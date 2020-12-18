FREE PODCAST 12/17 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Omega & Callis, AEW-NXT ratings, Raw’s crashing viewership, ROH Final Battle preview, NXT, TLC (125 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the Kenny Omega & Don Callis pairing, the pros and cons of the follow-up on the AEW-Impact angle, reaction to the shift in AEW-NXT ratings this week back toward prior normal, Raw’s crashing viewership and if it will lead to changes, ROH Final Battle PPV preview, NXT on USA review, AEW Dynamite review, Raw and Smackdown analysis, and more.

