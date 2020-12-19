VIP AUDIO 12/19 – ROH Final Battle 2020 PPV Roundtable (w/Radican, Sage, and Sullivan): In-depth analysis of show from top to bottom, Foundation push, a look ahead to ROH in 2021, more (53 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributors and co-hosts of “Podcast of Honor,” Tyler Sage and Ryan Sullivan, for the ROH Final Battle 2020 audio roundtable. The show begins with an overall thumbs up/thumbs down for the show. Radican, Sage, and Sullivan then march through the show in order from start to finish. They discuss the quality of the card, as well as where the happenings of Final Battle 2020 point towards for the future of the company. Download this show now!

