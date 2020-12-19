AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 12/19: Omega vs. Janela, Cody vs. Angelico, Miro Promo, SCU vs. The Acclaimed, Inner Circle vs. Best Friends & Varsity Blondes & Top Flight, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Hangman Page Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party – MISS

After two major episodes of Dynamite, this week was back to business as usual. The Opening match saw Hangman and Dark Order in a losing effort against Matt Hardy and Private Party. The focus of the match was more about getting over Hardy’s heel new heel persona than Private Party or Hangman’s alliance with Dark Order. Since they lost, hopefully the Hangman and Dark Order story dissolves, but it feels like the lack of attention drawn to it was intentional and the first step in the story.

•Cody vs. Angelico – HIT

Before the match, a pre-taped package revealed that Cody and Brandi would be having their first child later this year. That led into a solid match to give Cody a win and make Angelico look credible in the process. The focus of this segment was on the post match when Team Taz came out. Taz and Ricky Starks antagonized Cody about the pregnancy announcement before Sting arrived. Sting intimidated Team Taz further establishing the alliance between Cody, Darby Allin and Sting.

•Miro Promo – MISS

I don’t think we’re going to get a serious heel Miro. He ended his promo with “Bah Humbug” after talking about wanting to get Orange Cassidy and a wedding date announcement. This isn’t the position I imagined for Miro before he came in, but as this has gone on it feels like it was inevitable.

•Eddie Kingston Promo – HIT

Although his work is good, Eddie Kingston feels miscast as a heel after what transpired with Jon Moxley. He cut a similar promo talking about his internal battles and called out Pac and Lance Archer. Archer attacked Kingston before The Butcher and The Blade made the save. The Death Triangle came out to help Archer. A solid segment to continue the feud between Kingston and Archer before their inevitable match.

•Best Friends & Varsity Blondes & Top Flight vs. Inner Circle – HIT

Good match that allowed for multiple wrestlers to show off what they can do. Top Flight got some time to shine and their post-match promo led to them setting up a match with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. The Inner Circle continued their story with their group conflicts between members. MJF tag himself in at the end to get the pin.

•SCU vs. The Acclaimed – MISS

Move over Top Flight, The Acclaimed are the shiny new tag team. After beating SCU they are being fast tracked to a title match against The Young Bucks. There’s been a lot of talk about the potential of The Acclaimed and while I see their potential, this performance didn’t get me excited to see them as top players in the division. They’re unique and polished in the ring, but the gimmick didn’t feel natural. The battle rap felt like a nostalgia act from the ’90s-’00s instead of something novel and cutting edge. With more time and exposure to the regular Dynamite audience, they’ll be a nice addition to the roster.

•Diamante & Ivelisse vs. Big Swole & Serena Deeb – HIT

Fine match showing off Diamante and Ivelisse. In the post match, Nyla Rose came out to the ring to take out Serena Deeb. Red Velvet made the save to set up another tag match for down the road.

•Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela – HIT

Kenny Omega has propelled himself to the very top of AEW. He is the biggest star on the show after weaving himself in and out of the spotlight for most of 2020. The pairing between Omega and Don Callis works because it feels important and different from anything else on the roster. Omega mostly beat up on Joey Janela and defeated him quickly as Don Callis announced the match on a live mic. After the match The Death Triangle came out and challenged Omega. Pac acknowledged that they still have unfinished business and wants another match for the championship, but first Omega will wrestle Fenix. Omega was outraged by these matches being announced. Adding another layer to who Omega is going to be as a heel. Still hardly any mentions of Jon Moxley throughout the night.

