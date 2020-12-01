12/1 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Machine Guns vs. XXXL, Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack, Swinger vs. Deaner, Rohit Raju vs. Crazzy Steve, Sami and Shamrock confront D’Amore in parking lot

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

DECEMBER 1, 2020 (RECORDED)

THE IMPACT ZONE

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Josh Matthews, Madison Rayne

-Recap video of last week’s events, including Wrestler’s Court, Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee making a deal with Father James Mitchell, Rich Swann defeating Ken Shamrock, and Sami Callihan’s attack on Eddie Edwards.

-Opening video montage.

(1) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. XXXL (Acey Romero & Larry D)

This was the Machine Guns’ first match back together since Shelley’s injury. The Guns attacked XXXL at the bell and got the early advantage. Larry D and Acey were thrown out of the ring. Sabin dove on both to the outside. Back in the ring, Shelley landed a double ax handle on Larry. Sabin delivered one also. Larry caught Shelley with a punch coming off the top rope.

Madison pointed out that Larry D should be in jail for shooting John E. Bravo. The Guns tagged in and out and had the upper hand on Acey. Larry came in the ring and the Guns double teamed him too and sent him out of the ring. Acey finally got the upper hand. He and Larry double teamed Shelley and knocked Sabin to the floor.

Acey hit a senton on Shelley, but Sabin broke up the pin. Sabin threw Larry out of the ring. Shelley made the hot tag to Sabin. Sabin threw a flurry of offense at Larry D. Shelley and Sabin double teamed Larry. Acey hit a big elbow drop on Sabin for a two count. Acey and Larry ran into each other. Larry missed a splash off the top, allowing Sabin to make a tag to Shelley. The Guns double teamed both members of XXXL. Shelley landed a splash off the top on Larry for the win.

WINNERS: Motor City Machine Guns in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: It was good to see that Alex Shelley wasn’t out for too long. The Guns were as crisp as ever and are seemingly headed back into the title picture with this victory).

-Josh and Madison were on camera to run down the matches for the evening. They also showed a replay of the Sami Callihan attack on Eddie Edwards. Josh said that Eddie was at home recovering.

-Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock encountered Scott D’Amore and security in the parking lot. Scott suspended Ken Shamrock for 30 days for attacking an official last week (D-Lo Brown). Sami said he would call Bob Ryder and arrange a flight to Bermuda for Shamrock (apparently this was taped before last week). Sami gave Shamrock the keys to the hotel and Shamrock left. Sami brushed past security and went in the building. [c]

-John E. Bravo confronted XXXL in the hallway. Bravo yelled at Larry for shooting him. Larry strangled Bravo before Tommy Dreamer broke it up. Bravo left and Dreamer said he could have him arrested. Larry questioned how Dreamer could arrest anyone. Dreamer held up a badge holder with no badge in it. Larry said he was set up. They were about to walk off, but Larry punched Dreamer out. Bravo walked in to see Dreamer laid out and he screamed “Noooooo!”

(D.L.’s Analysis: So we’re not done with the “Who Shot Bravo?” storyline after all. Perhaps last week’s lame reveal was just a twist in the story).

(2) RENEE MICHELLE & KILLER KELLY vs. JORDYNNE GRACE & JAZZ – Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament match

The announcers pointed out that neither team had teamed up long. Kelly and Grace started it off. They traded the advantage. Jazz and Michelle squared off, with Jazz getting the upper hand. Jordynne and Jazz double teamed Michelle. Michelle kicked Grace to the outside. [c]

Michelle stomped Grace in the corner and then put her in a headlock. Kelly tagged in and continued working on Grace. Kelly got in the mount and punched Grace repeatedly. Michelle and Kelly tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Grace. Grace hit a spinebuster on Kelly and made the tag to Jazz. Jazz made the hot tag and took on Michelle and Kelly by herself. Jazz got a two count on Kelly. Grace tagged back in and did a series of hard clotheslines on Kelly. Kelly landed a big headbutt and a running dropkick on Grace for a two count. Grace and Kelly fought back and forth. Grace tagged in Jazz, while Kelly got a blind tag to Michelle. Michelle missed a kick and Jazz took advantage by slamming Michelle’s head to the mat and got the three count.

WINNERS: Jordynne Grace & Jazz in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good match. Kelly was able to show a little more from her previous appearance and impressed for the second week in a row. Her and Michelle would be welcome additions to the Knockouts division. Jazz had limited action but was solid).

-Flashback Moment of the Week: Motor City Machine Guns vs. Generation Me from Final Resolution 2010.

-Josh Alexander and Ethan Page were backstage. Page said that everyone saw him lose to Swoggle last week and that everyone loved messing with him. He had a plan to fix everything. He admitted he was the person who took out Doc Gallows and challenged Karl Anderson to a fight at Final Resolution. [c]

-Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb approached Alisha Edwards backstage. Alisha was distracted and kept looking around the corner. She suddenly leaped on Sami Callihan’s back and attacked him. Officials broke it up.

(D.L.’s Analysis: I like the attention to detail that Eddie Edwards’ wife would be angry about the Sami Callihan attack).

(3) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. CODY DEANER (w/Jake Deaner)

Cody had the early advantage with punches and kicks. Joe Doering and Eric Young approached the ring and attacked Jake Deaner on the outside. They entered the ring and beat up Swinger and Cody. Eric took the mic and ranted. He said his catchphrase “this world doesn’t belong to them, it belongs to us”.

WINNER: No contest in 1:00.

-Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee approached Father James Mitchell in a room. Deonna and Kimber Lee asked if Mitchell had turned Su Yung into Suzie yet. Mitchell said it wasn’t a fast process and he didn’t have Su. Deonna and Kimber Lee said they could find Su and headed to the ring. [c]

-The Deaners were backstage and said they needed to fix the situation with Eric Young and Joe Doering. Cody said it was personal. He said Eric Young was with him on his very first day of wrestling school and they were driving partners and friends. Cody fired up and said he wouldn’t let Eric treat him like a nobody. He challenged Young to a match next week.

-Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee entered the ring. Deonna said that if Su Yung wanted a rematch for the Knockouts title, then she better come out now. Su entered the ring. Deonna and Kimber Lee left. Father James Mitchell’s music played and he entered the ring. Mitchell said he didn’t want to do it but he said Su Yung would pay for her sins.

The Undead Bridesmaid’s entrance music played (yes, they have entrance music too!) and they walked to the ring. While Su was distracted, Deonna and Kimber Lee attacked Su. Su was going to go for the mist, but Deonna choked her down. The bridesmaids entered the ring. Deonna hit a piledriver on Su. The bridesmaids carried Su out of the ring as Mitchell laughed on the stage. Deonna and Kimber Lee smiled in the ring.

(D.L.’s Analysis: This probably sets the stage for the latest Impact cinematic segments).

-Moose approached Chris Bey backstage. Moose said real power isn’t given, real power is taken. He said if Bey wins the title from Rich Swann, he will take it from Bey. [c]

-Gia Miler interviewed Karl Anderson. He said Ethan Page was losing his mind. He accepted Page’s challenge for Final Resolution. He vowed to beat the living hell out of Page. He said even though Gallows wasn’t there, he had lots of friends.

(4) ROHIT RAJU (c) vs. CRAZZY STEVE – X Division Title match

Steve rolled up a charging Rohit for a fast two count. Rohit bailed out of the ring. Back in the ring, Steve continued on offense. Rohit turned the tide with a flatliner. [c]

Back from the break, Rohit was still all over Steve. Josh plugged Impact on Cameo. Rohit got a fisherman’s suplex for a two count, then attacked Steve on the ropes. Rohit showed intensity and got another suplex for a two count. Steve stomped Rohit’s feet to get out of an armlock. Rohit kicked Steve in the chest.

Steve fired up and landed a series of punches and clotheslines on Rohit. Steve hit a DDT on the ropes and a crossbody block for a two count. Rohit landed a jumping knee as Steve was charging. Steve hit a Russian Leg Sweep into a submission, but Rohit reached the ropes with his legs. Rohit missed a running knee and Steve tried to turn it into a crucifix, but Rohit dropped down, grabbed the ropes and got the pin.

WINNER: Rohit Raju in 8:00 to retain the X Division title.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Good back and forth match. Rohit continues to show a more serious side with intensity, but he still cheats to win in the end. Rohit never seemed to be in danger of losing the title, but Steve was good in the challenger role).

-Backstage, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz talked with each other about advancing to Round Two in the Knockouts Tag Team tournament. Tasha said the only thing better than having the tag belts was having all this money, and she pulled out the infamous money roll. They talked about the designer apparel they could get. Fallah Bahh approached. He said Kiera and Tasha stole his money. He saw it on Twitter. Kiera admitted it but said they didn’t have the money with them. Tasha had the money behind her back. Kiera said to check back with them next week. Bahh walked off. Swinger approached Kiera and Tasha. He asked the “briz-oads” if they had ever heard of the Swingman 2-for-1 Special. Tasha asked “whose uncle is this?” They insulted Swinger and walked away. A baffled Swinger wanted to know why there was so much heat. [c]

-TJP approached Crazzy Steve backstage. Brian Myers walked through the door and insulted them. TJP challenged Myers to a match.

-Josh and Madison were on camera and ran down the matches for next week, including:

Cody Deaner vs. Eric Young

TJP vs. Brian Myers

Josh Alexander vs. Chris Sabin

Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee vs. Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary

(5) CHRIS BEY vs. WILLIE MACK

Bey and Mack started off teasing a test of strength but Bey slapped Mack and Mack slapped him back. Mack kicked Bey in the corner and chopped him. Mack faked a chop then pinched Bey’s chest. Mack caught Bey with a Thesz press and punched him. Bey bailed to the outside but caught Mack with a kick. Mack dropped Bey on the apron. Bey dropkicked Mack in the knees and he fell to the floor. [c]

Mack attempted a comeback but Bey cut him off and went for Mack’s knee. Mack kicked his way free from a submission hold on his knee. Mack caught Bey coming off the ropes, but Bey escaped and chop blocked Mack’s knee. Bey continued to work the knee. Mack made a comeback with elbows, a bodyslam, and a kneedrop. Mack was in pain after the kneedrop but still managed to cover Bey for a two count.

Bey rallied and scored a two count. Bey got a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bey slapped Mack, who flipped Bey over, punched Bey as he was in the air, and hit a stunner for the win.

WINNER: Willie Mack in 10:00.

After the match, Moose attacked from behind and speared Mack. Rich Swann hit the ring and ran Moose out. Bey hit an RKO on Swann. Bey held the Impact World Title belt and stood over Swann. He threw the belt down on Swann as the show ended.

(D.L.’s Analysis: Mack and Bey delivered in the main event spot. Mack needed a win for credibility after taking so many losses. Bey remained strong with his post-match attack. Despite the loss, it seems like Impact is building Bey for bigger things).

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nothing major happened but it was a fun, easy watch. The focus of the show was the start of the build to Final Resolution, which takes place on Dec. 12. It was fun to see two fresh names in the main event. The Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament continues to be a treat and it was nice to get fresh names like Killer Kelly and Renee Michelle in the mix. We also saw storyline developments in the Deonna Purrazzo/Su Yung feud, the World Title picture, and the never-ending money roll saga.

