1/6 AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Omega vs. Fenix, Wardlow vs. Hager, Sting and Moxley both appear, Jericho on commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Tyler Sage to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW

[HOUR ONE]

-The AEW Dynamite opening montage aired. The “New Year’s Smash” logo was shown. Then Ross, Schiavone, Excalibur, and Jericho introduced the show.

(1) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matt & Nick Jackson) & SCU (Christopher Daniels & Kaz) vs. THE HYBRID 2 (Jack Evans & Angelico) & THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens)

The Bucks and SCU came out first. Caster rapped that the Bucks stole the match last week. It included: “Callin’ us John Cena guys, that’s so petty. But we John Cena, the Young Bucks Jannettys.” He ripped on Kaz’s attempt to rap back at them. He said they have a new fettish, which is whipping their ass. Ross said he’d like to see the closed captioning of that. They did try to bleep Caster twice, but it didn’t seem to line up with what they were attempting to bleep, as “shit” and “bitch” could be heard.

A minute in Nick flipped off the top rope onto a crowd. Ross touted that he managed to land on his feet. Schiavone said Jack Evans is really underrated and one of the better high-flyers in AEW. He also plugged a new Snoop Dogg show on TBS. A few minutes later, the Bucks landed a Risky Business double-team move on Bowens for a near fall. Kaz landed a DDT and Matt scored another two count. A corner graphic said Jon Moxley was up next. Matt hit a BTE Trigger on Bowens, but Evans broke up the cover. Evans and Angelico worked over Matt for a minute. Evans landed a 630, but right on Matt’s knees. Nick tagged in. The Bucks superkicked Evans. Evans scored a near fall a minute later with a back bridge. The Bucks then set up a Meltzer Driver, but instead flipped onto The Acclaimed at ringside. Daniels then landed a Best Moonsault Ever on Evans as Matt held him, which led to a three count.

WINNERS: Bucks & SCU in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Acclaimed continue to fit right in with some top shelf veterans. Good match packed with a lot of the action you’d expect from these eight.)

-After the match, Kaz said at the end of last year, he told Daniels that the next time they lose a match, they’re done as a tag team forever. He said that won’t happen on his watch. Daniels said they’ve got the Bucks’ back anytime they need them, except for the night they face them for the AEW Tag Team Titles. He said they want to beat the best tag team on the planet to become champions. They shook hands, then raised each other’s arms in victory. Ross said they’re all about sportsmanship in AEW.

(Keller’s Analysis: Kaz was referring to a segment on Brit Baker’s AEW Dark talk show a couple weeks ago. It’s worth watching.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside. Ross hyped the Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix main event, saying it could be the Match of the Year. Excalibur hyped Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon. Schiavone hyped Snoop Dogg. They cut to the parking lot where a monster truck was driving a near an AEW trailer with Cody and Brandi’s images on the back. They also plugged the Wardlow vs. Jake Hager match, a Darby Allin-Brian cage contract signing, and Moxley interview. [c]

-Moxley made his ring entrance. They showed him leaving his locker room in the back and walking into the stands and then to the ring. He said they might have expected to come out there and cuss up a storm and scream bloody murder about the events that transpired on Dec. 2, “but where I come from, life isn’t fair, and bitching, moaning, and complaining is a waste of time.” He said it’s an unforgiving sport, and sometimes all you can do is endure and grit your teeth. He said he’s planting his feet firmly on the ground and don’t back down an inch. He said now, though, what to do with Kenny Omega “and that guy he’s hanging around who looks like a used car salesman.” He said he sees things in black and white and has “a zero tolerance policy for shitty people.” He said an appropriate response tonight in his book would be run down Kenny and that other asshole and beat them to a bloody pulp with a crowbar. He said tonight, though, the AEW Title is on the line. He said he gave his heart and soul to protect the integrity of that title.

Moxley touted Fenix and said it’s not his right to interfere in another man’s destiny. He said he will get even “and then some.” He said when he does something or says he’s going to do something, he does it. He said he when he has a responsibility, he upholds it. He said he will forever be in Omega’s blindspot, lurking over his shoulder. He promised him that one day he will look into the eyes of the devil and beg for mercy and realize he crossed the wrong guy.

(Keller’s Analysis: Stellar. He’s so in tune with who he is. He’s a great communicator, and just such a cool badass no apologies character who also simultaneously stands for fighting the right way and defending the title with integrity.)

-Dasha interviewed Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Chuck said Trent has a torn pec and will be out of action 4-5 months. Miro, Kip Sabian, and Penelope Ford walked in. Miro said that sucks for him. He told Chuck it’s bad for him, but he has to be a man. He invited him to hang out at his house and do his laundry and wash his car. He said next week on Dynamite, he suggests he beats his goofy ass inside the ring. Miro suggested they make it more interesting. “Since you don’t want to be my friend, how about after I beat your ass on Dynamite, how about you become my young boy until the wedding.” Taylor (hastily) agreed if it led to “this being over with faster, makes you leave faster; leave, leave, yes!” Miro told him him he’s even stupider than he looks. Jericho explained that “young boy” in Japan is like being someone’s protege.

(2) JAKE HAGER vs. WARDLOW

Hager made his entrance. Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and MJF watched from the stage. Ross said Hager is from the same hometown as Danny Hodge who died about a week ago. An inset interview aired with Alex Marvez talking with Wardlow. He said he will give Hager more than a fight, he’ll give him war. Ross touted Wardlow as a potential franchise player. They fought at ringside and collided with clotheslines. With both down, they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Wardlow was in control. As Excalibur plugged upcoming matches, Jericho yelled at him to focus on what’s going on in the ring now. Wardlow eventually hit the F10 for the win. Ross said he thinks that’s a minor upset. Jericho disagreed.

WINNER: Wardlow in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’ve been a little more hesitant than some to crown Wardlow a future top tier player, but that was a match to enter into evidence he’s on the rise for sure. Hager held up his end of the bargain too.)

-Backstage, Snoop Dogg walked in on Private Party as they were discussing gin and juice. They had the gin, but no juice. Snoop Dogg brought the juice. Matt Hardy in a nice suit walked up to them and told Private Party to sign the contract and trust him. He said he will bring out all of their untapped potential. He said 30 percent is big, but it’ll pay off in spades. Hardy pushed them to sign it. Private Party agreed it and signed the paperwork. He said they’ve still got third-party stuff like Twitch, “I’m not a monster; you’ve still got that, and they’re very beneficial.” (Shade thrown at Vince McMahon from a wrestler whose brother still works there.)

-Brain Cage walked out with the rest of Team Taz. [c]

-Schiavone presided over a weigh-in for the TNT Title match. There was a scale in the ring. Taz asked why Cage had to weigh in first. Taz made a big deal out of that, giving Schiavone a hard time for making decisions. Cage stood on the scale and came in at 272. Cage flexed. Darby then stood on the scale. He (purportedly) weighed in 170. Darby said he’s dealt with shit from people Taz for 27 years, so this match is 27 years in the making. Darby said we all know how this ends, so “let’s get to the fun part.” He picked up his skateboard. Taz warned Schiavone to get his ass out of the ring. As Taz ramped up the rhetoric, the lights went out and then Sting’s entrance music played and the snow began falling.

When Sting walked out, Team Taz retreated up theramp. Taz yelled that next week they will crown a new TNT Champion and called Sting a “son of a bitch.” Jericho said it looks like Darby has Sting on his side. Ross said it might not be concrete, but something seems to be developing between those two men. They gazed into each others eyes for about ten seconds as Sting’s music kept playing.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good hype for next week’s TV main event.)

-Backstage MJF approached Hager who was throwing a fit over losing. MJF said he’s not a loser, he’s a winner, and he should be proud of himself. MJF said he’s still undefeated in the Octagon and he should be proud of himself. Hager thanked him for checking on him and gave him a fist bump. Ross said MJF is quite the little motivator. [c]

-A rare clip aired of AEW Dark. It included Negative One (Brodie Jr.) saying Marko always seems to have someone bigger with him when he wins. Then Marvez interviewed Jurassic Express backstage. Marko said they are full of fun, but right now they’re on a quest for the AEW Tag Team Championships. FTR and Tully Blanchard interrupted. Cash Wheeler said he’s useless. Dax Harwood said maybe Negative One was righ that he’s a loser. Marko said he’ll beat their ass next week by taking Luchasaurus’s place teaming with Jungle Boy. FTR accepted it. Tully patted him on the head. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy held Marko back.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) CODY RHODES (w/Snoop Dogg) vs. MATT SYDAL

Sydal slidekicked Cody to ringside. Cody swung at Sydal, who ducked, and hit Serpentico by mistake. Back in the ring Cody rolled through a bodypress by Sydal and applied a scorpion deathlock. Cody landed a Disaster Kick two minutes later to stop a Sydal run on offense. Sydal jumped off of Cody’s shoulders into a victory roll for a near fall. Cody landed two Crossroads a minute later for the win.

WINNER: Cody in 9:00.

-After the match, Luther and Serpentico attacked Cody. As they stomped away at him, Snoop Dogg watched. Schiavone said the fans were calling for Snoop. Cody and Sydal worked together against him. Snoop then climbed to the top rope. Jericho protested that Snoop doesn’t have a wrestler’s license. Cody and Sydal positioned Serpentico for a Snoop top rope splash. Then they counted a three count, giving him an unofficial win. Jericho said he hates all of them. Excalibur plugged Snoop Dogg’s new TBS show. Snoop ran over and shared a hug with Jericho.

