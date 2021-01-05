FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday: Pat McNeill reflects on his many interviews with wrestlers, looking back at Royal Rumbles 10 and 15 years ago, then full Fish & O’Reilly interview from 2013 (146 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents Interview Tuesday with former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill who reflects on his many interviews with some of today’s top stars and legends from the past. Then Pat and Wade look back at the WWE Royal Rumbles from 10 and 15 years ago including where various careers have gone since then, what surprises us looking back, and who is still around these days. Then we present the full Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly interview Pat conducted on Oct. 23, 2013 on the PWTorch Livecast discussing their reign as ROH Tag Team Champions, nutrition routines, and many other topics including giving Pat a hard time throughout with quips and barbs.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO