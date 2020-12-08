12/8 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Ongoing coverage of Kenny Omega and Don Callis AEW Title segment, Tony Khan buying time to react, Bey & Moose vs. Swann & Mack, Alexander vs. Sabin, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 8, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE AT AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

-Video package of Kenny Omega’s AEW Title win on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite (including the commentary of Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur).

-Overhead shot of a bus pulling into Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN (where Impact is taped). Josh Matthews talked about Impact EVP Don Callis helping Kenny Omega win the AEW Title and said he will have an interview with them on the bus later.

(1) JOSH ALEXANDER (w/Ethan Page) vs. CHRIS SABIN (w/Alex Shelley)

Josh Matthews said it’s a whole new world in Impact. Sabin got the best of the early exchanges. Alexander turned the tide and took control of the match. Sabin battled back with chops but was cut off by a kick from Alexander. Alexander had Sabin in an armlock. Matthews and Madison discussed the AEW title change and said if there was breaking news from the bus, they would let us know.

Sabin rolled up Alexander for a two count, then a crucifix for another two count. Sabin stayed on offense and threw Alexander out of the ring. Sabin dove between the ropes onto Alexander, who landed on the entrance ramp. Sabin threw Alexander back in the ring. Sabin landed a crossbody block off the top rope for a two count. Matthews plugged Motor City Machine Gun merchandise available on Impact’s website.

Alexander powerbombed Sabin on his knee for a two count. Sabin battled back with an enziguri. Alexander suplexed Sabin. Sabin landed a missile dropkick to the back of Alexander and followed with a Shining Wizard. Alexander hit Sabin with a ripcord punch and knocked Sabin down. Alexander was distracted by instructions from Ethan Page. Alexander went for a piledriver, but Sabin turned it into a pin attempt for a three count. Matthews talked about the dissension between Alexander and Page.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 9:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match. Looks like we’re headed to a breakup of The North).

-Matthews and Madison were on camera for the first time in the show and talked about the AEW Title change again (including footage of the Don Callis interference). Matthews said he would get to the bottom of the situation tonight in an interview with Callis and Omega.

-Chris Bey approached Moose in the locker room and wanted to do prep for their upcoming tag team match tonight. Moose didn’t want to talk to him, but Bey said Moose would want to talk to him when Bey wins the title on Saturday night. Moose said he would talk to him after Saturday then. [c]

-“Paid Advertisement” from AEW. Tony Schiavone and Tony Kahn stood in front of a replica of the old Mid-Atlantic Wrestling interview set (the background had “All Elite Wrestling” written on it). Schiavone touted Dynamite as last week’s number one cable program. Tony Khan welcomed himself to the Impact audience and said it was great to be there. He said that since Kenny Omega was going to be on the show, he thought he would join him. He told Tony if he wanted to stop Omega from appearing, he absolutely could, but instead he wanted to help fund the Impact show via this paid ad. He said it would help Impact’s bottom line and help to promote them.

Khan said the only thing that he didn’t like was how Omega won the belt. He called it a joke and disgraceful. Schiavone agreed. Khan said that Callis was welcome to show up on Dynamite. Khan said he handled Omega’s travel arrangements to Impact and insincerely said “we’re just really looking forward to seeing you, buddy”. Then he plugged the matches for tomorrow’s Dynamite. Khan mentioned that he had some investments in Nashville and that there were rumors that he might even buy Impact. Schiavone mentioned that he spent one night in Impact then he quit the business for 18 years. Khan said it was a pleasure to bring Schiavone back, then patted his shoulders. They plugged Sting’s appearance on Dynamite and said Khan was looking forward to seeing Omega and Callis tomorrow.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Interesting development. Khan and Schiavone played subtle – and sometimes-not-so subtle—heels to the Impact audience. Schiavone’s line about leaving the business for 18 years after appearing in Impact was hilarious. It will be fun to see where this goes).

(2) BRIAN MYERS vs. TJP

Josh plugged Myers’ action figure podcast and holiday toy drive. Myers had the initial advantage, but TJP used his quickness to get the upper hand. Josh plugged the Impact stars on Cameo. TJP continued to baffle Myers with quick moves. Myers turned the tide with kicks and punches. TJP did a headstand in the corner and turned it into a headscissors. Then he dropkicked Myers on the outside before throwing him back in.

Josh plugged that Micro Brawlers figures would be available on Impact’s site in January (they aren’t shy about pushing merchandise knowing there will be more viewers this week). Myers knocked TJP off the top rope and to the floor. [c]

TJP hit the Three Amigos on Myers, but Myers caught TJP with a jumping flatliner. TJP had Myers in a kneebar, but Myers reached the ropes. TJP splashed Myers off the top rope, but Myers got the knees up. TJP had Myers in a kneebar again. Myers threw the referee onto TJP to break the hold. Myers hit a big clothesline for the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 7:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match for two wrestlers who sometimes get lost in the mix. TJP’s innovative offense is always fun to watch. Fans who had previously only seen Myers in WWE got a better look here at what he brings to the table).

-Cody Deaner was backstage and told Cousin Jake he was ready for tonight’s match. Cody said he wanted to go it alone. Cody said he needed to prove he wasn’t a nobody and made Jake promise he wouldn’t get involved. [c]

-Backstage, Rohit Raju clowned TJP for his loss to Myers. Rohit touted himself as the greatest X Division champion ever. He said the last Beat Rohit Challenge of 2020 would be at Final Resolution and that everyone was invited except for TJP. Rohit said TJP’s year might be 2021, but he doubts it. Rohit walked off, but TJP called him back. TJP wished Rohit good luck on his final Beat Rohit Challenge.

(3) ERIC YOUNG (w/Joe Doering) vs. CODY DEANER (w/Cousin Jake)

Cody charged Young at the bell but got caught with an elbow. Cody battled back with punches and kicks and screamed “I’m not a nobody”. Young took over after Cody missed a charge in the corner. Young put Cody in a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Cody got a sunset flip for a two count, but Young battled right back. Young slapped Cody and Cody fired up. Cody got out of a DDT attempt and went on offense.

Cody climbed to the top but got distracted by Doering. Cody missed a splash off the top and Young delivered a piledriver for the three count.

WINNER: Eric Young in 4:00.

After the match, Young and Doering attacked Cody. Jake got in the ring and got beaten up too. Rhino ran in with a pipe for the save. Cody looked despondent after the match.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Short match which served to solidify Young and Doering as a heel force. Cody is usually a comic character, but he did a great job playing it serious. I suspect a heel turn might be on the horizon).

-Tommy Dreamer and John E. Bravo were arguing backstage. Dreamer approached XXXL. Larry D challenged Dreamer to a match at Final Resolution. If Larry wins he goes free for the shooting of Larry D. Dreamer accepted the match. [c]

-Dreamer approached Scott D’Amore in an office. Dreamer was concerned about what was going on with Callis and Omega. He said Callis is always out for himself and he was concerned about the locker room. D’Amore didn’t care because one of the biggest stars in wrestling was now on their show. He said even Lance Storm liked the idea and he doesn’t like anything. D’Amore suggested that Dreamer just go along for the ride.

(4) DEONNNA PURRAZZO & KIMBER LEE vs. TAYA VALKYRIE & ROSEMARY (Knockouts Tag Team Tournament match)

Purrazzo and Rosemary started it off, with Rosemary getting the initial advantage. Rosemary broke an armlock and both wrestlers tagged out. Kimber Lee got the advantage over Taya and tagged out to Purrazzo. Josh and Madison discussed the wrestlers in the Knockouts division. Kimber Lee tied up Taya in a submission. Taya made a comeback but couldn’t make the tag.

Purrazzo and Kimber Lee tagged in and out and kept Taya from making a tag. Taya finally got the tag and Rosemary took over on Purrazzo. Purrazzo and Kimber Lee double teamed Rosemary but Rosemary made a comeback and was joined by Taya. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Purrazzo accidentally kicked Kimber Lee, then Rosemary speared Purrazzo. Rosemary got Kimber Lee in a double under hook and slammed her down for the victory.

WINNERS: Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary in 7:30.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match and all four wrestlers have great ring presence. Much like Brian Myers in the earlier match, fans who were unfamiliar with Deonna Purrazzo before her NXT run were probably impressed).

-Alisha Edwards, Tenille Dashwood, and Kaleb were backstage. Tenille was trying to come up with ideas for their team, but Alisha said if she was a real partner she would notice that Alisha’s husband had gotten beaten up by Sami Callihan. Tenille and Kaleb said Alisha was off the team to teach her a lesson. Alisha said if they wanted to teach her a lesson, they could do it later. They agreed. [c]

-Purrazzo and Kimber Lee complained to Scott D’Amore backstage. D’Amore said that Purrazzo would defend the Knockouts title against Rosemary at Final Resolution.

-Sami Callihan was in the ring. He bragged about being the best wrestler in Impact and said he made the company what it is today. He talked about how he made news when he attacked Eddie Edwards with a baseball bat. The footage was shown on the big screen. He said Eddie never learns. He said that he attacked Eddie again to drive up ratings. He asked for footage of that attack to be shown.

Alisha Edwards walked to the ring instead. Sami said if she stepped in the ring, he would break her freaking neck. Alisha said she didn’t come alone. Eddie attacked Sami from behind. Eddie took the bat. He swung at Sami but missed. Sami ran off.

-An aerial view of the bus was shown again and Josh said the most anticipated interview in wrestling history would be coming up. [c]

-Eddie and Alisha were backstage. Alisha said she took care of his problem, now it was his turn to take care of her problem. They walked off.

(5) CHRIS BEY & MOOSE vs. RICH SWANN & WILLIE MACK

Josh informed new viewers that Moose hadn’t actually won the TNA belt; he just declared himself the champion. Swann and Bey started it off. After some fast back and forth action, Swan got the upper hand. [c]

Back from the break, Mack had an offensive flurry on Moose. Moose turned it around and did two Rock Bottoms on Mack. Moose powerbombed Bey on Mack to score a two count. Bey kept the advantage over Mack, then tagged Moose back in. Moose continued to attack Mack and taunted Swann. Bey and Moose tagged in and out. Moose screamed at his own partner.

Mack got two stunners on Moose and tagged out to Swann. After an offensive flurry by Swann, Moose powerbomed Swann then tagged out to Bey. Swann took on Bey and Moose by himself. Swann tagged in Mack. Mack missed a splash off the top rope. All four took turns fighting in the ring. Moose speared Mack and punched him repeatedly. Swann kicked Moose off. Bey crawled over and pinned Mack.

WINNERS: Chris Bey & Moose in 8:00.

-Josh and Madison appeared on camera and said they were minutes away from making history. [c]

-Rich Swann (carrying his Impact title) approached a member of security who was in front of double doors. The security guy said Swann couldn’t enter because the parking lot was blocked off for the champion. Swann thought he was referring to Moose. The security guy said he meant Kenny Omega. Josh Matthews walked by and security let him through because he was on the list. Swann attempted to walk through, but the security guy told him again that he wasn’t on the list. Swann left.

KENNY OMEGA INTERVIEW

Josh Matthews walked onto the bus. Don Callis and Kenny Omega walked through a door and joined him. They all sat on a sofa. Callis changed the name plate of the AEW belt to Omega’s. Omega was being obnoxious. Josh asked how long their plan had been in the works. Callis cut him off and went back to the name plate. Omega offered the Jon Moxley name plate to Josh, then threw it on the floor.

Callis said the plan started 27 years ago when he was trained by Omega’s uncle, The Golden Sheik. Someone off camera put a picture of Callis and the Sheik on the table behind them. Callis said that the Sheik introduced him to a ten-year-old Omega. Callis said he takes care of Omega like the Sheik took care of Callis.

Callis asked if people really thought he came back to wrestling five years ago for a podcast and to announce New Japan Pro Wrestling. He talked about being invited to Tony Khan’s house to do the guest announcing on the AEW shows. He said he and Omega changed history and that Omega’s match against Chris Jericho in NJPW led to the formation of AEW. Omega agreed.

Callis said the fans should thank them for the creation of AEW. He said they changed the course of history by making Omega the world champion. Josh asked if what happened on Wednesday would tarnish Omega’s legacy. Callis and Omega were outraged. Josh asked the question again. Omega asked Josh what he would do if someone attacked his father or a father figure. Omega said he got angry because Jon Moxley put his hands on Callis and that he was a little pissed off at Josh too.

Omega said he didn’t tarnish his legacy. He said he had the top matches all around the world and listed the countries. He took off his sunglasses and said he was getting angry. Omega said he was in Impact because he could. He said as a child, he was a collector. He quit collecting comic books because he couldn’t get the most rare and valuable ones. Now he had the most valuable prize of them all.

He talked about having fun and maybe adding some titles to his collection. Omega said they had a big announcement on tomorrow’s Dynamite show. He said if you thought the Lex Express was riding in style, you should see what he has planned for tomorrow. Callis asked for one clue; Omega talked about Lex Luger and the bus. Omega said he would “do the thing”. He said his “goodbye and good night, bang” catchphrase and did the finger gun. Callis told Josh “back to Stamford, kid” and he and Omega walked off. As they walked away, Omega said Josh wasn’t a bad guy and Callis said “stooge”. Josh just shook his head and stared.

FINAL THOUGHTS: That was surreal seeing Kenny Omega on Impact. Despite that, there was no real announcement and it looks like this was essentially a tease to watch tomorrow’s Dynamite. If they were just looking to cause a buzz, I think that was successful.

As for the Impact part of the show, the action was good but totally took a backseat to the AEW stuff. I enjoyed the matches, but I would question if they were enough to win over new viewers. They teased something with Rich Swann, so maybe we haven’t seen the end of this working agreement.

I understand why the AEW stuff took up some much airtime, but it did so at the expense of promoting this weekend’s Final Resolution special on Impact Plus and next week’s matches for Impact. But if it worked in bringing new eyes to the product, it can be called a success.

CATCH UP… 12/1 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Machine Guns vs. XXXL, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack, Swinger vs. Deaner, Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve, Sami and Shamrock confront D’Amore in parking lot