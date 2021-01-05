SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ring of Honor announced via a press release on Tuesday that the company has re-signed current international star, Bandido.

Bandido has competed for ROH since December of 2018. Currently, he’s a co-holder of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, but hasn’t competed for the promotion since February of 2020 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Yesterday, Ring of Honor announced that they had re-signed UK star, Mark Haskins.