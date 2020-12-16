12/16 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne in a #1 Contender’s match, Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm, Ruff & Kushida vs. Gargano & Theory, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA

DECEMBER 16, 2020, 8PM EST

00000LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix

Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Nate Lindberg & Tom Stoup to break down the episode:

•STREAM LIVE, STARTING 30 MINUTES AFTER NXT

•CALL: (515) 605-9345 (press “1” to queue)

•E-MAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•SEARCH “PWTORCH” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE, AND DOWNLOAD/STREAM THE FULL POST-SHOW RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

(1) KUSHIDA & LEON RUFF vs. JOHNNY GARGANO & AUSTIN THEORY

Kushida and Ruff were in the ring finishing their entrance as the show opened; there were no recaps per usual. The women of the Gargano faction walked the ramp with Gargano and Theory before the match as well.

Kushida and Gargano opened. Gargano backed up and tagged Theory as Kushida moved in. Kushida and Theory worked the mat early. Theory missed a lariat and Kushida hit an inverted atomic drop and a kneelift. Ruff tagged in and cut off the tag. Theory hit a kick and a snap suplex as Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (still in the wrist brace) looked on, pleased. Gargano tagged in and put Ruff in a headlock and threw some forearms. Ruff hit a couple of ranas and covered for two. Ruff hit a chop in the corner. Gargano fought back with a forearms , then planted Ruff near the heel corner. Vic promoted Karrion Kross returning to action tonight as Theory tagged in.

Chop by Theory. Theory whipped Ruff into the heel corner and tagged Gargano again. The two laid out Ruff in the heel corner and made another tag to set up a tandem suplex, but Kushida made the save and the faces dropkicked the heels from the ring. Ruff ran the ropes for a planned somersault from the corner, but Ruff tripped and took a pretty bad landing. The camera covered for him as the announcers couldn’t help a big reaction to the possible injury. The action went back into the ring and Theory set up Ruff for a missile spear as the match went to commercial.

Theory had Ruff in a chinlock/armbar upon return. Ruff threw some shots to the midsection and hit a clothesline off the ropes. Theory made the tag. Ruff hit a spinning kick and made the hot tag. Springboard back elbow for Theory. Theory went for the stomp spot on Gargano. Theory made the save and Kushida fought him off. Kushida went for the guillotine but Gargano blocked. Kushida tagged and Ruff hit a missile dropkick. Faces dropkicked Gargano in the corner and Ruff covered for two. Gargano hit a short-arm lariat and made the tag.

Theory went for a powerbomb. Ruff fought him off but Theory took him to a corner and hit a spinning slam from a fireman’s carry and covered for a near-fall. Gargano tagged in and double-superkicked Ruff. Gargano covered for a long two and Kushida broke it up. Kushida laid out Theory on the outside but Gargano hit a superkick and put Kushida outside as well. Ruff, inside, hit a crucifix bomb on Gargano but had missed a blind tag and didn’t know Theory was legal. Theory said “This…is…THE WAY” as he hit a pumphandle flatliner to finish.

WINNERS: Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory at 13:34.

(Wells’s Analysis: I was pretty sure the faction was called The Way, but they made it clear tonight. Good action, though it was clear the match existed to get Theory back into the win column and continue pushing the new faction. Kushida, for his part, seems to have run into his usual problem of getting a push, winning multiple feuds and then being given token TV spots as the show doesn’t seem to know where to go with him next)

-Toni Storm gave a promo in a vignette. She said tonight in the main event against Rhea Ripley, she wins the feud on her terms.

-Backstage, UE sparred as Kyle O’Reilly prepared for his match with Pete Dunne. Elsewhere, Dunne’s faction pumped him up.

-Progressive brings you a brief spotlight of Legado del Fantasma.

-McKenzie Mitchell asked Shotzi Blackheart about tonight’s match with Indi Hartwell. Hartwell said she was proud of her WarGames team, who “nearly survived.” That’s unintentionally funny. She said tonight she’d break Candice’s best friend. She howled.

-“Lazaretto” by Ghostmane is your theme for New Year’s Evil. It ain’t War Pigs.

(2) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. TYLER RUST

Rust is the former Rust Taylor, who was on New Japan Strong as recently as four weeks ago; he was also a first-round loser in the ROH Pure Tournament. He’s a good, rangy bruiser in what little I’ve seen.

Rust stared intensely and waited for Ciampa. Ciampa took Rust to a corner and shoved him; Rust shoved back. Rust worked a wristlock and took down Ciampa. Ciampa reversed to a headscissors and Rust broke, but fell right into a front chancery. Rust escaped briefly but Ciampa hit a headlock. Timothy Thatcher walked to the ring and took a look at Ciampa’s folding chair set up at the foot of the ramp. Ciampa briefly looked over at him but threw a chop and a back elbow at Rust. He threw Rust out of the ring near Thatcher, then went at Thatcher. Rust tried to boot Ciampa and Thatcher ended up eating the boot instead. Officials coaxed Thatcher to the back, but Rust hit the apron and yanked Ciampa hard to the apron by his arm as the match went to commercial.

The match returned with Rust holding Ciampa in an abdominal stretch. Ciampa broke it by slamming back on Rust. Rust threw a big kick. Chop and a back elbow by Ciampa. Ciampa ran the ropes for repeated lariats, then a flying lariat. Ciampa hit air raid crash from a standing position and covered for two. Axe kick by Rust and he covered for two. Rust worked a wristlock but Ciampa rolled him up to break. Rust worked another submission but Ciampa stomped him to break. Ciampa hit a knee to put Rust on the mat and went for Fairytale Ending. Rust broke and hit a big boot, then a twisting snap mare for a convincing near-fall. Rust worked an armbar and Ciampa crawled for the ropes, but Rust yanked his arm back and trapped it. Ciampa desperately reached the rope with his foot to break.

Ciampa tied up Rust briefly in the ropes and hit repeated chops and a pump kick. Ciampa hit a running knee and then Willow’s Bell. That was it. Barrett put over Rust, saying we have a megastar on our hands. Timothy Thatcher tried to break through a sea of officials to get at Ciampa on the ramp, but for tonight, it didn’t get physical.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa at 12:23.

(Wells’s Analysis: Oh, mama. Rust had a wonderful NXT debut and should open a lot of eyes for those who didn’t see his relatively high-profile non-WWE appearances of late. As good as this match was, I wonder about Rust’s ceiling in NXT, as he’s a crony for a guy who himself rarely ever wins)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vignette. Holy smacks, James Drake is speaking! And he’s decent at it! Nothing too groundbreaking here; just a hype segment to continue the push.