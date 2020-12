12/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed, Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight, Sting interview with Schiavone, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohosts former PWTorch Newsletter columnist (circa 1990) Eric Krol and PWTorch.com contributor Josh Chambers to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER DYNAMITE CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]