12/16 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela, Inner Circle vs. Best Friends & Friends, Cody vs. Angelico, Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Hardy Party

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) ADAM PAGE & JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. HARDY PARTY

Page and Marc Quen started the bout. The two kinda rolled around, Matt Hardy was tagged in. Then team Hardy Party had Page isolated and traded tags. Soon all six men were in the ring and Page and team were victorious in that exchange. AT the end Page and Kassidy were in the ring together. Alex Reynolds got a blind Tag, Silver was then tagged in. Silver and Kassidy are the legal men. Silver worked over Kassidy, who was already beaten down by Page.

Marc Quen was tagged in for a moment, then Kassidy, then Hardy. This led to a team move that got a near fall on Silver. Hardy and Silver were then in the ring. After a long while beating on Silver, Page got the hot tag and took out all Members of Hardy Party, leading to a near fall on Kassidy. Hardy emerged and was tagged in and immediately got a near fall on Page. The ref did a 10 count as both men laid prone. Reynolds and Marc Quen were tagged in.

Silver and Reynolds hit several moves and got a near fall, but Hardy saved the day for his team. Hardy then hit a twist of fate on Silver from the apron. Private Party hit the Gin N’ Juice on Reynolds, Hardy then tagged himself in and got the pin.

Winners: Hardy Party in 13:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I like the heel movement of Hardy. I also like the ROH style booking of Page, he either will have a good babyface comeback or have a good reason to turn heel. The match itself was fine.)

-The announce team ran down the card for the evening.

-Backstage MJF and Inner Circle are talking about their New York Times award for Dinner Debonaire. MJF and Jericho had an awkward exchange. [c]

-A video of Brandi and Cody announcing that they are expecting a baby in 2021. Congratulations!

(2) CODY RHODES vs. ANGELICO

A collar and elbow tie-up turned into a series of holds and counter holds. A break by Cody lead to another exchange of holds and hand fighting between both men. Cody seemed to be in control, while Angelico used MMA style offense from a laying position. Eventually Cody figured it out, and he hit a dropkick into a near fall. [c]

When the show returned Cody got out of a sticky situation and hit clotheslines and a power slam into a near fall. Angelico had Cody in a full body hold, Cody had to bite the bottom rope to get out of the hold. Cody responded with a backslide and a strike to the face of Angelico. Angelico hit a Death Roll submission, Which Cody was able to get out of with a rope break.

Cody hit his classic mat drop punch, into a Cody Cutter for the pinfall.

Winner: Cody in 10:00

(Sage’s Analysis: I really like this match. It was good to shine the spotlight on Angelico. I like him in a solo match where he can really show of his unique skill set. In a tag match his specialness is lost.)

-Taz and Team Taz came out post match. They called out Cody and “turtle boy,” Darby Allin. Team Taz then walked to the ring, and the lights went out with Sting emerging to make the save. Sting winked at Cody and left the arena. [c]

-Miro is backstage and he is told that he has been fined for his action last week. He then talks about his issue with Orange Cassidy.

-Eddie Kingston walked out to the ring with a mic. Kingston started by saying he doesn’t care about anyone, he is here to address his enemies. Number one was God, number two is Pac. He said no worry about him, his career has been ended, he then called out Lance Archer. Archer came out and beat up Kingston, Butcher & Blade came out for the save. Pentagon and Fenix came out, then Pac emerged. Death Triangle and Archer then took out Kingston and his family. Archer and Pac squared up in ring, they were upset because they both wanted to beat up Kingston, but no physicality ensued.

-Dustin Rhodes was backstage. He was asked about the offer from Dark Order. Rhodes said no to the offer, he said he wants Uno next week. [c]

(3) INNER CIRCLE vs. BEST FRIENDS & FRIENDS

Pillman Jr. and Jericho started the bout. Pillman got a quick takedown, but Jericho slapped the crap out of him to take control. Pillman responded with a slap and series of chops. Pillman tagged in Garrison, Jericho tagged in Sammy. Garrison tagged in Donte Martin of Top Flight. Sammy got the first attack on Donte, but Martin was able to counter and get in offense. Darius Martin got the blind tag in and continued to work on Sammy.

Donte was tagged in and Sammy punched him in the face. Trent and Santana were tagged in. The two battled and Ortiz joined and worked tandem offense on Trent. Eventually Trent was pulled to the Inner Circle corner and was abused by the whole team as MJF was tagged in. [c]

Tonight after the show, join me live with a guest cohost to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW