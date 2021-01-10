AEW HITS & MISSES 1/6: Omega vs. Fenix, Rhodes vs. Sydal, Wardlow vs. Hager, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks & SCU vs. The Acclaimed & TH2 – HIT

Great action to open Dynamite. I’m still not fully brought into The Acclaimed, but they appear to be improving after each outing. The story with SCU can go in a variety of directions with Christopher Daniels saying that the next time SCU loses, he will split with Frankie Kazarian. Making it almost a guarantee that they will go on a winning streak leading to a title match with The Young Bucks. After spending most of the year on Dark, it’ll be nice to see the group a part of something important on Dynamite.

Jon Moxley Promo – HIT

The long awaited return of Jon Moxley did not disappoint. He always strikes the right chords when he’s behind the mic. He brought the intensity and frustration that a former champion would feel after unfairly losing their title. Moxley also setup the expectation that he will be coming back for Kenny Omega and he will be lurking in the background and strike when the moment is right. Moxley won’t receive enough credit for getting over the world championship and elevating himself week after week in the same venue in front of a small audience.

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow – HIT

Not the show stealing powerhouse match that was Jeff Cobb vs. Shingo Takagi, but it worked for what it was. Wardlow getting the win over Hager felt like the right move showing that he’s a threat to The Inner Circle. MJF can continue to divide the faction be trying to console Hager and build up his alliances.

TNT Title Weigh-In – HIT

I am a big fan of AEW using more sports-like concepts such as weigh-ins. The execution of it could’ve been better with each party taking it more seriously. Darby Allin wearing his full clothes and shoes on the scale won’t get an accurate measurement. Despite that, it worked to hype next week’s Title match between Allin and Brian Cage while also working in a Sting appearance. Allin also showed off the new TNT Championship belt which resembled the previous iteration, but with a traditional look of more goold and a black strap.

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal – HIT

I could’ve sworn that this was a handicap with Snoop Dogg. Snoop stood on the entrance map during the match and with the camera shooting towards the stage, Snoop was the center of attention. Throughout the night, AEW pushed “The Go Big Show” starring Snoop Dogg and Cody Rhodes. Rhodes beat Matt Sydal handily in a fine match. Afterwards, Snoop Dogg entered the ring and hit the “Snoop Splash”. As someone who isn’t always a fan of celebrity involvement, Snoop brings a charisma and energy that makes things more fun. He isn’t out there degrading or playing pro wrestler, he knows his role and has a blast doing it.

Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – MISS

I’m relieved that it appears this program is finished, for now. Abadon is a unique character, but she’s not the future of the division. They had a below average match that included more shenanigans under the ring. Shida is ready to move onto bigger things.

Kenny Omega vs. Fenix – HIT

After two phenomenal nights at the Tokyo Dome, this was one hell of a follow-up. Kenny Omega and Fenix may have topped anything New Japan had for their marquee shows. Omega is firing on all cylinders. He’s having great match after match, his character is on an upward trajectory, and he’s finally showing off his skills on the mic. Fenix is one of the premier in-ring performers in the world with his incredible acrobatic sequences. In the post-match, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson crossed over from Impact Wrestling and attacked Fenix. Several other wrestlers at ringside hopped the barricade to help. The Young Bucks came out as well. After they cleared the ring, Omega stood in the center and held up the “2-Sweet” hand gesture. Gallows and Anderson joined Omega. The Bucks hesitated for a moment before joining the other three to recreate a new version of The Bullet Club. Another major angle to close out the show. Dynamite is still pushing through with major storylines despite the pandemic. Doing so will put them in a better position when fans come back because they feel like the major league of professional wrestling.

