Ring of Honor’s busy business week continues on.

Wrestling Inc. reports that former ROH World Champion, Dalton Castle, is now a free agent. The report indicates that the company has offered Castle a new contract, but Castle has yet to sign it.

Castle has been a top act in ROH since he won the world championship in 2017. Castle has worked with notable talent throughout his time in ROH including Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal, Marty Scurll, and others.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Castle is a good talent to be sure, but he has the most value to ROH at this point. Yes, he could make some good money within an NXT run or a shot in AEW. That said, he feels like a company guy for ROH. If I’m placing bets on this, Castle stays where he is.

