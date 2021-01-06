1/6 NXT ON USA TV REPORT: Hustwaite’s “alt-perspective” report on New Year’s Evil special including Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the NXT Championship, Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA TV REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2021

ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY MATT HUSTWAITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

– Dexter Lumis was shown in the empty production area of the Capitol Wrestling Center, where he played around with some lights and checked out the equipment. Lumis flicked a switch which turned on all the lights in the arena with the New Year’s Evil graphics on the screens to begin the show.

(1) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. KARRION KROSS (w/ Scarlett)

This match has been promoted as “commercial break free”, so we will see if that includes picture-in-picture commercials…

Kross and Priest locked up and tried to outmuscle each other before spilling to the floor. The wrestlers held the lock-up and Kross lifted Priest onto the apron. Priest knocked Kross backwards and a frustrated Kross entered the ring. After feeling each other out, Priests landed a kick on Kross. Kross charged at Priest who cut him off with punches and kicks. Kross hit a cradle suplex and followed up with clotheslines in the corner and an Exploder Suplex. Kross applied a Butterfly Stretch but Priest managed to power out of the hold. Kross sent Priest over the top rope to the floor with a clothesline, and joined him and ringside to throw Priest into the ring steps. Kross lifted up the steel steps and went to attack Priest who avoided getting hit by kicking Kross. Kross worked over a defiant Priest’s abdomen with strikes. Priest powered back and rocked Kross with a kick followed by the bell clap. Priest hit a Flatliner but couldn’t deliver on a suplex because of his injured ribs, caused by Kross’ earlier strikes. Priest fired back up with a clothesline and hit the Broken Arrow for a two-count.

Priest went for the Cyclone Kick but it was blocked by Kross, who then went for the Doomsday Saito which was blocked by Priest. Priest went after Kross with a kick and knee combo before driving Kross to the mat. Priest applied a butterfly hold which Kross was able to counter with a pin attempt. Kross targetted the injured ribs of Priest with elbow shots. Priest fired back and the two went back-and-forth with various strike combinations. Priest took the upper-hand and hit a springboard cannonball. Kross avoided a charging Priest in the corner and hit a clothesline for a two-count. Kross got Priest into the tree of woe in the corner and kneed the prone Priest repeatedly in the ribs. Kross climbed up top and went for a Super Doomsday Saito (harking bark to his NXT Championship win, as noted by Wade Barrett on commentary) but Priest blocked it by holding on to the ropes. Priest got out and scored with a Razor’s Edge for a nearfall.

Priest hit Kross with a forearm in the ropes and goozled him for a chokeslam. Kross blocked the move, but was sent flying to ringside by a Priest roundhouse kick. Priest dove to on to Kross at ringside with a big springboard senton. The wrestlers made it back into the ring where Priest dropped Kross with a spinning heel kick. Priest got a nearfall after hitting the South of Heaven. Priest went for the Reckoning but Kross countered into a suplex. Kross got Priest up for a Jackknife powerbomb for a two count. Priest rolled to ringside and caught the following Kross with a Cyclone Kick. Kross drove Priest rib first into some steel scaffolding at ringside and sent him crashing onto the ring steps with a suplex. Kross waited for Priest to return to his feet before nailing him with a kick to the temple. Kross hit the Doomsday Saito, which didn’t faze Priest too much. Kross followed up with a vicious clothesline to the back of Priest’s neck for the pinfall.

WINNER: Karrion Kross at 15:30

– Kross and Scarlett celebrated on the entrance set as Vic Joseph plugged the Santos Escobar vs. Gran Metalik NXT Cruiserweight Championship match for after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: Not a bad match by any sense of the term, but not a stand-out match either. Despite some of the high-flying moves looking a little reckless, Priest stood out in this match. It feels inevitable that he is going to get called up and with speculation of an NXT talent being elevated into the SmackDown main event scene, you can’t help but wonder if this match was Priest “doing the favors” on his way out to help heat up Karrion Kross again.)

– The Dusty Classic tag-team tournament was promoted for next week as Adam Cole and Roderick strong were interviewed about their match against Breezango to open up the tournament. Cole put over the Undisputed Era’s “golden prophesy” and Strong put over Breezango as good wrestlers despite being goofy. Cole hyped the main event of Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor and said O’Reilly would start off the prophesy.

– Gran Metalik and Santos Escobar made their entrances with their respective stablemates. Both were in special ring gear for the match, Metalik was dressed as a Power Ranger and Escobar was in a Gladiator outfit.

(2) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza) vs. GRAN METALIK (w/Lince Dorado) for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Luchardore-style chain wrestling to start the match. After going back and forth, Metalik ran the ropes and hit a hurricanrana to send Escobar flying of the ring. Metalik teased diving to the floor, but posed in the ring instead. Escobar tried to land a series of strikes on Metalik, who showed off his agility to avoid the hits. Metalik balanced on the top rope to hit a hurricanrana, followed by an Asai Suplex. Metalik got a two-count after hitting a senton. Metalik went up top landed on his feet after Escobar avoided a moonsault attempt. Metalik tried for another hurricanrana on the apron, but Escobar blocked it. The wrestlers dropped to the floor and Escobar flung Metalik into the ringside barricade as the show went to a picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Escobar lifted Metalik up to the top rope and hit a military press from up top, with Metalik landing across the ropes. Escobar charged at Metalik in the corner and Metalik got a boot up. Metalik hit a springboard dropkick which sent Escobar to ringside, and Metalik followed with a somersault senton over the top rope onto Escobar. Metalik got a two-count after a slingshot splash. Escobar landed a knee strike and Metalik fell to the floor. Escobar hit the Arrow from the Depths of Hell on Metalik and rolled him back into the ring for a nearfall. Escobar tried to take off the mask of Metalik. While Metalik fought off Escobar, Dorado dove onto Wilde and Mendoza to prevent them from interfering. Metalik went up top but was brought crashing back down by Escobar. Escobar hit the Phantom Driver for the victory.

