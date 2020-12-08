12/8 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Varsity Blones (Garrison & Pillman) vs. Dark Order (Cabana & Reynolds), The Acclaimed vs. Cruz & Nakazawa, plus Gunn Club, Jurassic Express, Sonny Kiss, Big Swole, Ivelisse, Cutler, Hybrid 2, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 8, 2020

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz

Additional announcers throughout the show: Anthony Ogogo.

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Excalibur and Taz welcomed us to Dark. Once again, Anthony Ogogo joined them at the start of the show this week. They quickly touched on the recent debut of Sting as well as Kenny Omega as the new AEW Champion.

(1) BARON BLACK vs. SONNY KISS (w/Joey Janela)

Kiss started out with some smooth reversals, ending with an arm drag on Black. Black hit an atomic drop, then a backstabber. Black then hit an impressive overhead press for a two count. Black synched Kiss into a half crab. Kiss mounted a comeback, hitting a twisting tornado forearm. Kiss came off the second rope with a swinging hurricanrana. Kiss went back to the second rope, but Black pulled him down, with Kiss landing in a split position. Kiss hit a rolling elbow strike, then went back up to the second rope for a splitting leg drop and the three count.

WINNER: Sonny Kiss in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Nice, quick match here. Kiss looked good but ended having a bit less than Black. Black came off very well in this match. One of the first singles matches I have personally seen him in, and perhaps his first in AEW.)

(2) BRIAN CAGE vs. DANNY LIMELIGHT

Limelight tried for the front face lock, but Cage pushed him off. Limelight hit a dropkick, with little effect. Limelight hit a hurricanrana off the top rope, then hit Cage on the outside with a tornillo. Still on the outside, Cage planted Limelight face first on the apron. Cage hit a flatliner, then set Limelight up for a powerslam. Limelight escaped from the Weapon X finisher and hit a roundhouse kick to Cage’s head. Limelight balanced across the middle rope and hit a springboard destroyer. It seemed to have little effect, as Cage came right back and hit the Drill Claw for the win.

WINNER: Brian Cage in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Cage was rocking the orange and black Team Taz gear; sick. I really enjoyed this quick match, with Cage looking as impressive as always, and Limelight looking good in defeat.)

(3) ALEX GRACIA vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero)

Gracia synched in an early headlock, but Rose powered out of it, hitting a strong shoulder block. Rose toyed with Gracia, kicking her as she lay on the mat. With Gracia in the corner, Rose landed a series of punches, then hit an Oklahoma Stampede. Rose hit the Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 2:30

– After the match, Vickie cut a promo mentioning how great Nyla and she are. Rose threw Gracia to the outside upon Vickie’s command.

(Moynahan’s Take: Super short match but it served its purpose getting Rose over as the legitimate contender she is. Speaking of, she is still ranked #2 in the Women’s Division.)

– “The Waiting Room” w/ Dr. Britt Baker was next. Rebel welcomed us to the show, then introduced Baker. Baker congratulated Kenny Omega on his recent AEW championship win. Baker then thanked Sting for making his debut, as he will help keep Tony Schiavone focused on something other than Baker herself. Baker commented on Thunder Rosa, then introduced Dustin Rhodes to the “show.” Baker quickly referenced the new Cody and Dustin action figures, then made a few jabs at Dustin’s age and salary. Dustin came back, asking Baker if her boyfriend won match of the year, like Cody and he did. Dustin turned his attention to tomorrow’s Dynamite match with “10” of The Dark Order. Dustin said he was coming for the Dark Order, starting with “10.” Dustin left, and Marko Stunt, the musical guest, sang and played guitar to end the segment.

(4) “10” PRESTON VANCE (w/Alan Angels) vs. AARON SOLOW

Solow hit an early dropkick but was unable to maintain the advantage. Vance hit a spine buster and followed it up with a back suplex, then a rising knee strike. Vance followed it up with a delayed vertical suplex. Solow came back with a spinning kick to the face of Vance, but Vance countered a follow up and planted Solow to the mat. Vance hit a vicious clothesline to the back of Solow’s head and covered for the win.

WINNER: Preston Vance in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The ending came out of nowhere, but was vicious, and made Vance look good. A good set up for his match with Dustin tomorrow on Dynamite.)

(5) “PRETTY” PETER AVALON vs. LOUIE VALLE

Avalon knocked Valle down, then posed for the camera. Avalon hit a leg lariat, then hit a series of punches as Valle laid on the mat. Valle fought back, coming off the second rope with a dropkick. Avalon went for a second leg lariat but missed. He didn’t miss a follow up Samoan drop, however. Avalon followed that up with the Martini finisher for the win.

WINNER: Peter Avalon in 3:00

– After the match, Avalon got on the mic and issued an open challenge to those that meet certain criteria, calling it the Pretty Peter’s Pageant Provocation.

(Moynahan’s Take: Avalon looked aggressive in this one, which was nice to see. He also extended his winning streak to 3-0. Watch out, everyone!)

(6) SHAWN DEAN & SEAN MALUTA & RYZIN vs. THE GUNN CLUB (Billy & Austin & Colten)

The Gunn Club came out riding a ‘Taz Taxi,’ also known as a golf cart. Colten kicked things off with Shawn Dean. Colten hit an impressive arm drag followed by a dropkick. Austin tagged in, as did Maluta. Maluta hit a Samoan drop on Austin but could only get a one count. Austin dove through the middle ropes to get out of an arm bar. On the outside, however, Ryzin nailed him with a clothesline. Back in, Maluta hit a series of chops to the chest of Austin, then drove him into his corner, where Ryzin and Dean had their boots waiting to meet Austin’s face. Dean and Austin hit a double clothesline on one another. Each went for their respective corners for the tag. Billy came in and cleaned house, then tried for the Fameasser, but Ryzin countered. Austin came in and hit a flipping face buster on Ryzin. Colten came in and nailed Dean to the mat but was met with a running knee strike by Maluta. Ryzin and Billy tagged in. Ryzin missed a top rope moonsault, and Billy drove him down with a Fameasser for the three.

WINNERS: The Gunn Club in 6:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Interesting to see The Gunn Club continue to tease Taz each week. Taz claimed it is due to Billy never being able to beat Taz in his career. Let’s see if this ends up building to anything.)

(7) RED VELVET vs. DANI JORDYN

Jordyn started things off by showing the camera her Burn Book, with a page showcasing Red Velvet. Velvet started things off hitting a leg lariat. Velvet then drove Jordyn face-first into the turnbuckle. Jordyn tangled Velvet in the ropes, then hit an impressive spike DDT. Jordyn rolled Velvet out of the corner, then hit her with a dropkick to the face. Velvet fought back, hitting a series of kicks, then a bulldog and a standing moonsault for a two count. Velvet followed it up with a series of knee strikes, the last one leading to a three-count victory.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Both women looked good here during this short match. I liked Velvet’s stiff knee strikes that led to her victory. Jordyn has also impressed in the last few Dark appearances. The whole Burn Book comes off a little silly at first, but I think it’s something she can build off character-wise.)

(8) FALCO & MIKE MANGUM vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Luchasaurus & Marko Stunt w/Jungle Boy)

Falco and Magnum made their AEW debut here. Luchasaurus was about to kick it off for their team, but Stunt tagged himself in. Falco mocked Stunt, and Stunt proceeded to take him down with a series of moves, then an impressive DDT. Luchasaurus tagged in, as did Magnum. Luchasaurus chopped Magnum down hard. The two then traded chops, with Luchasaurus again knocking Magnum down hard. Stunt came in and was slammed onto Magnum twice by Luchasaurus. Magnum came back, nailing Stunt with a stiff clothesline. Magnum and Falco double teamed stunt, but Luchasaurus tagged in and took them both out. Luchasaurus hit a rising knee strike on Falco, then covered for a two count. Stunt came off the top with a cross body, but Falco and Magnum caught him. Luchasaurus hit a choke slam on Falco, then a spinning knee strike. Stunt hit one of his own and covered for the win.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Another quick match, but I enjoyed watching the team of Luchasaurus and Stunt team together this time around.)

