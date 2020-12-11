12/9 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Elias joined by Jaxson Ryker for performance interrupted by R-Truth, Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 9, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe

REASONS TO WAT

Jaxson Ryker returns as lackey for Elias

Keith Lee relegated to Main Event vs. Garza

FULL RECAP

The show opened with Elias sat on a stool in the ring with his Fender Player Stratocaster in Polar White. Stood to his right was Jaxson Ryker, formerly of Forgotten Sons, wearing a sleeveless undershirt and tight jeans. Elias recounted his year and how he was riding high on the release of his new album – up until he was electrocuted last week on Raw. He said that doctors warned that he might never play guitar again. “Now, I’m not a doctor, per se, but…” and he proceeded to play a blues lick.

Elias claimed to have a vision during his electrocution that involved the man standing next to him. Elias said he wanted to share some of his gift with the viewers. Shortly after he began strumming chords, R-Truth led the 24/7 parade down the ramp and around the ring. Truth had a mic and said, “Elias, I like your song, but I like mine a lot better.” This cued Truth’s entrance music, and Truth began rapping its lyrics. Elias and Ryker were baffled in the ring, and the segment ended abruptly.

(Meyers’s Analysis: The world is right again now that all three members of the Forgotten Sons are accounted for. Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake appeared on Smackdown last week, aligning with Corbin, and now Jaxson Ryker is with his lookalike, Elias. I’m not sure how much further down the ranks you can get beneath being a lackey for Elias, who gets shown up by R-Truth, the 24/7 Champion, on an episode of Main Event.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Owens & Otis vs. Reigns & Jey Uso from Smackdown

Match rundown for upcoming PPV TLC

Replay of Miz, Morrison, & Styles vs. McIntyre & Sheamus from Raw

Replay of Orton vs. Wyatt from Raw

(1) KEITH LEE vs. ANGEL GARZA

During Lee’s entrance, Tom recommended watching the Keith Lee “24” documentary on the WWE Network. Joe explained that Garza is an “international ambassador of love.” Tom reinforced that this was a first-time matchup for these wrestlers. Garza removed his pants without any fanfare.

The bell rang and Garza was quick to dodge out of the ropes, then slowly removed his shirt. He attempted an arm bar on Lee, but Lee tossed him to the canvas in the corner. Garza teased a lockup, then delivered a basement drop kick to Lee’s shin. Lee was hardly affected and applied a wristlock to Garza. Garza battled out with elbows and forearms, then applied a side headlock. He tried to whip Lee to the ropes but Lee wouldn’t budge. Instead, Lee slammed Garza face-first to the mat. Lee ran the ropes on his own accord and slammed Garza with a running Pounce. This sent Garza sprawling to the floor as we cut to break.

Lee was in control back in the ring. He tossed Garza out of a corner onto the mat back-first. Lee covered for two. Garza escaped from Lee’s Spirit Bomb attempt, then hit a single-leg drop kick. He finally took Lee down with a chop block, then covered for one. Garza landed two more drop kicks to Lee who was on all fours. Garza landed yet another drop kick, this time to Lee’s head near the ring apron. This caused Lee to stumble onto the floor. Garza shoved Lee into the ring post. Lee shoved Garza back into the announce table before rolling into the ring. Garza followed him in and covered Lee for another one-count. Garza applied a chinlock.

Lee powered out, but Garza knocked Lee down with another drop kick. He covered again, this time for a two-count. Lee got to his feet and ignited Garza with a series of punches. Lee charged at Garza in the corner, but Garza dropped to the mat and tripped Lee, causing Lee’s head to collide with a turnbuckle. Garza covered Lee, but the ref caught Lee’s boots on the ropes, gaining unfair leverage. Lee landed a double downward slap to Garza’s chest, then scooped him up for the Spirit Bomb and three-count.

WINNER: Keith Lee by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: This may be the last we see of Lee for a bit, as he is reportedly returning to the WWE Performance Center for further training. I want to say this match should’ve been more of a squash victory for Lee, but given how he’s been portrayed on the main roster, this outcome isn’t actually surprising. Nothing too special.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.0

Mike Meyers

