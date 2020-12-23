12/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on The Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed, Pac vs. The Butcher, Jericho & MJF vs. Top Flight, Sting Speaks, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur

(1) CHRIS JERICHO & MJF vs. TOP FLIGHT

Darius and Jericho started the match, Jericho took command with a series of knife edge chops, and a boot in the corner. A kid to the head of Jericho grounded his attack, Top Flight then hit tandem offense and Donte was now the legal man. MJF was tagged in and he was able to get a good hit on Donte. But, soon Donte Martin was able to regain equilibrium and all four men were in the ring at the same time.

MJF and Jericho regained their advantage on the Martin brothers, on the outside of the ring. MJF and Jericho worked on Donte as both men tagged each other in and out, keeping themselves fresh. Hager even got involved on the beatdown, as the ref was distracted. Donte was able to get the hot tag in to his brother Darius. Who proceeded to get moves in on MJF and a dive into Jericho on the outside.

Darius then got a near fall on MJF, then again for a second near fall. Donte was tagged in and got a near fall of his own on MJF. Jericho was tagged in and hit the Lionsault for a near fall, Darius and MJF fought on the outside. After a few moments, Jericho got a near fall on Darius, the now legal man. MJF was tagged in and both men got offense in. Darius countered a double move into a DDT on both his opponents. Hager planted Martin on the apron and MJF hit a Heat-seeker for the pinfall win.

Winner: Chris Jericho & MJF in 16:00

(Sage’s Analysis: A good spotlight for Top Flight, who Khan and co. are obviously high on. Hopefully some NBA viewers stuck around and saw them. Besides that I think the Jericho and MJF are just a slightly lower version of FTR so there is that. Overall fun open.)

-Hager announced that he and Wardlow would face off next week.

-The Acclaimed had a music video about the Young Bucks. It did not have “The Drip,” in my opinion.

-The announce team ran down the card for the evening. [c]