12/12 IMPACT WRESTLING FINAL IMPACT 2020 SPECIAL: Swann defends against Bey, Kenny Omega shows up again, Purrazzo vs. Rosemary for Knockouts Title, Eric Young vs. Rhino, Raju vs. Manik for X Title

IMPACT WRESTLING FINAL RESOLUTION 2020 REPORT

DECEMBER 12, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON IMPACT PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

(1) TOMMY DREAMER vs. LARRY D

Stipulations were that if Larry D wins he is cleared of charges from shooting John E. Bravo, but if he loses, he must go to prison. The match had “Old School Rules”, which means no DQ. The action quickly went to ringside, where weapons were outside the ring. They used a trash can, cookie sheet, and more against each other, before getting back in the ring. Larry D started getting the better of things, then brought more weapons in the ring.

Larry wrapped a chain around Dreamer’s neck and followed up with punches. Larry whipped Dreamer with a weightlifting belt. Dreamer finally made a comeback with punches and used the belt. Larry slammed Dreamer onto a chair for a two count. Dreamer battled back, then brought a table in the ring. Acey Romero ran to ringside and attacked Dreamer.

Both members of XXXL double teamed Dreamer. Bravo ran to ringside and XXXL pulled him into the ring. Acey tried to charge Bravo, but missed and crashed through a table that was set up in the corner. Larry knocked out Bravo. Dreamer DDT’d Larry for the win.

WINNER: Tommy Dreamer in 12:00.

-Dreamer and Bravo celebrated afterwards. Dreamer cuffed Larry, as Acey cried. Larry walked up the stage with Dreamer and Bravo.

(D.L.’s Analysis: A by-the-numbers weapons match. The stipulation was absurd of course and the end was totally played for comedy.)

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the rest of the show. Josh cut to breaking news that Kenny Omega was in the parking lot (they showed the overhead shot of the bus again from Tuesday) and we would hear from him later. He said the show was now must-see.

(2) THE SEA STARS (Delmi Exo & Ashley Vox) vs. HAVOK & NEVAEH

Delmi and Nevaeh went back and forth to start it off. Madison ran down the Sea Stars’ accomplishments, including being the current Shimmer Wrestling Tag Team Champions. Vox tagged in and got the upper hand on Nevaeh. Vox and Havoc squared off with Vox holding her own against the larger opponent before tagging out.

Havoc & Nevaeh took over on Exo and kept her from making a tag. Vox made the hot tag and used her speed to combat Havoc. Havoc eventually turned the tide, but Exo made a blind tag and the Sea Stars double teamed Havoc. Nevaeh tagged in and got a sliding cutter on Exo for the pin.

WINNERS: Havok & Nevaeh in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was good to see the Sea Stars make another appearance in Impact and they continued to impress. Havoc and Nevaeh are a really effective team).

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz were backstage and debating about what to do with the money roll. Tasha wanted to get rid of it, but Kiera wanted to come up with a plan for it. They decided to keep it and get ready for their match.

(3) TENILLE DASHWOOD & KALEB with a K vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & ALISHA EDWARDS

Kaleb got the best of Eddie at the start. Tenille interfered from the ring apron. Eddie got the Blue Thunder Bomb on Kaleb, then Alisha and Tenille both tagged in, with Alisha getting the best of it. Alisha chopped Kaleb and he missed a charge and flew out of the ring. Kaleb tripped Alisha from the outside to turn the tide of the match.

Tenille punched Eddie, who was on the ring apron. Tenille slid out of the ring to pull Alisha’s hair then did her splash into the corner for a two count. Kaleb took selfies, then got caught with a boot by Alisha. Alisha finally made the tag to Eddie. Eddie told Tenille to get out of the ring and he fought Kaleb.

Alisha did a tilt-a-whirl DDT on Kaleb. Alisha was about to dive to the outside when Sami Callihan’s ICU logo came on the screen and distracted everyone. Tenille took advantage with the spotlight kick to pin Alisha.

WINNERS: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb with a K in 10:00.

-Sami came out from under the ring and attacked Eddie with a baseball bat, then delivered a package piledriver. Sami was about to piledrive Alisha but officials ran down to break it up. He blew a kiss to Alisha as he left the ring and walked up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Fun match. Kaleb stayed in his Kaleb with a K character throughout the match. Good way to continue the Sami/Eddie feud.)

-Gia Miller was outside and knocked on the trailer door. Don Callis opened the door and came out. She asked if Kenny Omega would get involved in the matches tonight and Callis said there was no way he would let that happen. He said Omega was here visiting family tonight, then he went back in the trailer and ended the interview.

(4) HERNANDEZ vs. FALLAH BAHH

The winner is supposed to get the money roll. Kiera Hogan was the special referee for this match. Tasha Steelz took the mic and did humorous ring introductions for Kiera Hogan, Hernandez, and Fallah Bahh. She also rang the bell to start the match (repeatedly). Bahh took over after the initial exchange. Hernandez put Kiera in front of him to stop a charging Bahh. Hernandez slingshotted himself over the top rope onto Bahh, then dropkicked him out of the ring.

Hernandez dove over the top rope onto Bahh. Back in the ring, Hernandez maintained the advantage. Bahh made a comeback, including a flying clothesline. Bahh had Hernandez pinned but Kiera made a slow count and stopped counting. Bahh got mad and yelled at Kiera that he wanted his money. Hernandez landed a flying splash for the pin.

WINNER: Hernandez in 6:00.

-Tasha was about to give Hernandez the money but she unzipped her fanny pack and the money wasn’t in there. Hernandez pulled out a weapon and Kiera & Tasha scurried up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was all comedy. Tasha and Kiera an entertaining act. The Money Roll Saga continues).

-Backstage, Gia Miller interviewed Chris Bey. He said tonight was the most important match of his career. He said he just needed one shot and tonight was his night.

-Video package of Eric Young and Joe Doering teaming up to attack wrestlers.

(5) ERIC YOUNG (w/Joe Doering) vs. RHINO

Rhino got the best of things at the start, so Young rolled out of the ring to re-group. Rhino stayed on offense and the action finally spilled to the outside, where Young got the upper hand after a distraction by Doering. Rhino fired up and got the advantage again. Doering got on the apron to cause a distraction again.

Young took over with punches, kicks, and chokes. Doering punched Rhino from the outside. Young missed a moonsault off the top rope. Rhino got a belly-to-belly suplex and clotheslines. Rhino accidentally threw Young into the referee. Doering tried to interfere but Rhino stopped him. Young grabbed his hockey mask, but the Deaners charged the ring and Cody took the mask. Cody yelled “I’m not a nobody!”, then turned and knocked out Cousin Jake with the hockey mask. Young smiled and nodded. Josh and Madison were stunned. Cody walked up the ramp, as Jake rolled out of the ring. Young hit Rhino with the mask and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 10:00

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match, but the big story was Cody Deaner’s heel turn, which was an intriguing twist).

-Scott D’Amore yelled at the security guy and told him to make sure that no one who wasn’t on the list got through the doors (to see Omega and Callis). Karl Anderson approached. He said he was family, so they let him through.

-Recap package of previous Beat Rohit challenges.

-Rohit Raju came out, called himself the most successful story of 2020, and continued to brag. Manik’s entrance music played.

(6) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. MANIK—Impact Wrestling X Division Title match

Manik (TJP) was on the top rope and attacked Rohit from behind. The announcers even acknowledged that it was TJP under the mask and said that since it was Manik instead of TJP, he could challenge for the belt. Manik took control from the start with quick moves and submission holds.

Rohit eventually got the upper hand with offense of his own and scored several two counts. Manik got a DDT to turn the tide. Manik missed a splash and Rohit used that to turn things around. Rohit was frustrated after Manik kicked out of a pin attempt. Rohit went for a crossface, but Manik turned it into a submission of his own. They traded the advantage and eventually Manik got a roll up for a pin to take the title.

WINNER: Manik in 13:00 to win the X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match that really picked up at the end. I’m sure we will get a follow-up on the situation on this week’s episode of Impact).

-Gia Miller interviewed Moose. She said he took out Willie Mack on Tuesday and Mack wasn’t cleared to compete. She asked what his purpose was here tonight. He said he’ll be watching the match between Chris Bey and Rich Swann and he would take the title from the winner.

(7) DEONNA PURRAZZO (c) (w/Kimber Lee) vs. ROSEMARY (w/Taya Valkyrie) – Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match

Deonna was cautious at first and bailed out of the ring to consult with Kimber Lee. Rosemary speared Deonna to start the action. Rosemary had the early advantage but Deonna turned things around when the action spilled to the outside and she rammed Rosemary’s arm into the post. Deonna continued to work on Rosemary’s arm. Taya and Kimber Lee confronted each other on the outside.

