FREE PODCAST 1/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Joel Dehnel joins Greg to preview both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, plus the future of Dark Order, the booking of Sasha Banks, more (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to preview both nights of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. They also take calls and emails on a variety of subjects including the future of the Dark Order, a potential Lashley vs. Lesnar match, the booking of Sasha Banks, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO