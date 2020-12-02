12/1 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express vs. Kiss & Janela, Chaos Project, The Acclaims, Spears, Starks, Avalon, Best Friends, Gunn Club, Sydal, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2020

RECORDED AT DAILY’S PLACE, JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Taz.

Additional announcers throughout the show: Anthony Ogogo and Ricky Starks

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– Excalibur and Taz welcomed us to Dark. Once again, Anthony Ogogo joined them at the start of the show this week.

(1) KTB vs. SHAWN SPEARS (w/Tully Blanchard)

Spears took an early advantage, then played to the crowd a bit, just as Scorpio Sky’s music hit, and he made his way out. Sky had the steel slug from Spears’ black glove in hand. Sky took a seat on the ramp to watch the match. KTB went for a quick roll up on Spears for a two. Spears was taken off his game as KTB continued the advantage. Spears landed a knee lift as KTB hung on the second rope. Spears was clearly distracted by Sky’s presence. Spears locked in a scorpion death lock for the submission, as he stared down Sky.

WINNER: Shawn Spears in 3:30

– After the match, Sky entered the ring and hit a TKO on KTB, then walked off.

(Moynahan’s Take: Loved the continuation of the Spears-Sky feud here. So simple, but a great way to keep this one moving along to the next phase.)

(2) RICKY STARKS vs. DAMIAN FENRIR

This was Damian Fenrir’s first singles match in AEW. Starks was very proud of himself, patting himself on the back, after an early take down on Fenrir. Starks landed a vicious looking back elbow. Fenrir mounted a comeback with multiple shots to Starks, but Starks cut him off and hit a Roshambo for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Taz and Ogogo were very good here hyping up Starks throughout the match. The match itself was primarily a showcase for Starks, which it should have been. A good set up for his big match tomorrow on Dynamite.)

(3) DANNY LIMELIGHT vs. BRANDON CUTLER

Cutler went for a powerbomb early but Limelight reversed into a hurricanrana for a two. Cutler fought back and hit a leaping legdrop. Limelight drove Cutler’s shoulder into the post by pulling on his tights. Both went to the outside. Limelight continued focusing on the shoulder by wrapping Cutler’s arm in the lower turnbuckle from the outside. Back inside, Limelight locked Cutler in an arm breaker, but Cutler was able to pull out and hit a powerbomb. Limelight took back the advantage and continued focusing on the arm and shoulder of Cutler. Limelight hooked in a rear choke but Cutler fought out of it by backing Limelight into the corner a few times. Cutler landed a spinning enziguri, but wasn’t able to get Limelight up for the TPK due to his bum arm. Cutler went for a tope suicida, but Limelight hooked in an arm submission, mid-air. Back inside, Cutler caught Limelight in the TPK for the win.

WINNER: Brandon Cutler in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a very good match, and much more offense from Limelight than I initially expected. High praise goes to both wrestlers for this one. Cutler continues to climb the AEW Dark ladder, as he picks up his fifth consecutive win.)

(4) JON CRUZ vs. “PRETTY” PETER AVALON

Cruz went in for a punch to start the match, but Avalon quickly cowered in the corner. Cruz got an early advantage, but Avalon reversed and drove him to the outside. As Cruz made his way back in, Avalon kept him in the corner, landing a mix of chops and punches. Cruz tried mounting a comeback but was quickly cut off. Avalon kept the advantage, until he missed a splash in the corner. Cruz hit a flying forearm. Cruz charged in with a series of big pops to Avalon’s face. Avalon finally caught Cruz and hit his finisher for the win.

WINNER: Peter Avalon in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Avalon now has his second win in AEW. Not a bad match, with some nice offense from Cruz. I definitely prefer this version of Avalon over the Librarian gimmick.)

(5) TESHA PRICE vs. SHANNA

This was Shanna’s first match in AEW in more than eight months. Shanna maintained early control, hitting a hurricanrana into a crucifix for a two count. Shanna went for a dropkick but missed as she was caught in the middle rope. Price took the advantage, wrapping Shanna in the ropes and landing some stiff kicks. Price whipped Shanna hard into the corner, then followed up with a kick to the face and a running bulldog. Shanna fought back with a chop and punch combo. Shanna hit a nasty dropkick to Price as she laid along the bottom ripe. Shanna hit a tiger suplex for the three.

WINNER: Shanna in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Great to see Shanna back in action here. Excalibur mentioned her absence was primarily due to pandemic travel restrictions. Very nice match, albeit short.)

– Scorpio Sky was shown backstage. Alex Marvez let him know Shawn Spears is not giving him a rematch, and Sky stormed off without saying a word.

(6) KILYNN KING vs. KATALINA PEREZ

The two worked on the mat, trading headlocks. King landed a shoulder tackle, then followed up with a scoop slam for a two count. Perez pulled King hard to the mat by the hair (nasty). With King still on the mat, Perez landed a series of stiff punches. King fought back, landing a missile dropkick off the second rope. She hit a round kick and German suplex on Perez. King hit her Kingdom finisher for the win.

WINNER: KiLynn King in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I enjoyed this one. Both women had a strong offensive showing, with King especially looking good here. King has been working very well on Dark; I’d like to see her on Dynamite more often.)

(7) ADAM PRIEST & SEAN MALUTA vs. BEST FRIENDS (Chuck Taylor & Trent w/Orange Cassidy)

This was the first time Maluta and Priest teamed together in AEW. Taylor kicked things off against Maluta. The two traded headlocks, coming out even on the other side. They tagged in their partners. Trent caught Priest with a gut buster, then followed up with a northern lights suplex for a two count. Best Friends hit a double elbow drop on Priest. Priest was able to fight back with a German suplex on Trent. With Maluta back in, he hit a Samoan drop on Trent. Trent hit a sweet-looking swinging DDT, then tagged in Taylor, who ran wild. On the outside, Trent hit Maluta with a spear. Back in, Trent tagged in and hit a running knee strike on Priest. Taylor tagged back in, and the two hit a combo on Priest. Best Friends went in for a hug. Best Friends hit a pair of piledrivers on Priest for the win.

WINNERS: Best Friends in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A bit slow to start but things picked up and kept my attention about mid-way through. Some really nice teamwork from Best Friends, which is nothing new, but they gave the people what they wanted. See what I did there?)

(8) LEVA BATES vs. ALEX GRACIA

There was some nice back-and-forth between the two to start, with Gracia getting the upper hand. Bates hit a roll-through spear through the middle rope from the apron. Bates landed a northern lights suplex for a two. Bates followed up with a backstabber for another close two count. Gracia reversed Bates into an interesting looking bridge, then a two count. Gracia was caught by Bates in a rollup for the three.

WINNER: Leva Bates in 3:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Shortest match of the night thus far. Bates looked better than the last few times I’ve seen her, but nothing much else to add here.)

(9) ANGEL FASHION & VSK & SHAWN DONAVAN vs. THE GUNN CLUB (Billy & Austin & Colten)

The three Gunn Club members entered acting as Taz, with towels over their heads as they marched to the ring. Colten and Donavan started things off. It didn’t last long, as the Gunn Club made quick tags, trading arm bars on Donavan. VSK tagged in and squared off with Austin. Austin hit a deep arm drag, but VSK followed up with one of his own, which was countered by Austin. The Gunn Club again traded quick tags. Fashion landed a clothesline on Colten, and landed a series of stiff kicks in the corner. Donavan tagged in, and measured Colten for an elbow drop. Colten was kept in the opposing corner, until he fought out and tagged in Austin for the hot tag. Austin took out each opponent and was able to hit his Quick Draw finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Gunn Club in 5:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Another good showing by The Gunn Club. They work well as a threesome, but I would like to start seeing the younger Gunn’s in a more consistent tag team. I realize that will come in time as they develop their skills so I will enjoy this for what it is for the moment.)

(10) MATT SYDAL vs. AARON SOLOW

The two had a stare down, jaw-jacking with one another. Sydal hit a series of deep arm drags, then a stiff kick to Solow’s back. Sydal hit a standing twisting press for a two count. Solow fought Sydal to the corner, driving his face into the top turnbuckle. Solow taunted Sydal by whipping his hair into the face. Sydal hit a heel kick, then a leg lariat, dropping Solow to the mat. Sydal hit a northern lights bomb for a long two count. Solow hit a spinning high kick on Sydal but could only get a two. Sydcal hit a rising knee strike, then locked in a cobra clutch onto Solow. Solow was able to fight to his feet and get out of it. Sydal caught a knee strike from Solow and planted him hard to the mat for the win.

WINNER: Matt Sydal in 6:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A very enjoyable match between these two, with many quick back-and-forths that were difficult but fun to try and follow. Nice touch on commentary as well, with Starks making multiple references to his time tagging with Solow.)

(11) THE DARK ORDER (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) vs. BARON BLACK & FUEGO DEL SOL

Del Sol bailed to the outside as Grayson charged in. Back in, Del Sol hit a nice spinning reversal, taking Grayson down. With Black tagged in, Grayson threw Del Sol to the outside, then tagged in Uno. Black hit a side suplex on Uno, then tagged Del Sol back in. Uno cut off Del Sol, then Black on the apron, and tagged Grayson back in. Dark Order cut off the ring, keeping Del Sol in their own corner. Uno came back in and continued his assault on Del Sol, hitting a nasty back breaker. Grayson tagged in and the Dark Order members hit a combo kick and Russian leg sweep. Black finally tagged in and fought off both opponents, hitting a backstabber on Grayson, then an exploder out of the corner on Uno. Uno hit a neck breaker on Black, then caught Del Sol with a big right hand to the face. On the outside, Grayson hit Night Fall on Black. Inside, Black flattened Del Sol, then covered him for the win.

WINNERS: The Dark Order in 6:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Del Sol took a beating in this one, and the Dark Order members looked very strong at the same time. I’m glad to see it, as I recall being a bit surprised last week for the amount of offense they gave up. Really good showing by the Dark Order here.)

(12) GRIFF GARRISON & BRIAN PILLMAN JR. vs. CEZAR BONONI & RYZIN

Pillman Jr. and Ryzin kicked things off for their respective teams. Pillman Jr. and Garrison made quick tags in and out, landing a few springboards off the ropes onto Ryzin. Ryzin was able to mount a comeback, and tagged in Bononi, who hit a huge overhand chop to Pillman Jr. Garrison tagged in and took out Bononi, then Ryzin with a belly-to-belly superplex off the top rope. As Garrison held Ryzin, Pillman Jr. came off the top rope with a flipping neck breaker, then Garrison followed up with a spinebuster for the win.

WINNERS: Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Very good teamwork by Garrison and Pillman Jr. And it’d be wrong of me not to mention Pillman Jr.’s awesome zebra tights, a likely nod to his father’s Cincinnati Bengal tights. Also, I may always note this, but Bononi is huge.)

(13) LINDSAY SNOW vs. IVELISSE

Snow hit a quick fireman’s carry, then a dropkick to take down Ivelisse early. On the apron, Snow went for a DVD, but Ivelisse fought out of it. With Snow on the floor, Ivelisse hit a flipping senton. The two exchanged kicks, and each ended up landing a stiff one simultaneously, dropping both to the mat. Snow went for a move, but Ivelisse spun out of it then kicked Snow stiff in the knee. Ivelisse followed up with a front face kick, and was able to get the pin.

WINNER: Ivelisse in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Impressive back-and-forth between these two. Ivelisse continues to showcase her abilities very well, and Snow has such a unique look that I think will serve her well as she continues to develop.)

(14) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. GEORGE SOUTH JR. & BOBBY WAYWARD

This was our first look at South Jr. and Wayward in AEW. Caster roasted their opponents via his patented rap as he made his way to the ring with Bowens. South Jr. hit Caster with an arm drag, but Caster quickly took back control with his own takedown. Bowens tagged in, as the two continued working on South Jr.’s arm. Wayward tagged in and came in hot, landing a stiff punch to Bowens. Bowens came back with an elbow strike. Bowens followed it up with a sloppy float-over DDT. Caster tagged in and hit a powerful back suplex. Caster leapt up and hit a dropkick to the small of Wayward’s back. South Jr. came back in and took out each member of The Acclaimed, until he was caught in a double team move by the team. Caster climbed to the top rope and hit the Acclaim to Fame finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 4:30

(Moynahan’s Take: The Acclaim continue to look great each week. There was a sloppy move or two here and there, but that may have been more due to their opponents. I say it each week but call these two up to Dynamite!)