Rosemary got the upper hand and hit a reverse DDT, but Deonna battled back including some stiff forearm shots. Deonna had Rosemary in a submission but Rosemary broke out of it. Rosemary made a comeback but was still favoring her arm. Deonna got an armbar on Rosemary, but Rosemary got out, delivered the Red Wedding, and went for a pin, which was broken up when Kimber Lee pulled the referee out. Taya chased Kimber Lee around the ring. Deonna delivered a piledriver for the win. Taya ran Deonna and Kimber Lee out of the ring afterwards.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Excellent match. Deonna continues having great matches against a variety of opponents. Perhaps Taya is up next.)

-Karl Anderson was on the bus reminiscing about old times in Japan with Kenny Omega. Anderson wanted to continue talking but he had to get ready for his match with Ethan Page. Omega and Callis said the old “Machine Gun” would have easily taken care of Page. Anderson said he would bring back the old Machine Gun tonight and he left. Omega and Callis hyped him up.

-Recap package of the feud between The North and The Good Brothers.

(8) KARL ANDERSON vs. ETHAN PAGE (w/Josh Alexander)

Anderson did his machine gun gesture during his ring entrance, complete with bullet sound effects. Anderson had the early advantage with punches, but Page battled back. The action spilled to the outside with Anderson getting the best of it. Alexander caused a distraction to help Page get the upper hand. Page punished Anderson on the outside and continued back inside the ring.

Page grew frustrated with not getting the pin on Anderson. Alexander yelled at him to stay focused. Anderson delivered a back suplex to get the momentum. Anderson landed clotheslines, elbows, and a senton. Anderson got a spinebuster for a two count. Page got a kick to the head and a slam for a two count. Both wrestlers were fatigued. Page had a series of moves but only got a two count. Anderson landed a cutter off the ropes, then knocked Alexander off the apron. Anderson hit the Gun Stun for the three count.

WINNER: Karl Anderson in 13:00.

-Page and Alexander argued after the match. Page said everything would be fine and he had a plan. Alexander took off his jacket and left. Page told the referee and ringside crew that everything would be fine.

(D.L.’s Analysis: The match was okay, but the main story coming out of the match was the slow-build breakup of The North.)

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera. They speculated about a Bullet Club reunion, talked about Omega’s involvement in Impact, and said every episode of Impact was now must-see.

-Recap package of the feud between Rich Swann and Chris Bey.

(9) RICH SWANN (c) vs. CHRIS BEY—Impact Wrestling World Title match

Dave Penzer did the introductions in the ring. After some initial slow back and forth action, Swann and Bey picked up the pace with a flurry of quick moves. Swann took command of the match. Bey made a comeback with a 619 and a neckbreaker. Bey had Swann in a headlock, then whipped Swann hard into the corner. Josh talked about his interview on Wednesday with Omega and how Omega talked about becoming a belt collector.

Swann powered out of an abdominal stretch. Bey landed some quick kicks and an elbow off the ropes for a two count. Swann got a big clothesline to turn the tide. Swann landed a series of punches and a kick for a two count. Swann climbed to the top rope but Bey knocked him off and landed a dropkick. Bey had Swann in a human torture rack into a neckbreaker.

Swann rebounded with an offensive flurry. Bey got a two count after a Canadian Destroyer. Swann and Bey traded moves, including superkicks. Both wrestlers were down, then recovered and traded quick pin attempts. Swann avoided a cutter, then delivered a kick for a two count. Swann landed a second kick and a splash from the top rope for the three count.

WINNER: Rich Swann in 20:00.

-After the match, Moose’s music played and he walked to the ring with the TNA belt. He got in the ring and grabbed the Impact belt. Swann pulled himself up and Moose handed him the Impact belt. Moose left the ring and they stared at each other. Swann’s music played to end the show.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Excellent, fast paced title match. Swann continues to be a success as world champion. Bey was great in the challenger role and can be used in the title picture going forward).

FINAL THOUGHTS: The Impact Plus specials consistently deliver a fun night of wrestling, so it was no surprise this was a good show. The World Title and Knockouts Title matches were both excellent. Purrazzo and Swann are really hitting their stride as champions. The rest of the show was okay to good. The Omega segment was a surprise, but wasn’t anything major, which is probably why it wasn’t wildly hyped ahead of time. With two great title matches, an X Division title change, and an Omega appearance, the show was a solid thumbs up.

