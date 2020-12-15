12/15 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Chaos Project vs. Best Friends, plus Starks, Cutler, Shida, Brit Baker, Jurrasic Express, Leva Bates, Brian Cage, The Acclaimed, Kiss & Janela, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 15, 2020

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz.

Additional announcers throughout the show: Anthony Ogogo, Thunder Rosa, and “Pretty” Peter Avalon

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Excalibur and Taz welcomed us to Dark. Once again, Anthony Ogogo joined them at the start of the show this week.

(1) RICKY STARKS (w/Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. SOTHEARA CHHUN

This was Chhun’s AEW singles debut. Chhun started things off landing a series of rights. Starks cut him off with a stiff kick, then drove Chhun hard, face-first into the corner. Starks posed for the camera as Taz mentioned he should be on the cover of GQ Magazine. Chhun hit a stunner off the ropes for a two count. Starks hit a spear on Chhun and covered for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This felt even quicker than roughly three and a half minutes. Starks looked good as usual, and I always enjoy hearing Taz on commentary during his matches.)

(2) BARON BLACK vs. BRANDON CUTLER

Cutler brought his six match winning streak to this encounter with Black. Cutler started things off with a few shoulder tackles, taking Black to the mat. Cutler went for a springboard clothesline, but Black caught him in a Manhattan drop. Cutler caught Black with a spinning roundhouse kick. Black came back with an exploder. Cutler hit a reverse DDT, then came off the top rope with a springboard elbow drop for the win.

WINNER: Brandon Cutler in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Make that seven straight wins for Cutler! Fast match with some nice offense from each competitor.)

(3) HIKARU SHIDA vs. KILYNN KING

King and Shida locked up in a test of strength, with Shida winning the battle. The two exchanged a series of arm drags. King followed up with a kick to Shida’s head. Shida reversed a body slam attempt by King with one of her own. Shida hit a running knee strike to King in the corner. With King draped on the apron outside, Shida hit another running knee strike. King hit a sunset flip but could only manage a two count. King got a near three count after a neck breaker. Shida missed a running knee strike, but was able to hit another, then followed up with the Falcon Arrow for the win.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 5:00

– After the match, Abadon appeared and knocked Shida off the ropes. Abadon hit a hanging neck breaker on Shida, laying her out. Abadon picked up the Women’s title then threw it down to the mat.

(Moynahan’s Take: A rare Dark appearance by the Women’s Champion, although you don’t hear me complaining. This was fun for what it was. King got some offense in, but there was no doubt Shida would shine here. Nice follow up with Abadon making an appearance and laying Shida out.)

– “The Waiting Room” with Britt Baker was next. Rebel welcomed us to the show, then introduced Dr. Baker. Baker hyped a few of tomorrow’s Dynamite matches. Shawn Spears and Tully Blanchard were then introduced. Baker asked Spears what happened to him in the Diamond Battle Royal a few weeks back on Dynamite. As Blanchard replied, saying Spears is 17-2, Marko Stunt knocked on the door, interrupting them. Blanchard and Spears were getting frustrated, as someone knocked once more. This time, it was Scorpio Sky, who took both Blanchard Spears out, then threw Spears through the Waiting Room set. Baker and Rebel were angry and walked off the set.

(4) SHAWN DEAN & FUEGO DEL SOL vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt)

This was the first match as a team for Dean and Del Sol. Jungle Boy started off with Del Sol. The two traded reversals early, with Jungle Boy landing a dropkick. Dean tagged in and walked directly into an arm drag. Jungle Boy hit a senton off Luchasaurus’s shoulders. Dean mounted a comeback and landed a few outside moves onto Jungle Boy. Dean threw Jungle Boy back in, then tagged in Del Sol. Del Sol hit a standing moonsault, but only for a two count. Del Sol went for a move, but Jungle Boy reversed it into a back breaker. Luchasaurus got the hot tag, then took out both opponents. Del Sol was thrown into the corner, then thrown into the middle of the ring. Luchasaurus followed it up with a double clothesline to both men. Luchasaurus hit a press slam on Del Sol, and went for the cover, but Dean broke up the count. Jungle Boy tagged back in and nailed a hard clothesline on Dean. Luchasaurus hit a tail whip on Del Sol, and Jurassic Express hit their flip over powerbomb finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Great tag team action in this one, especially from Jurassic Express.)

(5) LEVA BATES vs. SKYLER MOORE

Thunder Rosa joined commentary at the beginning of this match. Moore locked in an arm ringer, but Bates reversed into a side headlock. Moore hit an arm drag and applied the arm ringer once again. Bates rolled out and the two exchanged pleasantries. Moore hit a hip toss, but Bates reversed a second attempt, and locked in a cross face. Moore hit a powerful looking gut wrench but could only get a two count. Bates hit a series of kicks, then a backstabber for a two count. Bates landed a northern lights suplex for a two count. Moore caught Bates for a body slam. Moore tried following it up with another move, but Bates rolled her into a pin for the win.

