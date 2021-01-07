SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT Takeover is back.

In a Twitter post late Wednesday night, the company announced that its next Takeover special would air on Sunday February 14th 2021 on the WWE Network. This Takeover event has yet to be named and like previous Takeovers in the pandemic era, it will emanate from the Capital Wrestling Center.

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1347045299987099649

CATCH-UP: 1/6 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on New Year’s Evil special including Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match, more