolling moonsault. Carrillo covered for two.

Carrillo reversed out of a DDT attempt and suplexed Garza, then covered again for two. Carrillo climbed to the top rope and went for a moonsault. Garza moved aside and Carrillo landed on his feet. Garza landed another superkick to Carrillo, then locked up Carrillo to deliver the Wing Clipper. Garza covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Angel Garza by pinfall in 5:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Standard match, some good moves.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Moment of Bliss from Raw, featuring Randy Orton, from Raw

Replay of Lee vs. Riddle vs. Styles from Raw

Replay of Owens vs. Jey Uso from Smackdown

Replay of Sheamus & McIntyre vs. Miz & Morrison from Raw

-Sarah Schreiber, in the ring with Nikki Cross, welcomed viewers back to Main Event. She asked Cross about the Fiend and Alexa Bliss. Cross said that Fiend has brainwashed Bliss into someone she doesn’t recognize. “She’s made it clear that she doesn’t want my help. She wants him, she doesn’t want me.” She said that Bliss slapping her in the face was the last straw, and their friendship was done. Regarding her loss to Bliss, she said, “It hurt and it was sick, because for a split second, I thought I had broke through. But I didn’t, it was a trick. She took my emotions and used them against me. I’m actually glad it happened, because now I know, well and truly, that my Alexa is gone.”

Peyton Royce’s music played, interrupting Bliss. Royce entered with Lacey Evans. Evans ordered Sarah out of the ring, and claimed that Joe Dirt (the main character of a moderately successful 19-year-old film) called and wanted his hair style back. Royce said that Nikki was a fool, and Evans added that her eight-year-old daughter would’ve seen through Bliss’s crocodile tears. Royce questioned whether Bliss was ever a real friend to Cross. Cross fired back, saying Royce knows all about friendship highs and lows. She questioned whether Evans has ever had a real friend in her life. Evans put her arm around Royce and said, “Pey Pey and I are friends!” Peyton slid Evans’s arm away and said, “No we’re not.” Evans corrected, saying that they are “fake friends,” and that everybody knows fake friends are better than best friends, because at least they know where they stand. Peyton interrupted, saying she thought Bliss was playing Cross all along, while fighting off Evans’s continued efforts to put her arm around her. Cross finally interrupted the nonsense and demanded that one of them get in the ring right now.

(2) NIKKI CROSS vs. PEYTON ROYCE

The women locked up and seemed pretty evenly matched, but Cross ended up powering Royce into a corner. She put Royce in a headlock, then twisted her down to the mat. Cross applied an arm bar and screamed at Royce, “You wanna talk about me and Alexa?” Royce got to her feet and kneed Cross to escape. Cross rolled up Royce for a two-count, then planted her with a suplex. Cross covered for another two-count. Evans appeared on the apron and threw her handkerchief into the ring, successfully distracting Cross as easily as a disobedient dog. Cross chased Evans around the ring and back in, where Royce was waiting to deliver a heel kick. She covered Cross for two.

Royce ran Cross’s face into the top turnbuckle, then laid in a series of kicks. Royce applied an illegal arm bar across the top rope. From her knees, Cross smashed Royce in the midsection, but Royce kept the pressure on. Cross leveled Royce with three consecutive short clotheslines, then landed a senton. Cross hit a running cross body to Royce in the corner and went for another cover, but Evans placed Royce’s boot on the bottom rope. The ref halfheartedly admonished Evans, even admitting, “This is the second time you’ve gotten involved!” Cross took Evans out herself with a drop kick through the ropes. She turned back to face Royce and caught a kick to the face. Royce hit the Deja Vu and covered for three.

WINNER: Peyton Royce by pinfall in 4:20.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The talking segment with Royce and Evans was nearly cringeworthy, with super unnatural dialogue. It also appears that Cross has learned nothing from being tricked by her best friend Bliss, as she allowed herself to be repeatedly compromised in stupid ways during this match. Rightfully, she lost to the two heels because she lacks focus. The match itself was nothing special. Royce was clunky, especially during the series of clotheslines from Bliss – this resembled an awkward training exercise from the Performance Center.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH UP… 11/25 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Ali explains the backstory on the names of each Retribution member on Miz TV, Bizarro episode with Elias playing throughout Ricochet-Hardy main event