WINNER: Santos Escobar at 12:30 to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship

– The camera showed Rhea Ripley warming up backstage for her match with Raquel Gonzalez.

– A video package hyped Xia Li’s return to the ring after the commercial break. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: An exciting Lucha Libre match which showcased the best of both wrestlers. It’s pleasing to see Metalik get the opportunity to show what he can do in a longer match, as opposed to his usual enchantment talent status on other shows. Escobar continues to come across as a genuine star.)

– Mercedes Martinez was backstage and cut a promo targeting Io Shirai. Martinez said that Shirai didn’t look like a badass after she was driven through the table. Martinez said she only cares about the NXT Women’s Championship.

– Xia Li made her entrance, although it was all about the mystery woman. Li and Boa were either side of a throne that the mystery woman entered on. Li and Boa were in new attire, with Li in martial arts gear and Boa looking like The Matrix.

(3) XIA LI (w/mystery woman & Boa ) vs. KATRINA CORTEZ

Li dominated Cortez with repeated kicks, occasionally turning to bow at the mystery woman. Cortez landed some strikes but they had no effect on Li, who hit a spinning kick for the win.

WINNER: Xia Li in 1:30

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: A strong showing from Li in a complete squash match. It’s nice to be away from the abandoned warehouse and back in the ring, where Li shows a lot of promise. There were no clues as to who the mystery woman was.)

– William Regal announced that Timothy Thatcher was injured and that the Fight Pit match against Tomasso Ciampa would be postponed.

– McKenzie Mitchell was in the crowd with Bronson Reed. Reed said that 2021 is his year and that he has the entire NXT roster on notice. Reed pivoted to the upcoming Ripley vs. Gonzalez match and bet on Ripley winning.

(4) RHEA RIPLEY vs. RAQUEL GONZALEZ in a Last Woman Standing Match

Ripley hit an early dropkick and took Gonzalez into the corner for repeated shoulder drives. Gonzalez fought back, but Ripley hit a Lou Thesz Press. The action broke down as the wrestlers went back and forth, brawling mid-ring. Gonzalez took control as she talked trash to Ripley, playing into their previous friendship. Ripley made a comeback that was cut short after Gonzalez countered a running dropkick with a chair shot. Ripley managed to take over again, and used handcuffs to lock Gonzalez on to the chain-link fence at ringside. Ripley worked over Gonzalez with a kendo stick but Gonzalez kicked her away and ripped herself free from the fence, using the section of fence as a weapon to attack Ripley. Both wrestlers brawled at ringside, using various weapons including a ring bell shot by Gonzalez. Gonzalez sent Ripley through the announce desk with a backdrop and piled chairs on top of her to try keep her down for the 10 count. Ripley managed to get back to her feet at the 8 count, before the show went to picture-in-picture commercial. [c]

Gonzalez continued her assault by grabbing the steel steps and ramming them repeatedly into Ripley. Gonzalez sent Ripley flying off the stage with a big boot. The wrestlers brawled backstage into the locker room area, where Ripley tackled Gonzalez through a glass door. The referee counted, and both wrestlers made it to their feet to beat the ten count. Ripley dominated Gonzalez, smashing Gonzalez into the lockers. Ripley laid Gonzalez on a table and hit a Cannonball from the top of the lockers, crashing Gonzalez through the table. Dakota Kai appeared and started unloading on Ripley with a kendo stick. Ripley held her own on the now 2-on-1 fight and fought the heels off with various strikes. Ripley slammed a locker door onto the head of Kai and then proceeded to stuff her inside one of the lockers. Ripley dragged a crate in front of the locker to keep Kai trapped.

Ripley and Gonzalez brawled back into the arena area, where Ripley applied a chair-assisted STF on the stage. Gonzalez managed to escape the hold but was slammed down by a Ripley Death Valley Driver. Ripley went to dive off of the ring steps that were still on the stage, but Gonzalez tripped her. Gonzalez hit a huge chokeslam which sent Ripley through the floor of the stage. The referee began the count, with Gonzalez getting up at 8 and Ripley not making it back to her feet.

WINNER: Raquel Gonzalez in 17:30

– An aerial shot showed the Gargano stable on their way to the Capitol Wrestling Center with a security escort. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were posing in their convertible as they were driven along. [c]

(Hustwaite’s Analysis: An unsurprisingly good brawl from these two, who have fantastic chemistry. I was speculating about whether Priest was on his way out after his match with Kross, but now I am wondering if this was finally the NXT farewell for Ripley? This could certainly be seen as a “passing of the torch” of sorts, one that Gonzalez is more than capable of taking. A very entertaining spectacle.)