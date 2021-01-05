SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced two new segments for night one of AEW’s New Year’s Smash via Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Khan announced that Sting would make an appearance on the show and that Darby Allin would participate in a weigh-in with Brian Cage ahead of their TNT Championship next week on night two of New Year’s Smash.

#AEWDynamite LIVE 8p Tomorrow on TNT

-AEW Title Kenny Omega v Rey Fénix

–@JonMoxley returns

-Chris Jericho commentates

-Cody v Sydal

-Sting appears

-Women’s Title Shida v Abadon

–@GoBigShowTBS’s Snoop Dogg appears

-Bucks/SCU v Acclaimed/TH2

-Hager v Wardlow

-Darby v Cage weigh-in — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 5, 2021

This announcement adds to an already stacked card that will feature Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, the return of Jon Moxley, Shida vs. Abadon for the AEW Women’s Championship, and much more.

(Heydorn’s Analysis: One has to believe that the Sting appearance will tie into the TNT Championship weigh-in segment in some form or fashion. Darby Allin has been the biggest benefactor of associating with Sting to this point and has come off as a bigger star because of it. We’ll see, but this may be the moment to have Team Taz get the one-up on Sting for heat in order to set the table for Allin’s revenge next week during the match.)

