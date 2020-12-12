Omega appears on Impact’s Final Resolution, featured with Callis and Anderson

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega and Don Callis appeared together on Impact’s “Final Resolution” special on Impact Plus and Fite TV tonight. Callis stopped an attempt to interview Omega at his tour bus during the first hour of the show. Callis said that Omega was at Final Resolution to visit family and promised he would have nothing to do with the show itself.

During the second hour of the show Impact EVP Scott D’Amore was shown instructing security to not let anyone through. Karl Anderson came and the security man wouldn’t let him in, but Anderson was on the list. Anderson walked through the door towards Omega’s bus and said it was family reunion time, which signaled that the family reunion Callis was talking about was a Bullet Club family reunion between former NJPW Bullet Club members Omega and Anderson.

The cameras went to Omega’s tour bus. Anderson had his tag title and Omega had the AEW World Hvt. Championship. They talked about their time in NJPW. Anderson said he had to go wrestle. Omega and Callis indicated they wanted family time. He said he’d rather stay on the bus. Callis told Anderson he should beat Ethan Page in two minutes. Anderson said it might take longer.

Omega and Callis seemed surprised that Anderson didn’t think he could beat Page quickly. Omega asked him if he remembered the G1 Climax 2012 when he beat Kazuchika Okada. Callis said that Machine Gun (Anderson’s nickname) would beat Page in a minute. Omega and Callis pumped Anderson up and said they wanted to see the Machine Gun. Callis and Omega then made machine gun noises and Omega did an over the top imitation of Anderson shooting his machine gun during his entrance.

That was Omega’s final appearance on the show. Omega and Callis are scheduled to appear on Impact this coming Tuesday on AXS TV.