(Keller’s Analysis: Maybe the worst splash in history, but in a funny way actually that felt very appropriate.) [c]

(4) HIKARU SHIDA vs. ABADON – AEW Women’s Title match

Abadon charged at Shida at the start of her ring entrance. They fought into the ring and the referee officially started the match. Jericho said he’s seen “these types of gimmicks for 30 years, but I’ve never seen anything like this.” Ross said there’s a difference between putting your make-up on when you come to work and living it. He said she lives “a very unique lifestyle.” Jericho said he saw her just pacing backstage and it was terrifying. Abadon bit Shida’s thigh to stop he offense. Then she threw her hard into the security barricade. She slide into the ring to break the ref’s count, then went back to ringside and dragged Shida under the ring. “She’s taking her to hell!” exclaimed Jericho. The ref looked under the ring for them. Shida crawled out with blood on her mouth. Shida crawled out from under the ring with her neck bleeding. Jericho asked if this is even allowed. Shida rammed Shida’s head into the mat over and over as they cut to a split-screen break. [c]

Back from a partial split-screen break, Shida was in control. She leaped off the middle rope onto Abadon at ringside. She superplexed her back into the ring. Shida rolled up Abadon for a o ne count as a counter to her attempted comeback, and then she quickly gave her a running boot for the win.

WINNER: Shida in 9:00 to retain the AEW Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: My vote is no more gimmicks of someone biting someone to the point of drawing blood, especially from the neck. Abadon has enough of a gimmick to not have to take it to that point to still stand out as unconventional. I did like the announcers explaining that Abadon is really like that, rather than a normal person who shows up and puts on the make-up for a wrestling gimmick.)

-Backstage Tay Conti, accompanied by Dark Order members, talked about facing Serena Deeb for the NWA Women’s Title next week. She talked about her martial arts background.

-Excalibur plugged that Kenny Omega will wrestle next week, but will he be champion? They also announced Eddie Kingston vs. Pac. Jericho said they’d reveal Inner Circle’s New Year’s Resolutions next week. Plus Britt Baker’s “The Waiting Room” segment would air on Dynamite with guest Cody Rhodes.[c]

-As Rey Fenix made his ring entrance, an inset interview aired with Pac and Lucha Bros. Pac said Fenix will be the next AEW World Champion and achieve greatness by himself. “Tonight your connection is done,” Pac said. Then Omega’s ring entrance took place. Justin Roberts touted that Omega has held the AEW for 35 days “and many people consider him the greatest AEW Champion of all time.” More touting of various accolades. Jericho yelled “yes!” when Justin Roberts gave a shout-out to Omega’s original hometown of Winnipeg. Omega walked out with Don Callis and walked between women in 1980s neon outfits with brooms. [c]

(5) KENNY OMEGA (w/Don Callis) vs. REY FENIX – AEW World Title match

Lots of back and forth athletic exchanged in and out of the ring. In the closing minutes, Omega lifted his knees on a top rope frog splash attempt, then put Fenix on the top rope and then set up a fisherman’s buster. Fenix pushed him off and dove at Omega. Omega caught him and gave him a Tiger Driver and a running V-Trigger for a near fall. Omega then gave him a One-Winged Angel for the three count.

WINNERS: Omega to retain the AEW World Title.

-Afterward, Callis said they’re going to give fans something they didn’t expect. He said apparently something terrible has happened in the back. Pac and Penta were being attacked by Eddie Kingston and his cohorts. Callis said anything can happen in this environment. Callis told Fenix that they warned him that Penta and Pac wouldn’t come to help him. He said what’s coming to him is “a One-Winged Angel into the scrap heap of history.” Moxley ran out with a barbed wire baseball bat and hit Omega in the arm with it. Callis left the ring. Luke Gallows and

Karl Anderson charged into the ring and attacked Moxley. Jericho said, “They don’t even work here!” Schiavone said, “What the hell? Get these goons out of here? Do we not have any security? They’re taking over the show.” They gave Moxley a Magic Killer. Ross said what they’ve done to Moxley is unforgivable and Mox won’t forget it. Jericho agreed with Ross on that. He said no one is coming to the aid of Moxley because they’re too intimidated by these men from Impact.

Omega stood and bashed Mox with the bat over and over across his back. Finally, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison ran out, but they were easily tossed out of the ring. Other lower card wrestlers tried to make the save, but they were easily fended off. Ross called it a “hostile takeover.” Gallows powerbombed one of them through a table at ringside. Then Gallows and Anderson held up Mox as Omega bashed him in the gut with the bat. Jericho said Anderson, Gallows, and Callis don’t work there. Omega said Mox made him “flip the switch.” Schiavone said he was already a nut.

The Young Bucks ran out to tried to reason with Omega and Co. Jericho said it’s the first time they’ve been in the ring in years since terrorizing New Japan Pro Wrestling. When Garrison and Pillman held Omega’s arms, the Bucks superkicked him. Excalibur asked if they’re seeing the band get back together. Jericho said he doesn’t think the Bucks know what’s going on. Ross said there’s a lot of backstory to all of this. The Bucks raised their hands with Gallows, Anderson, Omega, and Callis with the Bullet Club hand signal to close the show.

Tonight after the show, join me live with guest cohost Tyler Sage to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW AN HOUR OR SO AFTER RAW