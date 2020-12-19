FREE PODCAST 12/19 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Keller interviews Steve Austin about Reigns as a main eventer, what Vince will think of Balor, Owens’ bodytype, dream interview, plus bonus with Lodi & JTG (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (12-17-2015). His guest was “Stone Cold” Steve Austin who discussed a great mix of topics including reviewing Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe through a main event wrestler’s lens, the prospects of both Balor and Joe on the main roster, the Roman Reigns angle with Stephanie and Vince on Raw on Monday, how close Reigns is to being a polished top main event act, Kevin Owens’ bodytype, and other current events. Also, who are on Steve Austin’s dream podcast interview subjects list – dead or alive – pro wrestling or otherwise. Some thoughts on Darth Vader and more!

Then in a bonus hour, the Dec. 23 live “Christmas Party” episode of the PWTorch Livecast from five years ago (12-23-2015) hosted by Pat McNeill with guests Lodi from WCW and JTG from WWE. They share stories from their careers including vintage WCW and WWE stories from behind the scenes.