(9) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. BRANDON CUTLER

Del Sol went for a cross body, but Cutler caught him. Del Sol went to the outside, and Cutler hit a tope suicida. As he was talking to the camera, Cutler was hit by Del Sol on the outside. Back in, Del Sol got a near-three count after hitting a hurricanrana. Cutler went for the LDL (long distance legdrop) but could only get a two count. The two traded a series of reversals, with Cutler finally hitting a diving elbow strike. Del Sol came off the middle ropes with a moonsault. He followed it up with a sloppy looking face buster for a two count. They traded reversals once again, with Del Sol hitting a Cross Rhodes for a two count. Cutler avoided a swinging DDT and then hit a TPK for the win.

WINNER: Brandon Cutler in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Cutler’s winning streak continues! He now makes it 6-0. Nice match, with a lot of back-and-forth. A bit sloppy in parts but nothing to scoff at.)

(10) SKYLER MOORE vs. IVELISSE

Ivelisse came out swinging, slapping Moore to the side of her body. Moore hit a dropkick but couldn‘t follow up, as Ivelisse cracked Moore across the jaw. Ivelisse locked in a dragon sleeper, but Moore powered out. Ivelisse went for a two after a stiff clothesline. Moore hit a neck breaker, then a clothesline, then another. Moore then drove Ivelisse hard to the mat for a close two count. Ivelisse fought back, locking in a submission hold as Moore went for a Samoan drop. It was enough for the tap out win.

WINNER: Ivelisse in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Really impressive match by both women. Really stiff action throughout, and I was caught off guard by Ivelisse’s submission tap out at the end.)

(11) BIG SWOLE vs. LINDSAY SNOW

Swole took the early advantage with a headlock takeover. Snow rolled out of it, and tried locking in a modified Tazmission, as Excalibur described it. The two stayed on the mat, with Swole wrenching in on Snow’s lower back. Snow went for a hip toss, but Swole reversed it for one of her own. Snow followed that up with a powerful shoulder take down. Snow hit a nasty clothesline but could only get a two count. The two traded strikes. Snow hit a knee strike in the corner, then followed it up with another, knocking Swole down to the mat. Swole fought back with two stiff cross chops. After some back-and-forth, Swole rolled Snow through for a three count.

WINNER: Big Swole in 5:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A lot of stiff work here, which was a nice change of pace from the previous matches thus far. A little surprising to see the #1 Women’s Contender put in this position, but it was enjoyable nonetheless. Interesting to see is Snow gets more work beyond Dark matches each week, as she looked pretty good here.)

(12) SOTHEARA CHHUN & VSK vs. THE HYBRID 2 (Jack Evans & Angelico)

This was Chhun’s AEW debut. TH2 attacked their opponents before the bell. Chhun was thrown outside. VSK was isolated by TH2, but Chhun came back, flying off the top with a cross body. Chhun and VSK double teamed Angelico and knocked both TH2 members to the outside. Evans and Angelico didn’t let that last long, as they came back firing. With VSK on the outside, TH2 double teamed Chhun. Angelico went for the cover, but purposely stopped the count, then mocked the Young Bucks. Angelico locked Chhun in the Navarro death roll for the tap out.

WINNERS: TH2 in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Good showcase match by TH2 going into their big Dynamite match against the Young Bucks tomorrow night.)

(13) DIAMANTE vs. TESHA PRICE

The two jaw-jacked a bit to start, then locked up. Diamante locked in an arm bar early. Price caught Diamante off the ropes with a running clothesline. Price missed a kick in the corner, and Diamante landed a release German suplex. With Price on the mat, Diamante landed a series of closed fists. Diamante launched a dropkick to Price as she laid in the corner. The two traded punches in the middle of the ring, with Price hitting a neck breaker. Price then hit a running face-first bulldog but could only get a two count. Diamante hit a standing sliced bread #2 for a two count. Diamante ended it with a code red for the three.

WINNER: Diamante in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Yet another hard-hitting physical match in the Women’s Division tonight. It’s hard for me not to enjoy matches like this that follow such a stiff style. Both Diamante and Price looked very good here.)

– Alex Marvez interviewed TH2 in the back. They spoke about their match with the Young Bucks tomorrow, saying they’re coming for the Tag Team Titles once they win on Dynamite.

(14) FREYA STATES vs. SHANNA

States threw Shanna down early, using her size discrepancy as an advantage. States powered Shanna up with a choke. Shanna powered out and hit a flipping neck breaker. States picked Shanna up again and drove her into the turnbuckle. States followed it up with a stiff backbreaker, then locked in a claw to Shanna’s midsection. Shanna went for a cross body, but States caught her and drove Shanna into the corner. States missed a cannonball, and Shanna hit a series of kicks, ending with a stunner. Shanna was almost caught yet again by States but turned it into a spinning DDT. Shanna followed up with a dropkick, then a tiger suplex for the win.

WINNER: Shanna in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: The women are looking great tonight. Okay, so the match wasn’t so great, but they’re all working their tails off. Good showing by Shanna, who is now 2-0 since returning from a long hiatus.)

(15) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. JON CRUZ & MICHAEL NAKAZAWA

The Acclaimed traded early tags against Nakazawa. As Bowens went in for an attack, Nakazawa sprayed baby oil on the mat, which stopped Bowens in his tracks. Cruz tagged in, but Bowens fought back and planted him to the mat. With the ref distracted, The Acclaimed double-teamed Cruz in their corner. Caster kept Cruz in the mat, landing a series of stiff right hands. The Acclaimed continued to cut off the ring, keeping Cruz in their corner, and making quick tags. Nakazawa tagged in and was able to get a slight advantage on both Acclaimed members, until Bowens leveled him. Cruz came in but was also leveled. The Acclaimed hit the Acclaim to Fame on Nakazawa for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another solid showing by The Acclaimed, coming off their Dynamite debut last week. I’m happy to see them “move up” to Wednesday’s, but also hope they continue to make consistent appearances on Dark, which will help them polish their skills.)

(16) DARK ORDER (Colt Cabana & Alex Reynolds) vs. VARSITY BLONDES (Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison)

Reynolds and Garrison kicked things off. Garrison landed a shoulder tackle, then another, then tagged in Pillman Jr. Cabana came in, but the Varsity Blondes took out both opponents and maintained the early advantage. Cabana nailed Pillman Jr. from the apron, allowing Reynolds to make a comeback. Pillman Jr. tried getting out of the Dark Order’s corner, but Reynolds yanked him down by the hair behind the ref’s back. Dark Order kept Pillman Jr. in their corner for some time, until Garrison finally got the hot tag. Garrison hit a series of splashes to Cabana in the corner. Pillman Jr. came in and knocked Reynolds down. The Dark Order took control back and hit Garrison with a spinning elbow for a two count. Pillman Jr. came off the top rope, hitting a clothesline on Cabana. Pillman Jr. then climbed the top rope and nailed a rolling blockbuster on Reynolds as Garrison held him up.

WINNERS: Varsity Blondes in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: The Varsity Blondes are officially sporting new team gear as well as theme music – nice touches! And hey, they got the big win before their Dynamite match tomorrow.)

– After the match, Dustin was interviewed in the back about tomorrow’s Dynamite match with “10” of the Dark Order.

– The Varsity Blondes were then interviewed about their own Dynamite match tomorrow against FTR.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another very enjoyable episode of Dark this week, with the women shining the most in my opinion. With that in mind, I’m giving Match of the Week honors this week to Skyler Moore and Ivelisse for their hard-hitting back-and-forth encounter. I also really enjoyed how official The Varsity Blondes look as a tag team. Really great night of action all around.

Stay safe everyone!