WINNER: Leva Bates in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice little match here. Thunder Rosa was enjoyable on commentary and came off sounding excited to be there.)

(6) BRIAN CAGE vs. VSK

VSK landed a knee strike, a drop kick, then a running boot to Cage to start. It didn’t last long, as Cage powered out of the corner and knocked VSK hard to the mat. Cage went for the Drill Claw, but VSK reversed and landed a few stiff kicks. Cage came right back, landing an overhead throw. VSK went for a DDT but Cage caught him and hit a spinning neck breaker. Cage tried for a pump handle, but VSK once again reversed and landed a thrust kick. Cage rolled to the outside, and VSK landed a few topes. VSK went for another move, but Cage caught him and threw him into the ring post. With VSK still on the apron, Cage hit a hard way suplex back into the ring. Cage hit the Drill Claw for the finish.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Both men came off looking very impressive here. Not something I would have expected going into the match, but VSK showed solid offense, taking it to Cage early, then following up throughout. Taz made it even more exciting on commentary, showing concern for Cage any time VSK mounted offense.)

(7) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. LOUIE VALLE & MIKE MAGNUM

Caster started things off with Magnum. Magnum went for a backslide, but Caster rolled out and hit a dropkick to his kidneys. Valle tagged in and went to the top, but Caster came over and pushed him right off. Bowens kept Valle in the corner, landing a series of stiff chops to the chest. Valle tried mounting a comeback on Caster, but it didn’t go far. Caster mounted Valle on the top rope, then went for a suplex, but Valle pushed him down. Valle followed up with a missile dropkick. Magnum and Bowens each tagged in. Magnum initially took out both opponents but was caught, and The Acclaimed took back control. Caster went to the top rope and hit the Acclaim to Fame on Magnum for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice warm up match for Bowen and Caster’s Dynamite debut tomorrow against SCU. I had not previously noticed this, but Caster kisses his fallen opponent’s wrist after he hits the Acclaim to Fame. Odd.)

(8) ANNA JAY vs. DANI JORDYN

Jordyn showed Jay her burn book but was quickly knocked down for her troubles. After a series of back-and-forth action, Jordyn picked up her book again, but Jay kicked it right into Jordyn’s face. Both went to the outside. Jay whipped Jordyn into the metal barrier. Back inside, Jordyn landed a right hand, then planted Jay to the mat. Jay came back, hitting a leg lariat. Jay locked in the Queen Slayer sleeper hold, and Jordyn tapped out.

WINNER: Anna Jay in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick match, but there was some solid action in the time they were given. Jay looked dominant here too.)

(9) THE DARK ORDER (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) vs. BEAR COUNTRY (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)

Bear Country made their AEW debuts here. Bronson started things off with Uno. Bronson took Uno down, then hit a running senton. Boulder tagged in, as did Grayson. Grayson hit a stiff chop on Boulder, to little effect. Grayson followed up with a dropkick but was caught in a gorilla press slam. Bear Country double teamed Grayson. Uno made a blind tag. The Dark Order cut off the ring, and kept Bronson in their corner for a while, trading quick tags. Bronson tried fighting out but was cut off again. Bronson finally mounted a comeback, hitting a double back suplex. Boulder tagged in and took out both Dark Order members. Boulder had Uno on his shoulders when Grayson jumped but was also caught by Boulder. With all four men in the ring, Grayson was powerbomb into the corner onto Uno. Bear Country hit a double cannonball onto both Dark Order members but could only get a two count on Grayson. Bear Country missed a double team move, which allowed Grayson to hit Night Fall on Boulder (impressive). Dark Order hit Fatality for the win.

WINNERS: The Dark Order in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Bear Country looked great here in their debut. Both are very impressive big men, and they were able to show a lot here in their loss to Dark Order. Hoping we see much more of them down the road in AEW.)

(10) SONNY KISS & JOEY JANELA vs. RYZIN & SEAN MALUTA

Ryzin and Kiss locked up to start. Kiss locked in a front chancery, then tagged Janela in. Janela hit Ryzin with a sliding dropkick on the apron. Kiss tagged back in, and went for a top rope move, but was pushed to the floor by Ryzin. Maluta threw Kiss into the barrier. Back in, Ryzin stomped on Kiss to the mat. Kiss reversed with a roll up for a two count. Ryzin missed a cross body and was caught in the ropes as Kiss ducked via a split. Janela and Maluta tagged in. Janela came off the top rope with a diving crossbody. He followed up with a stiff clothesline. Janela landed a brain buster, and Kiss followed up with a top rope splitting leg drop for the three count.

