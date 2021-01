SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

According to a report from Jon Alba on the Living The Gimmick podcast, the current plan in WWE is not to allow fans at the Royal Rumble on January 31st.

The 2021 Royal Rumble will go on as scheduled, but will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome which currently resides at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

