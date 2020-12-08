Raw Ratings Report: Total viewership, hourly pattern, past year comparisons, AEW key demo comparison, overall cable ranking, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Raw drew a 1.21 rating on Monday (12/7), a notch below the 1.22 last week and below the October and November averages of 1.25. This week the last three years drew these ratings:

2019: 1.54

2018: 1.58

2017: 1.90

The hourly viewership was 1.852 million, 1.775 million, and 1.583 million. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 269,000, a bit higher than the 249,000 average dropoff this year and above the prior three weeks. Raw loaded up the third hour with Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy, and the conclusion of A.J.Styles & Miz & John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus.

Raw drew a 0.51 in the 18-49 demogrpahic, 0.67 in the male 18-49 demo, and 0.37 in the male 18-34 demo. All three are below year numbers of 0.69; 0.59l and 0.94 respectively.

Raw finished in positions no. 4, 5, and 7 in the cable rankings on Monday night in the 18-49 demographic, behind only NFL Monday Night Football programming on ESPN. Bravo’s “Below Deck” was nestled between hours two and three of Raw in the rankings.

Compared to AEW Dynamite’s “Winter is Coming” special episode last Wednesday, Raw outdrew AEW by a 0.51 to 0.42 margin in the 18-49 demo; Raw outdrew AEW by a 0.67 to 0.56 margin in the male 18-49 demo; Raw outdrew AEW by a 0.37 to 0.29 margin.