WINNERS: Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Another short but offense-heavy match. Janela and Kiss looked impressive, with Janela looking strong before tomorrow’s match with Kenny Omega on Dynamite.)

(11) TAY CONTI vs. FREYA STATES

Conti gave up a size advantage in this match. Conti went for a flying arm bar, but States caught her. Conti came right back, landing stiff strikes. Conti threw States to the mat, then caught her to the back of the head with a kick. States powered Conti into the corner and landed a series of elbows. Conti struck back with a right, then went for a cross body, but States caught her again. Conti locked in leg scissor to try and power her way out. States hit a running leg drop but missed a second. Conti hit repeated knee strikes to the face of States, then hit a roundhouse kick. With States in the corner, Conti hit another series of strikes, but walked into a back elbow. Conti locked in an arm bar, then kicked out the legs of States, landing her on the mat. Conti locked in a submission for the tap out win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This one was stiff and quite fun to watch. Conti looked great here, trying to take down a larger opponent in States. I really enjoyed this one.)

(12) DANNY LIMELIGHT vs. MATT SYDAL

Sydal hit two flying snap mares early. Limelight came off the top rope with an impressive escalara, then followed up with a dropkick. Sydal fought right back and hit a standing twist moonsault. Sydal hit a running knee strike but could only get a two count. Limelight was favoring his shoulder. Sydal hit a sunset flip, then turned it into a submission move. Limelight countered and almost got a pin. Limelight hit an elbow strike, but Sydal came back with a leg lariat. Sydal hit a spinning kick to Limelight and followed it up with a brain buster for a close three. Limelight came off the top rope with a springboard clothesline. Sydal hit a Russian leg sweep then turned it into another submission. Limelight fought out and locked in a rear choke. Sydal struck Limelight with a knee and followed up with a pin for the win.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Such a great back-and-forth match. Both men looked good here, with each showing a lot of offense.)

(13) KACI LENNOX vs. IVELISSE (w/Diamante)

This was Kaci Lennox’s AEW debut. Ivelisse took down Lennox, then cornered her with a series of strikes. Lennox hit a dropkick, knocking Ivelisse to the outside. Diamante distracted Lennox, and Ivelisse took the advantage. Back inside, Ivelisse hit a stiff kick between Lennox’s shoulder blades. Ivelisse locked in an arm submission, but Lennox rolled out. Ivelisse came right back and locked in another submission hold. Lennox once again used her strength to fight out. Lennox hit a modified stunner/cutter. Lennox hit a nasty looking spike bulldog. Ivelisse locked in another submission, this time getting Lennox to tap out.

WINNER: Ivelisse in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another great women’s match tonight. I was not expecting Lennox to show much offense, but she looked impressive in her AEW debut. Ivelisse also came off looking impressive here against a bigger opponent.)

(14) CHAOS PROJECT (Luther & Serpentico) vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent w/Orange Cassidy)

Taylor and Serpentico kicked things off. They traded reversals, with Taylor getting the upper hand with a half crab. Trent and Luther each tagged in. Luther knocked Taylor to the outside. Trent hit a double knee to Luther, knocking him to the outside. Trent went over the top onto both members of Chaos Project. All four men fought on the outside while Orange Cassidy looked on. Trent was driven in hard to the barrier by Luther. Taylor was thrown over the barrier. Luther and Trent went back inside, and Luther continued working on him, hitting a side suplex. Serpentico tagged in and was used as a weapon, being thrown onto Trent. Taylor came back in and took out Serpentico but was taken down by Luther. Luther once again threw Serpentico into Trent multiple times. Trent kicked out of a cover by Luther. Trent got a boot up to Luther’s face, nearly making a tag to Taylor, but was cut off by Luther. Trent hit Luther with a backdrop but was once again cut off from tagging in Taylor. Luther threw Serpentico onto Trent from the top rope. Luther hit a pump kick on Trent. Taylor came over and pushed Serpentico off the top, and Trent was able to roll up Luther for the win.

-After the match, Chaos Project attacked Best Friends. Best Friends cleared them out of the ring, as Miro made his way out. Multiple refs came out to stop Miro from getting to the ring.

WINNERS: Best Friends in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: An interesting main event, as Best Friends mounted little offense. With that being said, Chaos Project showed great teamwork, and this certainly was not a predictable match, other than perhaps the winning team. Miro coming out at the end was also a nice way to close out the show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid episode of AEW Dark this week that kept me engaged throughout. I especially enjoyed the debuts of Bear Country and Kaci Lennox, and hope to see more from each of them moving forward. My match of the night honors this week goes to both Sydal/Limelight and Conti/States for their stiff action and fast-paced matches. An honorable mention goes out to Ivelisse and Lennox.

Stay safe everyone!