(15) CHAOS PROJECT (Luther & Serpentico) vs. ALEX CHAMBERLAIN & SETH GARGIS

Gargis started off quick by taking out both members of Chaos Project. Chamberlain tagged in and threw Serpentico hard into the corner. With Chamberlain distracted by Luther, Serpentico knocked down the larger opponent, and was able to tag Luther in. Chaos Project kept Chamberlain in their corner, working quick tags. Luther used Serpentico as a ‘weapon’ against Chamberlain, driving him into Chamberlain as he laid on the mat. Luther landed a dropkick on Chamberlain, then tagged in a groggy Serpentico. Luther slammed Serpentico onto Chamberlain a few times, further tiring his partner out in the process. Serpentico climbed to the top rope, and Luther threw him off, right onto Chamberlain. Chamberlain hit a spinebuster, then finally made the hot tag to Gargis. Gargis landed a back body drop on Serpentico. Serpentico was able to come back with a rising knee strike. Luther came in a hit a pump kick. Serpentico went back up to the top as Luther held Gargis and hit the Creeping Death for the win.

WINNERS: Chaos Project in 6:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was a fun match, with Serpentico taking a beating by his own partner throughout. It ended up being a wise strategy in order to take down their much larger opponents. And Gargis and Chamberlain have very impressive looks, especially when standing next to Serpentico.)

(16) LADY FROST vs. RED VELVET

The two started with a collar-and-elbow tie up, with Frost gaining the upper hand early. Velvet hit a nice leg lariat, then drove a series of body shots to Frost in the corner. Velvet hit a single-leg dropkick then covered for a two. Frost fought back, landing an ax kick then a double knee drop to Velvet as she laid on the mat. Velvet fought back, hitting a clothesline, a back elbow, and a bulldog. Velvet hit a knee strike to Frost’s back as she lay across the second rope, then followed up with a knee strike to the side of Frost’s head for the win.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Quick match here, but some really stiff action between these two. I enjoyed it for what it was, and Red Velvet continues to impress me each week.)

(17) ALAN “5” ANGELS & “10” vs. JURASSIC EXPRESS (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus w/Marko Stunt) vs. SONNY KISS & JOEY JANELA

A melee kicked things off with all three teams. Janela and Kiss hit a pair of dropkicks off the top on Luchasaurus. They followed up by hitting the Hart Foundation finisher on Jungle Boy. A camera man was taken out early. Back in the ring, “10” hit a spinebuster on Janela. Angels tagged in and tried for a cover after hitting a standing frog splash. The Dark Order members kept Janela in their corner, making quick tags to one another. Angels and “10” hit a combo missile dropkick into a fall away slam on Janela. Janela fought back and came off the top with a diving cross body. Kiss tagged in and took out both members of Dark Order. Jungle Boy tagged in, landing a dropkick on Angels. “10” tagged in and hit a springboard German suplex, then a vertical suplex, on Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy tried his best to make a tag to Luchasaurus, then Janela, but was cut off. Luchasaurus finally tagged in. He laid out The Dark Order, then Sonny Kiss. With Dark Order and Janela outside, Jurassic Express hit a combo onto Kiss for a two count. On the apron, Janela hit a DVD on Angels, who was planted onto Jungle Boy. “10” followed up with a powerbomb on Janela, then Kiss landed a moonsault from the top to the floor on whoever was still standing. Back inside, Jungle Boy hit a top rope destroyer on Janela. Dark Order came back in, and double teamed Kiss. Angels hit a frog splash off the top. Jungle Boy made the save, and Jurassic Express hit their powerbomb combo on Angels for the win.

WINNERS: Jurassic Express in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Easily the match of the night. Everyone worked well here, with The Dark Order members especially showcasing solid tag team work. Jurassic Express looked great taking the win, and solidified their current position in the top five tag team rankings. A great way to close the show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was easily one of the better Dark’s I’ve covered to-date. For a show with 17 matches, everything seemed to move along at a quick, but not rushed, pace. Looking back, I think the lack of backstage interviews and other segments helped move this along at a faster pace when compared to last week. The main event was also a great match to close the show, and something that could easily appear on any episode of Dynamite each week.

Stay safe everyone!

